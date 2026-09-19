🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Though her presence on the field and her ability to attract attention from the defense was already a major factor, Kinley Purdy was held without a goal in the first half of Lake-Lehman’s rivalry matchup with Dallas on Saturday.

The junior standout just kept working away at the Dallas defense, and a scoreless first half gave away to a major milestone reached by game’s end.

Purdy’s third goal of the contest was also the 100th goal of her illustrious Lake-Lehman career and served as an exclamation point as the Black Knights rolled over Dallas 10-0 in the first edition of the “Battle for the Ball” game.

“It makes me so much more confident, this was my biggest high school career goal for myself,” Purdy said. “The whole first half I was getting nervous, but I calmed myself down and once I got to one away, I got excited.”

The milestone goal came with just under 12 minutes to play, as Purdy beat her defender on the left side of the goalie box and fired a strike into the corner of the net.

In total, Purdy finished Saturday’s game with three goals and an assist. She helped create looks for her teammates simply by drawing the Mountaineers defense to her, opening the field up for the rest of the Black Knights.

Her teammates were plenty up for the task: Lexi Peiffer added a hat trick and two assists, while Ava Blazes and Bella Blazes both scored twice.

Betsy DiGiovanni had three assists, including one on a well-placed corner kick for Peiffer on Lake-Lehman’s first goal of the game.

“When we get playing like we’re capable of playing, I think we’re going to have a very good season,” Lake-Lehman coach Kelly Adamshick said. “We wanted to play the first 10 minutes of the second half with high pressure, and the girls went right for it.”

In those first 10 minutes of the second half, Lake-Lehman doubled its lead from 3-0 to 6-0; seven of the team’s 10 goals came after halftime, with a potential eighth goal in the final minute waved off on an offsides call.

Purdy was first to score in the second half, finding the back of the net from way outside the box.

She helped create her team’s next goal by ripping another shot on net, with a great save made by Dallas goalie Audrey Banks that saw the ball ricochet right to the waiting foot of Ava Blazes for the score.

Dallas had one major scoring chance in the second half, an outright skirmish in front of the Lake-Lehman net. The ball bounced off of just about everyone on either team, but eventually was headed out of play and then cleared away.

Other than that, it was Lake-Lehman’s game from start to finish, with Purdy’s milestone the centerpiece of a statement performance from the Black Knights.

Lake-Lehman improved to 3-1 on the year, with three straight wins and three straight shutouts. Next up for the Black Knights is Nanticoke Area on Monday.

Dallas will look to bounce back on Wednesday against Hanover Area.

Lake-Lehman 10, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0 — 0

Lehman`3`7 — 10

First Half — 1. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Betsy DiGiovanni) 36:46; 2. LL, Bella Blazes (Ava Jones) 32:24; 3. LL, Ava Blazes (Lexi Peiffer) 5:09. Second — 1. LL, Kinley Purdy (Peiffer) 37:59; 2. LL, A. Blazes 35:47; 3. LL, B. Blazes (Purdy) 33:38; 4. LL, Purdy (DiGiovanni) 25:14; 5. LL, Peiffer (A. Blazes) 20:57; 6. LL, Purdy 11:33; 7. LL, Peiffer (DiGiovanni) 10:09.

Shots — DAL 8, DAL 22. Saves — DAL 12 (Audrey Banks, Mia Ellis), LL 8 (Keira Middleton). Corners — LL 6, DAL 1.