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Natalie Weidner had a hat trick and added three assists as Hanover Area’s offense put together a big game in a 11-0 win over Berwick in a Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey game on Saturday.

Roxy Brandolino and Jillian Weidner scored two goals each. Cameryn Wellington, Gabby Perricci, Emily Kivler and Lucianna Nelson scored a goal apiece for the Hawkeyes.

Macie Dohl made 30 saves for Berwick in the loss.

Wyoming Area 6, Massapequa (N.Y.) 0

Talia Pizano and Nina Belza scored two goals each as Wyoming Area won its first of two games played in Saturday’s MAX Field Hockey Tournament, defeating Long Island-based Massapequa High School.

Shannon Kearns and Claudia Rehill added a goal each for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area 2, South River (Md.) 1

Talia Pizano and Ella Campenni each scored in the second quarter to make it a two-win Wyoming Area day.

Adriana Fanti made five saves for the Warriors.

Halzeton Area 2, Liberty 1

The Cougars scored twice in the second quarter and made it stand up for a non-conference win on the road in Bethlehem.

Bella Boyle set up Jacelyn Pena for the opening goal and then scored what proved to be the game-winner later in the frame. Liberty pulled within a goal in the third quarter but Hazleton Area and goalie Jas Pena closed out the win.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Dallas 1 (OT)

From Friday, Emma Ey’s second goal of the game was the game-winner in overtime for Sem in a win over Dallas.

Faylinn Fernandes and Erin Cavanaugh helped set up Ey for the game-winner. Ey’s first goal came in the first quarter to tie the game 1-1.

Caitlyn Mizzer scored the lone goal for Dallas. Alyssa Turner made eight saves for the Mountaineers.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

Caeleb Shea scored a hat trick as the Patriots defeated Tunkhannock.

Jameson Dessoye added a goal for Pittston Area. Jay Rivera had two assists, and AJ Brogna had one assist.

Aiden Powers had the lone goal for Tunkhannock. Daniel Dillon made seven saves for the Tigers.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

From Friday, the Royals won all five matches without dropping a set to beat Pittston Area.

Elizabeth Rich, Lily Dudrick and Jade Pilarcik all won in singles for Redeemer.

Julianna O’Hop and Elizabeth Decowski won the first doubles match and Sofia Kroptavich/Mia Carrell won the second for the Royals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover Area 11, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Han. Area`4`2`4`1 — 11

First Quarter — 1. HAN, Roxy Brandolino (Cameryn Wellington) 11:12; 2. HAN, Brandolino (Natalie Weidner) 9:10; 3. HAN, Jillian Weidner (N. Weidner) 4:00; 4. HAN, Wellington (N. Weidner) 0:00. Second — 1. HAN, J. Weidner (Wellington) 3:21; 2. HAN, N. Weidner 2:22. Third — 1. HAN, Gabby Pericci (Olivia Mihalchik) 7:19; 2. HAN, Emily Kivler (Wellington) 6:07; 3. HAN, N. Weidner 4:29; 4. HAN, N. Weidner 1:43. Fourth — 1. HAN, Lucianna Nelson (Brandolino) 1:34.

Shots — BER 0, HAN 41. Saves — BER 30 (Macie Dohl), HAN 0 (Hannah Siene). Corners — BER 1, HAN 21.

Wyoming Area 6, Massapequa (N.Y.) 0

Massapequa`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`1`2`2`1 — 6

First Quarter — 1. WA, Talia Pizano 13:59 (Sophia Risley) 13:59. Second — 1. WA, Shannon Kearns 7:13; 2. WA, Pizano (Juliana Siani) 0:45. Third — 1. WA, Claudia Rehill (Addy Keating) 5:06; 2. WA, Nina Belza (Siani) 0:24. Fourth — 1. WA, Belza (Rehill) 13:55.

Shots — MA 0, WA 17. Saves — MA 4, WA 0. Corners — MA 0, WA 17.

Wyoming Area 2, South River (Md.) 1

South River`0`1`0`0 — 1

Wyo. Area`0`2`0`0 — 2

Second Quarter — 1. WA, Talia Pizano 9:15; 2. SR, Natalie Haraoko 8:57; 3. WA, Ella Campenni 0:49.

Shots — SR 10, WA 15. Saves — SR 8, WA 5. Corners — SR 5, WA 9.

Halzeton Area 2, Bethlehem Liberty 1

Hazleton Area`0`2`0`0 — 2

Beth. Liberty`0`0`1`0 — 1

Second — 1. HAZ, Jacelyn Pena (Bella Boyle), 12:00; 2. HAZ, Boyle, 4:50. Third — 3. LIB, Olivia Zsiloivecz, 4:40.

Shots — HAZ 18; LIB 16. Saves — HAZ 9 (Jas Pena); LIB 13 (Luna Rivas-Alarcon). Corners — HAZ 11; LIB 10.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Dallas 1 (OT)

Seminary`0`0`1`0`1 — 2

Dallas`1`0`0`0`0 — 1

First Quarter — 1. DAL Caitlyn Mizzer 5:42. Third — 1. SEM, Emma Ey 3:09. Overtime — 1. SEM, Ey (Erin Cavanaugh).

Shots — SEM 6, DAL 8. Saves — SEM 4, DAL 8. Corners — SEM 6, DAL 7.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 1

Tunkhannock`1`0 — 1

Pittston Area`3`1 — 4

First Half — 1. TUN, Aiden Powers 37:29; 2. PA, Caeleb Shea (AJ Brogna) 31:54; 3. PA, Shea (Jay Rivera) 23:09; 4. PA, Jameson Dessoye 11:50. Second — 1. PA, Shea (Rivera) 9:53.

Shots — TUN 6, PA 10. Saves — TUN 7 (Daniel Dillon), PA 4 (Matt Welky). Corners — TUN 2, PA 5.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles — 1. Elizabeth Rich (HR) def. Rylee Rivera 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lily Dudrick (HR) def. Brooke Albertelli 6-1, 6-0; 3. Jade Pilarcik (HR) def. Ambree Sherin 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Julianna O’Hop/Elizabeth Decowski (HR) def. Maggie Philbin/Leah Kendzor 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sofia Kroptavich/Mia Carrell (HR) def. Nevaeh Suckoo/Layla Marks 6-1, 6-4.