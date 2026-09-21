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Four quarters and an extra period were not enough to decide a winner — or to find the back of the cage — for two of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s remaining undefeated field hockey teams, as Crestwood and Wyoming Seminary played to a 0-0 draw on Monday in a key conference matchup.

Both Crestwood and Sem’s WVC records moved to 2-0-1 with the tie, both teams a half-game behind first-place Lackawanna Trail in the early goings of league play.

Lizzy Vankuyk made seven saves for Wyoming Seminary, and the Blue Knights’ defense successfully killed off 12 Crestwood corners.

Isla Centak made four saves for the Comets, with Kamryn Kelly adding a defensive save to help keep the game scoreless.

Wyoming Area 3, Honesdale 0

The Warriors improved to 3-1 in the Wyoming Valley Conference with a win over Honesdale.

Nina Belza, Talia Pizano and Claudia Rehill each scored for Wyoming Area. Belza and Jules Siani had an assist apiece.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Addy Jeziorski and Sofia Sparacio had a goal and an assist each as Lake-Lehman shut out Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ella Naugle added a goal for the Black Knights. Olivia Plumber had an assist, and Gigi Kirkutis made five saves and posted a clean sheet.

Jackie Ayala Muniz made seven saves for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Hazleton Area 3, Dallas 2

Bella Boyle’s second goal of the night put Hazleton Area ahead early in the fourth quarter, and the Cougars held on to beat Dallas.

Boyle tied the game 2-2 in the third quarter with her first goal. Alanna Filler added a goal for the Cougars.

Lacey Youngblood and Mercedes Maye each scored for Dallas. Mollie Coyne added an assist and Alyssa Traver made 12 saves for the Mountaineers.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Libenson Charles factored in on all three Wilkes-Barre Area goals, scoring two and assisting on the third in the Wolfpack’s win.

Johnny Mendola had the other goal for Wilkes-Barre Area. Leandro Espinoza and Michael Schneikart had an assist each.

Matthew Welkie made 10 saves for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Hazleton Area 2

The Spartans trailed by a goal at halftime but did all their scoring in the second half to push past Hazleton Area in a Division 1 clash.

Four different players scored for Valley West: Chase Evanofski, Noah Fetko, Andrew Stanitis and Jake Jaskulka.

Juan Rojas and Stephen Smithnosky each scored for Hazleton Area. Jeifran Flores provided the assist on both goals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Nanticoke 0

Kinley Purdy and Lexi Peiffer each scored hat tricks as the Black Knights rolled to their fourth straight shutout in a rout of Nanticoke Area.

Purdy, who scored her 100th career goal in Lake-Lehman’s last game on Saturday, added three assists in this one.

Ava Blazes scored two goals for the Black Knights, and Ella Aritz added one goal. Betsy DiGiovanni had two assists.

Penelope Serrano made ten saves for Nanticoke Area.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

It was their closest conference match of the season, but the Blue Knights managed to hold off Wilkes-Barre Area to keep their undefeated WVC record intact.

Lizzie Weaver, CeCe Pons and Kimi Li swept the singles matches to secure the win for Sem.

In a sweep of the doubles points for Wilkes-Barre Area, the teams of Jennifer Bui/Angie Vanegas and Lorena Romero/Gabriela Rivas each picked up a win.

Dallas 5, Crestwood 0

Cat Finn, Abby Worth and Julia Gavlick all won their singles matches in straight sets to lead the Mountaineers to a sweep.

The doubles teams of Skylar Haydu/Caroline Sears and Charlie Williams/Norah Banks capped off the sweep.

GOLF

Wyoming Area 156, Wilkes-Barre Area 169

Mitchell Rusinchak shot a one-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors as the Warriors wrapped up the regular season in victorious fashion.

Hunter Hosier added a 38 for Wyoming Area and Marco Altavilla shot a 43.

Matt Clark had the low round for Wilkes-Barre Area with a score of 39. Brayden Richards carded a 42 for the Wolfpack.

Tunkhannock 159, Wyoming Valley West 236

Blayne Roosa shot an even-par 37 to win the individual medal as Tunkhannock cruised to a victory over Valley West.

Mason Berkhimer added a 40 for the Tigers.

Meghan Singer carded a round of 45 to lead Valley West.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Western Wayne 0

Alexandra Patla and Aspen Marchakitus had nine kills each as the Black Knights defeated Western Wayne in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-9 and 25-12 for Lake-Lehman.

Giolla Biscotto had 17 assists and nine service points with three aces. Abriella Fugok added 10 digs for the Black Knights.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 1

Jaida Underwood had 18 kills as the Wolfpack took down Wyoming Area in four sets.

Wilkes-Barre Area won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-11. Wyoming Area rallied to take the third 25-23, but the Wolfpack won the fourth set 25-13 to end the match.

Nia Harris added 17 service points and Emma Peterson dished out 34 assists for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Amara Tiernan had six kills and four blocks for the Warriors. Kenzie Galenty had seven digs.

