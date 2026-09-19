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The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-5 Saturday night at PNC Field. Down two runs late, the RailRiders tied the game in the eighth and won it in the 10th to skewer the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville took a four-run lead in the top of the second against RailRiders starter Alexander Cornielle. After loading the bases, Brandon Compton launched a grand slam to clear the base paths, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-0 cushion.

For the second consecutive night, the RailRiders got their offense going in the fourth inning. With two outs, Tyler Hardman crushed his 15th homer of the year, a 431-foot blast, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board.

The RailRiders cut further into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth. After a pitch hit Jasson Domínguez, J.C. Escarra took a cutter and smoked it over the right-field wall. The two-run homer brought SWB to within one.

The Jumbo Shrimp once again loaded the bases for Compton, but RailRiders reliever Eric Reyzelman struck him out to close the sixth inning clean.

In the seventh, Matthew Etzel scored from third on a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly, giving Jacksonville a 5-3 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the bottom of the eighth. Yanquiel Fernández walked, and Hardman and Duke Ellis singled to load the bases before a Kenedy Corona RBI groundout and a Connor McGinnis sacrifice fly leveled the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the 10th, Fernández moved from second to third on a Hardman groundout. With two outs, Fernández sprinted down the third-base line, crossing on a walk-off wild pitch to win the game 6-5.

With a single in the second inning, Ellis extended his hitting streak to 15 games and has now reached base safely in 20 consecutive games, going 3-for-4 and stealing his 60th base of the year in the contest.

Cornielle pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out and walking four. Jacksonville starter Patrick Monteverde surrendered three runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. Position player Edison Duran (1-1) was credited with the win, and Stephen Jones (1-6) was charged with the loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre concludes the 2026 season with Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Yankees No. 2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez (8-4) will start for the RailRiders. The Jumbo Shrimp have yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.