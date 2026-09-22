Andy Green took over for Carlos Mendoza as the Mets interim manager in late June. On Tuesday, he landed the job on a three-year contract.

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NEW YORK — In a change of direction, the New York Mets hired interim manager Andy Green for the full-time job on Tuesday, giving him a three-year contract.

The team made the announcement before starting its final road trip of the year with the opener of a three-game series in Texas against the Rangers.

“Over the course of the season, it became evident that the next manager of the New York Mets was already in place,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Andy has demonstrated strong leadership qualities and a unique ability to forge connections with our emerging core and distinguished veterans. I look forward to continuing our great partnership as we turn toward the 2027 season.”

Green, who managed the San Diego Padres from 2016-19, had been running New York’s farm system before taking over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired in late June. At the time, Green said he wasn’t particularly interested in becoming a permanent skipper again, citing the desire to keep spending time with his three daughters and saying he viewed his interim role on the bench as more of a responsibility to the club than a personal opportunity.

Stearns said Green would return to a front-office role after the season, a stance the executive stuck to in the months that followed — even as the last-place Mets (71-85) improved on the field and several rookies who rose through the minors under Green such as Carson Benge and Nolan McLean flourished in the big leagues as well.

“The players in the clubhouse have rekindled the love I have for being in the dugout,” Green said at a pregame news conference in Texas.

And in the end, the Mets committed to Green and chose not to conduct a full search for a new manager this offseason.

“I think Andy is the perfect person for this job,” Stearns said.

“Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in the statement. “Over the last several months he has brought discipline, accountability and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager. … We are excited for his continued leadership in the dugout.”

Coming into the season, the Mets had high expectations for a franchise without a World Series title since 1986. New York opened the season with baseball’s highest payroll at $358 million and was projected to pay an additional $124 million in luxury tax.

But the Mets underperformed early and were beset by key injuries to Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and others. They were 34-47 at the midpoint of the season when Mendoza was fired on June 26. The team is 37-38 since Green took over.

“The last three months I think there’s been progress,” Green said. “We’ve got more to do.”

The 49-year-old Green, a former major league infielder, went 274-366 as Padres manager and finished with a losing record in all four seasons. He joined the Mets in 2023 as senior vice president of baseball development and becomes the 26th manager in franchise history.

“I am excited and humbled to officially be named manager of the New York Mets,” Green said in the statement. “When I accepted the interim role, I didn’t anticipate it becoming permanent, but the more time I spent with our players and staff, the clearer it became that this is where my passion and experience could make the greatest impact. That realization led to many conversations with my family, and together we agreed this is the right opportunity at the right time.

“I want to thank Steve and Alex for the love, ambition and commitment with which they lead this organization, and David for the trust he has placed in me. I believe deeply in what we can build together, and I’m honored to continue serving our players, this organization and the amazing Mets fans.”