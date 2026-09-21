New England Patriots’ Gabe Jacas, right, sacks Pittsburgh Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Foxboro, Mass.

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PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hasn’t lasted 22 years in the NFL out of pure luck. The most sacked quarterback in history knows how to take a hit.

So moments after getting drilled by all 231 pounds of New England linebacker Christian Elliss running at full speed in the second quarter of what became a 20-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, the 42-year-old Rodgers sprang to his feet and jogged over to the sideline.

“I’ve learned you’ve got to get up quickly, number one, so they don’t send anybody out to get you,” Rodgers said.

The four-time MVP was talking about his reaction to one specific play, though it might as well double for where the Steelers (1-1) find themselves through the first two weeks of Rodgers’ final season, one he might struggle to make through intact if the protection in front of him doesn’t improve quickly.

The Patriots sacked Rodgers four times — bringing his career total to 606 — and rarely let him get comfortable during a miserable afternoon in which the Steelers managed just a single field goal and didn’t reach the red zone until garbage time on a drive that fittingly ended in a turnover.

Rodgers attributed the blast to a “lapse in communication,” a common theme during three arduous hours in which tackles Dylan Cook and Troy Fautanu, guards Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson, and center Zach Frazier frequently found themselves turning around to see their future Hall of Fame quarterback surrounded by guys in blue.

Rodgers, perhaps borrowing a page from the “R-E-L-A-X” playbook he’d sometimes bust out during his long run in Green Bay, made it a point to not overreact.

“You’re not going to see me panic,” he said. “I don’t think (coach) Mike’s (McCarthy) going to panic. Urgency is going to go up for sure, but no panic.”

There really is no other choice. Not with two games against AFC North rivals in the span of five days on the horizon. Pittsburgh faces Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and a markedly improved Cincinnati defense at home on Sunday before heading to Cleveland — a challenge no matter how good or bad the Browns might be — the following Thursday.

Yes, it’s only Week 2. That’s the good news. It also might be the bad news.

McCarthy stressed the offense’s issue isn’t talent. If it was, he’d try a different approach. He’s confident the answers to the test will be found, but to do so the Steelers will need to play “above our own standard.”

So far, that hasn’t happened.

“At the end of the day, our job is to whoop the other guy’s (tail),” he said. “And we need to make sure we’re staying in tune with that. … Let’s just make sure we’re cleaning our own house each and every week.”

What’s working

Paying your edge rushers. The bright spot during Pittsburgh’s uneven start has been the play of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. All three were at their disruptive best on an otherwise miserable afternoon. Watt had 1 1/2 sacks, Herbig forced a fumble and had three tackles for loss, and Highsmith added a sack. At the moment, the trio looks like $65 million in cap space was well spent.

What needs help

Whatever is going on with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers held Porter out a second straight game on Sunday, this time with what McCarthy described as a back injury Porter aggravated in practice last week, all set against the backdrop of Porter’s unhappiness with the club not offering him a contract extension. Porter’s teammates have universally had his back, though the situation may come to a head this week if Porter is unavailable against one of the best groups of wide receivers in the league.

Stock up

Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard took advantage of injured Michael Pittman’s absence, catching four passes for 35 yards, including a nifty 19-yard gain on third-and-8 in the second quarter while the game was still competitive. A bobble late led to a New England pick, but by then things had already been decided.

Stock down

The Steelers signed running back Rico Dowdle to replace 2025 team MVP Kenny Gainwell, hoping Dowdle could provide a solid one-two punch with Jaylen Warren. Through two games, it hasn’t worked out that way. Dowdle has 19 touches for 65 yards so far and struggled in pass protection before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury against New England.

Injuries

Pittman, Porter and Dowdle will all be evaluated on Wednesday. McCarthy said Pittman’s foot injury is not related to the one that sidelined him during training camp.

Key number

20 — percent of third downs the Steelers have converted through two weeks, second-to-last in the league behind Green Bay. While the defense has held firm despite being on the field a bunch, it’s not a long-term plan for success.

Next steps

Try to come up with a game plan that protects Rodgers long enough to keep the Pittsburgh offense on the field a bunch while Burrow and company watch from the sideline.