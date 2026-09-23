Notre Dame defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) recovers a fumble and returns it for a touchdown against Rice during the first half.

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SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Defensive end Boubacar Traore made an instant impression on Notre Dame fans the last time he played at Purdue.

Two years ago, an inexperienced Traore replaced the injured Jordan Botelho, then promptly returned his first career interception 34 yards for a touchdown. His play fueled a 21-0 onslaught in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the first half as the Fighting Irish handed their in-state rival a humiliating 66-7 loss.

On Saturday, the dynamic pass-rusher will return to Purdue still looking to fulfill his potential as No. 3 Notre Dame (3-0) tries to return to the playoffs.

“I really haven’t played my best yet,” Traore said Tuesday.

That’s a scary thought for any of the opponents remaining on the Irish schedule.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound fourth-year edge rusher has emerged as one of the defense’s top playmakers.

He added a second career TD on a 14-yard fumble recovery just 14 seconds into the 52-0 rout of Rice in Week 2. And though he only has five tackles through Notre Dame’s first three games, three of those tackles were for loss. He also has two sacks, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries.

It’s a stat line that makes NFL scouts salivate at the thought of drafting him in April.

But Traore sees it as just a start, something he can build upon when the Irish return to Purdue (1-2) on Saturday in the Battle for the Shillelagh.

“I feel like that game went really good for me,” Traore said of his first trip to Ross-Ade Stadium. “Just being able to go in and showcase what I could do. It was a blessing to be able to go in there and play for my teammates and my coaches. It was a special moment. I was able to score a touchdown, something I will never forget.”

Two weeks after that game, though, Traore’s career took a turn when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He returned last season and made key contributions on defense even though he didn’t feel he played up to his own expectations.

Now, though, he feels like he’s playing at full throttle again, and it’s made a difference.

“A good edge rusher just changes a team,” defensive lineman Francis Brewu said. “Especially having an edge rusher that can do everything: Rush the passer and stop the run. He changes the team and helps us on the interior get freed up from those (double) teams. That’s what every D-tackle dreams of, having a really good edge rusher like Boubacar.”

Traore has been key to one of the nation’s top run defenses, which limited Wisconsin to 67 yards rushing and 2.2 yards per carry in the season-opening 41-13 victory. The Irish then held Rice to 128 yards of total offense and didn’t allow any yards rushing in the second half of a 27-10 victory over Michigan State.

This week, though, Traore & Co. are likely to face more of an aerial assault from Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, who is ranked in the top five nationally in yards passing. Naturally, Traore can’t wait.

“I’m definitely excited to get after the passer,” Traore said.

Traore didn’t just get to here by chance.

He’s often leaned on his NFL-playing brother, Badara, for advice throughout his career. Badara Traore was an offensive lineman at LSU before playing for four NFL teams and last year with the UFL’s DC Defenders.

“I still talk to him about certain things about what he sees, what he’s seen from other pass rushers in the league,” Traore said. “He’s always been by my side, helping me with this whole journey.”

A college journey that essentially started at Purdue and now has come full circle for Boubacar Traore.

“That game definitely gave me confidence, and I was able to prove to myself that I am good enough to play at this level,” he said. “Obviously, going out there and getting meaningful snaps, it just felt good to go make some plays out there and show everybody that l can compete at this level.”