Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, is sacked by the Patriots’ Christian Elliss on a day in which the 42-year-old was sacked four times, with one leading to a scoop-and-score.

🔊 Listen to this

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have yet to find much of the offensive rhythm that propelled their Super Bowl run last season. The defense was there to pick up the pieces against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elijah Ponder had a 19-yard fumble recovery for a score, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a 39-yard touchdown in his season debut and New England (1-1) smothered Aaron Rodgers on the way to a 20-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

With the victory, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel avoided just the second 0-2 start of his eight-year coaching career.

The former linebacker has his defense to thank for that.

A year after leading the Steelers (1-1) to a win in New England, Rodgers struggled to deal with the Patriots’ pressure. The 42-year-old quarterback fumbled twice, including the one that led to Ponder’s score.

“That has to be the formula, we have to affect the quarterback each and every week,” Vrabel said.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez shadowed Steelers receiver DK Metcalf at times, forcing Rodgers to look for other options in the passing game. It was an assignment Gonzalez was anticipating all week.

“As soon as I see the schedule,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what you love about being a corner, going out there and competing against the best.”

Drake Maye finished 14 of 22 for 208 yards and an interception. Romeo Doubs, who had no catches in his Patriots debut last week, had a 63-yard catch in the third quarter to set up Andy Borregales’ second field goal of the game.

“It is nothing to hang your hat on. It is early on, but at the same time, we have got to have some urgency and a little fire under us,” Maye said.

Rodgers finished 23 of 39 for 187 passing yards, an interception and was sacked four times. Metcalf had only four catches for 27 yards.

“We just didn’t get into a rhythm. We had too many three-and-outs again,” Rodgers said. “I don’t feel like there was anybody that had an exceptional game out there. We all played below our standard.”

The Patriots moved to the Pittsburgh 34 on their opening drive before Rhamondre Stevenson was stripped on a run near the sideline by linebacker Nick Herbig, giving the ball back to the Steelers. Stevenson also lost two fumbles in last season’s loss to Pittsburgh.

But a 15-yard taunting penalty on Jalen Ramsey on the play pushed the start of the ensuing drive back to the Steelers 16, and Pittsburgh quickly went three-and-out.

Following a 19-yard punt return by Marcus Jones, the Patriots took over with Henderson replacing Stevenson. Three plays later, Henderson found a crease and sprinted free for a 39-yard TD run.

Leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, New England’s defense dialed up more pressure on Rodgers, first with Christian Barmore’s strip-sack that led to Ponders’ TD. On the Steelers’ next series, Rodgers was sacked for the third time on the day, forcing a quick three-and-out.

The Steelers were threatening on the Patriots 17 with less than five minutes to play before a short pass by Rodgers intended for Germie Bernard was bobbled and intercepted by rookie linebacker Gabe Jacas.

The Steelers now have scored just one touchdown in 25 possessions through two games.

Coach Mike McCarthy said fixing that starts with being more creative and he put the onus on himself.

“We’ve got to give Aaron better platforms to throw off of and have the opportunities. I don’t want to dink and dunk and play keep away football,” McCarthy said.

INJURIES

Steelers: S Jaquan Brisker was shaken up in the first quarter but walked off on his own power. RB Rico Dowdle left in the second quarter with a toe issue.

Patriots: RG Mike Onwenu left late in the first quarter after having his right ankle rolled up on by T.J. Watt as he dove in to assist a sack of Drake Maye. Onwenu got up on his own power but had to hop to a waiting cart. … LB Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder), TE Eli Raridon (thigh), S Dell Pettus (ankle) and CB Marcus Jones all exited in the second quarter. … S Craig Woodson (shoulder) exited in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host the Bengals next Sunday.

Patriots: Visit Jaguars next Sunday.