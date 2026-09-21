Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.

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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts showed the Tennessee Titans — and anyone else watching — just how well he can play quarterback.

With no timeouts, 1:56 remaining and the Eagles trailing by three points on Sunday, Hurts led a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with 9 seconds remaining, giving Philadelphia a 24-20 victory.

“That drive down the field was a big-time drive,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

The stellar play from Hurts in crunch time followed comments by Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons in the lead-up to the game in which the Pro Bowl defensive tackle said a key for the Titans would be to make Hurts play quarterback. Simmons explained the comment after the game by saying the Titans wanted to keep Hurts in the pocket.

“I heard it,” Hurts said. “Happy we won.”

Hurts finished 26 of 37 for 264 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions. He went 6 of 8 for 61 yards on the final drive, including a 20-yard pass down the right sideline to Dontayvion Wicks and a 19-yard strike down the left sideline to DeVonta Smith to the Titans 3-yard line. He then found Cooper in the back of the end zone, and the second-year undrafted free agent from Tarleton State made a leaping reception for his first career touchdown.

“I knew Darius Cooper would be ready to make a play when he needed to make a play,” Sirianni said.

Philadelphia’s coach also knew that Hurts would be poised under pressure.

“Proud of the way he played and the way he had his resolve, but that’s who he is,” Sirianni said. “That doesn’t surprise me. He’s that on a daily basis. Constantly in the moment. It’s just a great example of your habits take over in this moment. You can’t expect to be somebody different if you haven’t practiced that the entire time. And that’s who Jalen is.”

Hurts said the final drive was emblematic of his approach during all four quarters.

“Same approach at the end of the game is the same approach throughout the game,” he said. “Great focus and poise coming in and being able to maintain that throughout the game. That’s what it came down to.”

What’s working

Hurts continues to connect with receivers for explosive passing plays, an emphasis for the Eagles under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. After hitting on three passes for more than 30 yards in Week 1, Hurts had three plays that went for at least 22 yards against Tennessee, including those crucial passes to Wicks and Smith on the final drive.

What needs help

Pass protection remains an issue for the Eagles’ offensive line, which has allowed six sacks in two weeks. Hurts was under frequent pressure against the Titans, though less so than against the Commanders the previous week.

Stock up

Smith finished with 10 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, bringing his two-game total to 13 catches for 170 yards in his new role at the No. 1 receiver after Philadelphia traded A.J. Brown in the offseason.

Stock down

Philadelphia’s running game has stalled in the first two weeks. Excluding Hurts’ rushing yards, the Eagles have totaled 163 yards on the ground through two weeks, including 73 against the Titans.

Injuries

RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) was injured on the game’s first play. He returned early in the second half and finished with 9 yards on four carries. After leading Philadelphia with 77 yards receiving and two scores in Week 1, TE Dallas Goedert (knee) had one catch for 4 yards before leaving in the second quarter.

Key numbers

Philadelphia improved to 15-4 in September since 2021.

Next steps

The Eagles host Chicago on Monday, Sept. 28.

Eagles bringing back Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back fan favorite tight end Zach Ertz, three people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Ertz will join the practice squad in hopes of shoring up a tight end room depleted by injuries, the people said Monday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

Ertz’s return comes with multiple Eagles tight ends dealing with injuries.

Dallas Goedert is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL sprain suffered in Sunday’s 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, one person told the AP. Backups Eli Stowers and Grant Calcaterra also are injured.

Ertz spent his first eight seasons with the Eagles, earning three Pro Bowl appearances, and made two key plays late in their Super Bowl win after the 2018 season. He played three seasons for Arizona after being traded in 2021 and spent the last two in Washington.

The 35-year-old suffered a torn ACL with the Commanders in December, but has been cleared to play.

Ertz is fifth on the NFL’s career list for catches by a tight end with 825 and his 8,952 yards receiving are eighth. He’s scored 57 touchdowns.