Tunkhannock 3, MMI Prep 0

The Tigers went on the road and came home with a sweep of MMI Prep.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-10 and 25-11 for Tunkhannock.

H.S. Field Hockey

Crestwood 0, Wyoming Seminary 0

Seminary`0`0`0`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`0`0`0`0`0 — 0

Scoring — none.

Shots — SEM 5, CRE 7. Saves — SEM 7 (Lizzy Vankuyk), CRE 4 (Isla Centak). Corners — SEM 8, CRE 12.

Wyoming Area 3, Honesdale 0

Wyo. Area`1`1`0`1 — 3

Honesdale`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter — 1. WA, Talia Pizano (Nina Belza) 11:18. Second — 1. WA, Belza 10:36. Fourth — 1. WA, Claudia Rehill (Jules Siani).

Shots — WA 17, HON 2. Saves — WA 2 (Adriana Fanti), HON 14 (Maddy Freiermuth, Brielle Knapp). Corners — WA 14, HON 1.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Lake-Lehman`0`1`1`1 — 3

Wilkes-Barre`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second Quarter — 1. LL, Ella Naugle (Sofia Sparacio) 12:13. Third — 1. LL, Sparacio (Addy Jeziorski) 13:17. Fourth — 1. LL, Jeziorski (Olivia Plumber) 12:40.

Shots — LL 10, WBA 6. Saves — LL 5 (Gigi Kirkutis), WBA 7 (Jackie Ayala Muniz). Corners — LL 3, WBA 6.

Hazleton Area 3, Dallas 2

Dallas`1`0`1`0 — 2

Haz. Area`1`0`1`1 — 3

First Quarter — 1. HAZ, Alanna Filler 9:54; 2. DAL, Lacey Youngblood 0:20. Third — 1. DAL, Mercedes Maye (Mollie Coyne) 12:34; 2. HAZ, Bella Boyle 7:42. Fourth — 1. HAZ, Boyle 8:47.

Shots — DAL 6, HAZ 17. Saves — DAL 12 (Alyssa Traver), HAZ 4 (Jas Pena). Corners — DAL 5, HAZ 9.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Wilkes-Barre`0`3 — 3

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Second Half — 1. WBA, Libenson Charles (Leandro Espinoza) 43:36; 2. WBA, Charles (Michael Schneikart) 68:20; 3. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Charles) 78:30.

Shots — WBA 13, PA 6. Saves — WBA 6 (Braedon Hollingshead), PA 10 (Matthew Welkie). Corners — WBA 8, PA 2.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Hazleton Area 2

Valley West`0`4 — 4

Hazleton Area`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. HAZ, Juan Rojas (Jeifran Flores). Second Half — 1. HAZ, Stephen Smithnosky (Flores); 2. WVW, Chase Evanofski; 3. WVW, Noah Fetko (Aidan Heffran); 4. WVW, Andrew Stanitis (Eli Siemiski); 5. WVW, Jake Jaskulka (Fetko).

Shots — n/a. Saves — WVW 7 (Sergio Gonzalez), HAZ 3 (Anthony Romero). Corners — n/a.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Lake-Lehman 9, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`5`4 — 9

First Half — 1. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Betsy DiGiovanni) 33:13; 2. LL, Kinley Purdy (Peiffer) 31:08; 3. LL, Peiffer (Purdy) 30:27; 4. LL, Ava Blazes (Ellie Kontra) 16:50; 5. LL, Purdy (Bella Blazes) 2:18. Second — 1. LL, A. Blazes (Purdy) 36:01; 2. LL, Purdy 31:09; 3. LL, Peiffer (DiGiovanni) 26:11; 4. LL, Ella Aritz (Purdy) 20:47.

Shots — NAN 2, LL 25. Saves — NAN 10 (Penelope Serrano), LL 2 (Keira Middleton). Corners — NAN 1, LL 3.

H.S. Girls Tennis

Wyoming Seminary 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Singles — 1. Lizzie Weaver (SEM) def. Daralice Nunez 6-0, 6-0; 2. CeCe Pons (SEM) def. Stephanie Valencia 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kimi Li (SEM) def. Cinny Chen 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Jennifer Bui/Angie Vanegas (WBA) def. Anisa Mohyuddin/Maureen Doherty 7-6, 6-4; 2. Lorena Romero/Gabriela Rivas (WBA) def. Alana Southworth/Bri Falcone 0-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Dallas 5, Crestwood 0

Singles — 1. Cat Finn (DAL) def. Maria Dimopoulos 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abby Worth (DAL) def. Sophia Biscotti 6-2, 6-2; 3. Julia Gavlick (DAL) def. Kayla Brown 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — 1. Skylar Haydu/Caroline Sears (DAL) def. Addison Knorr/Mia Collins 6-3, 6-1; 2. Charlie Williams/Norah Banks (DAL) def. Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.