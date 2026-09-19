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Summer is fading, and autumn air is welcoming one of the year’s most spectacular sights in the Poconos — fall foliage.

The official first day of fall is Sept. 22, but the leaves have already begun their transformation into vibrant hues, marking the start of a fantastic but fleeting display.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says the best way to see the fall leaves is to plan ahead, with the fall foliage forecast updated every Thursday through the end of October, plus the easy-to-read forecast map that breaks things down by northern, central and southern regions.

The Poconos — renowned for its breathtaking foliage — has been a top destination for “leaf peepers” for years.

Visitors and residents can immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of the season’s vibrant colors.

• Current fall color is mostly shades of red from Red Maples and Sumac.

In open fields and along roadsides, Goldenrod is currently in bloom, adding a bright yellow color to the landscape.

• Expect to see some Sugar Maples starting to change this week, revealing a range of colors from soft brown to bright orange.

• The projected date range for peak color is Oct. 8-14.

The central color zone encompasses southern Wayne, Pike and northern Monroe counties. A few trees are showing scattered color, but that is primarily a stress response. With the projected cooler weather, expect pops of color to appear along the Pocono Plateau in the coming days. The Birch Trees are starting to turn yellow and the Red Maples are turning their characteristic red.

The southern color zone encompasses southern Monroe County and Carbon County, including Jim Thorpe. In some areas, Huckleberry and Spicebush are showing change in the under-story.

Black Gum, Black Walnut and Red Maple trees are showing color in other areas, but the majority of leaves are still green. The projected date range for peak color is Oct. 20-28.

“Fall is the best combination of beauty, festivals, outdoor recreation and that traditional hospitality the Poconos is so well known for,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “Be sure to plan ahead with the Fall Foliage Forecast and ensure you and your family and friends get the most out of a visit to the Pocono Mountains this fall.”

In addition to the fall foliage forecast map, visitors can browse special fall offers for overnight stays and view the foliage in real-time through live cameras.

Midweek trips to the Poconos are recommended for more affordable prices and smaller crowds.

PFBC offers grants up to 25k to inspire interest in fishing and boating

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is seeking applicants for grants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants, and reactivation of former participants — collectively known as “R3.”

The grant application period opened Sept. 16, and runs through Dec. 1. The application and additional information can be found on the PFBC website, Fishandboat.com.

Accessible and inclusive learning opportunities increase fishing and boating knowledge, build confidence in skills, facilitate social support, and empower participants to enjoy the waters in their communities.

The R3 Grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects conducted from approximately July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028. The grant requires a minimum 25% match of total project costs. At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.

Pa. outdoor recreation economy grows 21% to $20.4 billion

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown 21% under Gov. Josh Shapiro — adding 12,000 jobs and nearly 25% wage growth — as the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (PA OOR) marks three years of work to grow the industry and make outdoor recreation a larger driver of economic development statewide.

PA OOR this week marked its third anniversary. The celebration comes as the latest data shows Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy grew by $1.5 billion in 2024 alone — reaching $20.4 billion and supporting more than 177,000 jobs and $9.5 billion in wages.

Since its launch in 2023, PA OOR has worked to grow the capacity of outdoor recreation businesses, connect entrepreneurs with resources, and position outdoor recreation as a strategic economic development tool — helping build an industry that now accounts for 2 percent of Pennsylvania’s GDP.

Building Pa.’s outdoor recreation industry

In its first three years, PA OOR has created new tools and organizations to help Pennsylvania’s outdoor businesses grow — establishing its Growing Outdoor Recreation for Pennsylvania (GORP) strategy, providing a statewide framework for using outdoor recreation as a tool for economic and community development.

The Office also launched Elevate, the most comprehensive outdoor recreation business engagement effort ever undertaken in Pennsylvania, gathering input from more than 1,000 outdoor recreation businesses and supporters on challenges and opportunities including business growth, workforce development, access to capital, marketing, and advocacy.

The Office also helped support the creation of the Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania (OBA PA), Pennsylvania’s first private-sector organization dedicated exclusively to the outdoor recreation industry.

A growing economic driver

The results of investing in outdoor recreation are increasingly visible across Pennsylvania’s economy, as the Commonwealth’s outdoor industry’s growth has outpaced the national rate.

Key sectors are growing as well — outdoor recreation manufacturing has grown 30% since the start of the Shapiro Administration to contribute $3 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, while outdoor recreation tourism grew 15% and health and wellness-related outdoor businesses grew 40% in 2024.

Pennsylvania leads national outdoor recreation effort

Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation has also emerged as a national leader. Pennsylvania was elected by its peers to chair the Confluence of States, the national bipartisan coalition of state offices of outdoor recreation.

Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy is backed by one of the nation’s largest networks of outdoor assets, including more than 14,000 miles of trails, 6,500 local parks, 125 state parks, 84,000 miles of waterways, and 2.2 million acres of state forestland.

BACK WOODS BASS RESULTS

Week of Sept. 7

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Lunker Tournament, the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament and the Monday Night River Tournament.

Monday Night

River Tournament

(Holiday — no tournament)

Wednesday Night

Harveys Lake Lunker Tournament

1st Place: Chuck Peterman 4.60 lbs

2nd Place: Jake Seymour 4.06 lbs

3rd Place: Andy Judge 3.89 lbs

4th Place: Kevin Seymour 3.69 lbs

5th Place. Greg Mikulski Jr. 3.64 lbs

6th Place: Mike Borton 2.95 lbs

7th Place: Ryan Borton 2.94 lbs

8th Place: Duke 2.81 lbs

9th Place: Dave Brill 2.65 lbs

10th Place: Austin Swartwood 2.63 lbs

Friday Night

Harveys Lake Tournament

1st Place: Jake Seymour 14.33 lbs

Also won Lunker Award 4.34 lbs

2nd Place: Matt Fredmonski/Mark Maros. 10.51 lbs

3rd Place: Dave Brill/Chris Kalna 7.96 lbs

4th Place: Pete Sulla 7.25 lbs

5th Place: Al Armor/Jeff Siegfried 6.54 lbs

Wednesday Night

Harveys Lake Lunker League (9/2)

1st Place: Joe Kosloski 4.84 lbs

2nd Place: Justin Kubilus 4.46 lbs

3rd Place: Kenny Kosloski 4.42 lbs

4th Place: Joe McGraw Jr. 3.70 lbs

5th Place: Greg Mikulski Sr. 3.60 lbs

6th Place: Mike Borton 3.46 lbs

7th Place: Ryan Borton 3.38 lbs

8th Place: Dave Brill 3.11 lbs

9th Place: Kyle Drake. 3.05 lbs

10th Place: Steven Bell 3 lbs

Friday Night

Harveys Lake Tournament (9/4)

1st Place: Matt Fredmonski and Bruce Wrin. 14.28 lbs

2nd Place: Kevin and Jake Seymour 12.40 lbs

3rd Place: Nick Dudock 10.57 lbs

4th Place: Johnny Niezgota 9.52 lbs

5th Place: Chuck Peterman/ Duke 5.75 lbs