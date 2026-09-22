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FORTY FORT — In a first half that saw Holy Redeemer struggling to keep up with Wyoming Area, Elyse Kunec provided a spark of hope for the Royals with a free kick goal from just outside of the box.

That spark turned into a full-on explosion in the second half as Redeemer surged past the Warriors in a key early-season showdown.

The Royals scored five unanswered goals to erase a three-goal deficit, rallying to defeat Wyoming Area 5-3 on Tuesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer matchup.

Kunec led the way with a hat trick for Holy Redeemer, finding all sorts of paths to the back of the net — a free kick, a one-timer on a corner kick and a follow on her own penalty shot.

It all added up to a massive wave for the Royals, who looked out of sorts early but regrouped at the half and stormed back to win.

“In the first half we were kind of iffy, we were finding each other but we weren’t finding the back of the net,” Kunec said. “Once we hit the second half, we came out so strong, we scored in almost the first 30 seconds and went from there.”

After Kunec’s first goal, a free kick that soared out of reach of Wyoming Area’s keeper, got the Royals on the board in the final minutes of the first half, Gianna Altavilla headed one home less than a minute into the second half to make it a 3-2 game.

A few minutes later, Emily Werner took a corner kick and put the ball right on Kunec’s foot, and the senior captain needed just one touch to tie things up.

Megan Ohrin put Redeemer ahead with 30:25 to play, and Kunec added an insurance score about a minute after that. Her penalty kick was initially saved by Wyoming Area goalie Bella Costa, but Kunec followed and connected on her second effort.

The four second-half Redeemer goals came in the first 11 minutes of the half. Add in the first goal from right before halftime, and it makes a 5-0 Redeemer run in under 15 minutes of game time.

The run not only showcased the full power of Redeemer’s offense, but it seemed to reinvigorate the Royals’ defense as well. The back line kept Wyoming Area’s strong attack in check the rest of the way, allowing a few looks but keeping the Warriors stuck on three goals and unable to mount a comeback of their own.

“It was a matter of playing our style, that goal at the end of the first half really helped us,” Redeemer coach Robert Hughes said. “We told the girls that we had to come out quick, we have to be aggressive winning those 50/50 balls.”

Kinley Park scored the first two goals of the game for Wyoming Area, converting a penalty kick for the first and finishing off a feed from Ellia Yankovich for the second.

Ava Musinski slotted another one home to make it 3-0 Wyoming Area with 6:38 left in the first half.

Holy Redeemer improved to 3-0 in Division 2 with the win, while Wyoming Area suffered its first division loss and fell to 2-1.

Next up for the Royals is another Division 2 unbeaten, Lake-Lehman, on Thursday.

The Warriors, defending champs in the division, will be back in action on Monday against Hanover Area.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 3

Wyoming Area`3`0 — 3

Holy Redeemer`1`4 — 5

First Half — 1. WA, Kinley Park 25:42; 2. WA, K. Park (Ellia Yankovich) 15:10; 3. WA, Ava Musinski 6:38; 4. HR, Elyse Kunec 2:13. Second — 1. HR, Gianna Altavilla (Kunec) 39:14; 2. HR, Kunec (Emily Werner) 32:36; 3. HR, Megan Ohrin (Sophie Miller) 30:25; 4. HR, Kunec 29:22.

Shots — WA 14, HR 22. Saves — WA 10 (Bella Costa), HR 14 (Sadie Werner). Corners — WA 6, HR 4.