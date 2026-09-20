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A goodbye game to the RailRiders era in Northeastern Pa. never got underway.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s season finale against Jacksonville on Sunday at PNC Field was canceled due to “rain and unplayable grounds,” according to the team. Fans with tickets can exchange them for any April or May home game during the 2027 season, excluding opening day.

But the next time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre takes the field, it won’t be as the RailRiders. The franchise announced this summer that it would undergo a rebrand after the season, saying Sunday that “more information regarding that official announcement will be available soon.”

The franchise became the top minor-league affiliate of the New York Yankees in the 2007 season and was initially called the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees before switching to the RailRiders. Prior to that, the team was the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies under the name of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

The RailRiders finished the 2026 season 78-68 overall, going 37-37 in the first half before making a long charge at the International League second-half title, finishing 41-31. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stayed alive in the race until Saturday when a Rochester win eliminated the RailRiders from contention.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s final game turned out to be Saturday as the team rallied from a first-inning grand slam to ultimately beat Jacksonville 6-5 in 10 innings, closing out the era with a win. With the RailRiders eliminated, there was no need to try and get in Sunday’s game.

Rochester also won on Sunday to edge Indianapolis by one game for the second-half title. The Red Wings will take on first-half champ Memphis on the road for a three-game series to decide the IL title, with the winner advancing to the Triple-A National Championship against the winner of the Pacific Coast League.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 7, Mountain View 0

In a game played Saturday, Elyse Kunec figure in on four goals, scoring two and setting up two others as her opening goal proved to be the game-winner.

Nina Lombardi also scored twice for the Royals while Emily Werner and Gianna Altavilla each had a goal and an assist. Sadie Werner was in net for the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

MMI Prep 7, Weatherly 1

In a game played Saturday, the Preppers picked up their first win of the season as Ben Drobnock and Angel Raymunde both recorded hat tricks.

Jeremiah Aquino added a goal and an assist while Raymunde added an assist.

Emilio Valenzuela scored for Weatherly.