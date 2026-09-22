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Tuesday began with three undefeated teams left in Wyoming Valley Conference volleyball. By the time the day was over, there was just one left.

Reigning conference champion Berwick rolled to a sweep over Dallas, handing the Mountaineers their first league loss in the process.

Berwick improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the WVC following the win which, combined with Holy Redeemer’s loss to Crestwood on Tuesday, put the Bulldogs in sole possession of first place in the league.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 for Berwick, who improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the WVC with the win.

Grace Robbins had 14 kills and eight digs, and Julia Rauch added 28 assists and 13 digs for Berwick. Lea Adamo had 10 service points, including two aces.

Crestwood 3, Holy Redeemer 1

Zoe Meckes had 17 kills as the Comets knocked Holy Redeemer from the ranks of the WVC unbeaten with a win in four sets.

Crestwood won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-16. Holy Redeemer won the third set 25-21, but the Comets regrouped to win a 25-13 fourth set to secure the win.

Lilah Barrett had 11 kills and 18 digs for Crestwood. Kennady Korpusik had 31 digs, and Lexi Chandler had 38 assists and 13 service points with six aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 4, Nanticoke Area 1

Kolby Shook scored two goals and assisted on a third as Lake-Lehman pushed past Nanticoke Area.

Finn Cronin and Jack Dennis added a goal each for the Black Knights. Evan Fike provided an assist.

Andi Cardona had the lone goal of the night for Nanticoke Area, assisted by Hector Alvarenga.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 6, Tunkhannock 0

Madison Falkowski scored a hat trick as Nanticoke Area posted a shutout win over Tunkhannock.

Molly Novak, Emma Brown and Alexis Duda added a goal each for Nanticoke Area. Brown, Novak and Kendal Burns each had an assist.

Emma Dickinson made 15 saves for Tunkhannock.

GOLF

Holy Redeemer 154, Wyoming Area 177

The Royals wrapped up the top seed in the Wyoming Valley Conference Class 2A team golf playoffs with a win over Holy Redeemer.

Evan Dubaskas won medalist honors for Redeemer with a 36. Liam Gill shot a 38, while Brady DePhillips and Dylan Hughes each carded a 40.

Mitchell Rusinchak and Aiden August both shot a 41 for Wyoming Area.

GIRLS GOLF

Hazleton Area 147, Honesdale 148

The Cougars didn’t win the individual medal but had a strong enough team performance to hold off Honesdale.

Jillian Hoppe had the low round for Hazleton Area with a 46. Kayla Wysocky added a 50 and Mila Marycz finished with a 51.

Marley Reynolds won the medal for Honesdale with her round of 42.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Valley West 3, Pittston Area 2

From Monday, the Spartans swept the three singles matches to secure a victory over Pittston Area.

Alessandra Montalto, Scarlett Lewis and Mckenzie Coolbaugh had the singles wins for Valley West.

The teams of Maggie Philbin and Leah Kendzor, and Hannah Yuschovitz and Ava Tracy won the two doubles matches for Pittston Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 4, Nanticoke Area 1

Lake-Lehman`2`2 — 4

Nanticoke Area`0`1 — 1

First Half — 1. LL, Finn Cronin 35:20; 2. LL, Kason Wojnarski (Shook) 29:05. Second — 1. LL, Shook 37:55; 2. NAN, Andi Cardona (Hector Alvarenga) 37:30; 3. LL, Jack Dennis (Evan Fike) 9:46.

Shots — LL 20, NAN 1. Saves — LL 0, NAN 9 (Zachary Zubritski). Corners — LL 6, NAN 0.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 6, Tunkhannock 0

Nanticoke Area`1`2`2`1 — 6

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter — 1. NAN, Molly Novak (Kendal Burns) 7:37. Second — 1. NAN, Madison Falkowski 12:38; 2. NAN, Emma Brown 7:21. Third — 1. NAN, Falkowski 6:16; 2. NAN, Alexis Duda (Novak) 0:12. Fourth — 1. NAN, Falkowski (Brown).

Shots — NAN 21, TUN 3. Saves — NAN 3 (Eli John, Adriana Monska), TUN 15 (Emma Dickinson). Corners — NAN 6, TUN 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Valley West 3, Pittston Area 2

Singles — 1. Alessandra Montalto (WVW) def. Rylee Rivera 6-1, 6-1; 2. Scarlett Lewis (WVW) def. Brooke Albertelli 6-0, 6-1; 3. Mckenzie Coolbaugh (WVW) def. Ambree Sherin 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles — 1. Maggie Philbin/Leah Kendzor (PA) def. Breanna Wayland/Sariyah Edwards 6-4, 6-2; 2. Hannah Yuschovitz/Ava Tracy (PA) def. Allison Stavish/Myla Butcher 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.