The Dallas boys soccer team celebrates with the Cleary Cup after defeating Lake-Lehman on Saturday afternoon.

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LEHMAN TWP. — The Dallas boys soccer team is off to a strong start this year in its quest to three-peat as Division 1 champions, but Saturday’s game was about something more than just divisional dominance or regional bragging rights.

The Dallas/Lake-Lehman rivalry always brings out a little extra from both sides no matter the sport — and with the memory of the late Lt. Michael Cleary on everyone’s minds, this contest meant a little more than a typical local rivalry.

The Mountaineers recaptured the Cleary Cup from Lake-Lehman, shutting out the Black Knights in a 3-0 victory at Lake-Lehman’s Edward Edwards Field on Saturday afternoon.

The cup was named in honor of Lt. Cleary, a former Dallas High School athlete and soldier in the U.S. Army who was killed in 2005 while serving overseas in Iraq.

Cleary was a member of both the Dallas soccer and tennis teams during his days as a Mountaineer, and the annual Dallas-Lehman game was renamed in his honor shortly after.

“We talked all week about managing emotions, in this game there’s always a lot attached to it, a lot of layers,” Dallas coach Jesse Williams said. “I played with Mike and knew him very well as a friend. I just wanted to honor that by playing the right way, and I think the guys really handled the pressure very well.”

Christian Maier, Abe Hobson-Tomascik and Griffin Clark each scored for Dallas as the Mountaineers overwhelmed Lake-Lehman from the jump.

Maier was the first to break through, close to the midway point in the first half: he found himself in the right place at the right time to use his chest to redirect a loose ball into the net.

Hobson-Tomascik, one of the top goal-scorers in the Wyoming Valley Conference this year, got his goal in the waning minutes of the first half.

A perfectly-timed run and pass from Nate Bilwin set up Hobson-Tomascik with plenty of room to operate, and he beat the Lake-Lehman goalie to double the Dallas lead.

“It was just a nice run, just like we practiced,” Hobson-Tomascik said.

Lake-Lehman couldn’t get much going with their talented offense, simply because there wasn’t much time the Black Knights spent with the ball.

For much of the game, Dallas’s best defense came from the offense — peppering the Lake-Lehman defense and goalie Brady Windsor with shot after shot and refusing to allow the Black Knights to clear the ball and work upfield.

Clark made it a 3-0 game early in the second half, and the Mountaineers rode it out from there to win the Cleary Cup back after a Lake-Lehman win in 2025 brought the trophy to their side of the Back Mountain.

“It felt perfect for our program and our team, it means a lot to our coach and to Dallas and the rivalry in general,” Clark said.

Dallas improved to 6-1-1 overall on the year, with that lone loss coming in the team’s season opener against West Scranton. The Mountaineers will get back to work in Division 1 on Thursday against Crestwood.

Lake-Lehman will continue their work in Division 2 with a matchup against Nanticoke Area on Tuesday. The Black Knights are aiming to defend their division championship after topping the table last season.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Dallas 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Dallas`2`1 — 3

Lehman`0`0 — 0

First Half — 1. DAL Christian Maier (Abe Hobson-Tomascik) 24:11; 2. DAL, Hobson-Tomascik (Nate Bilwin) 5:37. Second — 1. DAL, Griffin Clark (Lorenzo Zangardi) 36:36.

Shots — DAL 14, LL 5. Saves — DAL 4 (Brandon Miller), LL 10 (Brady Windsor). Corners — DAL 10, LL 3.