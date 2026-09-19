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What was looking like a tough loss turned into a memorable victory for Misericordia on Homecoming weekend, as the Cougars scored the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left to defeat Stevenson 28-24 on Saturday at Mangelsdorf Field.

Misericordia led 21-3 at halftime, but Stevenson came roaring back with 21 consecutive points. The Mustangs capped off their run with a Todd Lattimore touchdown pass to Khari Walker with 1:17 to go, giving Stevenson a 24-21 lead.

Making his first collegiate start at quarterback, Ronnie Borden marched the Cougars downfield. Four completions covered 67 yards, taking Misericordia down to the Stevenson 8-yard line with 31 seconds left to play.

From there, the Cougars turned to senior tailback Angelo Fluri. Fluri took the handoff and punched it in from eight yards out to put Misericordia on top 28-24, where the Cougars remained when the clock ran out.

A last-second series of laterals from Stevenson ended up with a fumble recovered by Misericordia’s Jonathan Guglielmo to seal the win.

Borden threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Fluri ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Alston served as Misericordia’s leading receiver with 80 yards and a touchdown. Luke Hoerl also caught a touchdown in the win.

Misericordia improved to 2-1 on the year and 1-1 in the MAC Freedom with the win. Next up for the Cougars is a trip to Albright on Saturday at noon.

Muhlenberg 41, Wilkes 27

The Colonels took the lead on the last play of the first half, but Muhlenberg proved too tough to contain in the second half as the Mules defeated Wilkes.

Muhlenberg outscored the Colonels 28-7 in the second half to drop Wilkes to 1-1 on the season.

Wilkes wideout Juju Fears had a big day on the road, catching eight passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colonels fell behind 7-0 early but surged ahead on a Trey Dogmanits touchdown run and a Dogmanits touchdown toss to Fears.

After the Mules tied the game at 13, Wilkes went right down to the wire in order to take a lead into the locker room.

William Smith crossed the line on a two-yard touchdown run as time expired to give the Colonels a 20-13 halftime lead.

Luke Spang’s third of four total touchdown passes tied things back up early in the third quarter, and Muhlenberg added two more touchdowns to stretch the lead to 34-20 before Wilkes could answer.

The Colonels had trouble containing Muhlenberg running back Amari Dunn, who went off for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Wilkes will be back at home next week when the Colonels take on Montclair State under the lights. It’ll be a 7 p.m. kick at Schmidt Stadium on Saturday.

Alvernia 28, King’s 21

A 12-yard touchdown pass with 2:55 to play ended up being the difference-maker as King’s fell to Alvernia.

Alvernia quarterback Sawyer Esbenshade connected with wideout Zakai Smullen to put Alvernia ahead inside three minutes to play, with a successful two-point conversion making it a 28-21 lead.

King’s got the ball back and was able to march down inside the Alvernia red zone with under a minute to play, but could get no further than the 10-yard line.

A Jaelin Mims pass with one second left fell incomplete to seal the loss and drop King’s to 0-2 on the year.

The Monarchs fell behind 20-0 early in the third quarter, but scored 21 straight points to take a 21-20 lead with 10 minutes left in the game.

Mims threw touchdown passes to Eric Zebrowski and Kival Clarke, with Zebrowski adding a touchdown run in the middle of the 21-point swing for the Monarchs.

Clarke finished his day with 101 yards receiving on seven catches. Mims threw for 262 yards and two scores.

The Esbenshade to Smullen connection was huge for Alvernia in capturing its first win of the season: Smullen had 205 yards receiving and caught three of Esbenshade’s four touchdown passes.

This was Alvernia’s first win over King’s in program history; the Monarchs were 7-0 against the Wolves before Saturday.

King’s will continue searching for its first win of the season on Saturday at home against Widener.