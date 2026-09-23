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The two spots in next week’s Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A team golf championship match have been filled, and it will be two familiar foes meeting for a chance to play for the District 2 title.

Top-seeded Pittston Area defeated Berwick in one semifinal, while Dallas held off Hazleton Area in the other semi on Wednesday.

The Patriots and the Mountaineers will compete for the WVC Class 3A team title on Wednesday at Irem Country Club, with the winner facing the Lackawanna Conference’s champion in the District 2 team championship on Oct. 9.

It’s the third straight year that Pittston Area and Dallas will compete for the Class 3A conference crown, with the Patriots winning each of the last two years.

In Class 2A, Tunkhannock edged out Wyoming Seminary in one semifinal, and the Tigers will take on the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman.

Pittston Area 152, Berwick 175

Ryan Reza earned the individual medal with a 37 as top-seeded Pittston Area defeated Berwick at Fox Hill Country Club.

Gianni Bartorillo and Marco Agolino each shot a 38 for Pittston Area. David Homschek rounded out the top four scorers with a 39.

Emmett Scheirer was a shot off the overall pace for Berwick, leading the Bulldogs with a 38. Grant Evensen shot a 42 and Chris Hinkle added a 45.

Dallas 163, Hazleton Area 174

Landon Moser led the field with a three-over-par 39 to win medalist honors and to steer Dallas back to the conference title match as Dallas defeated Hazleton Area.

Ryan Roman added a 40 for the Mountaineers, while Logan Moser and Cadden Riley both posted a 42.

Liam Woznicki finished a shot behind the individual lead, pacing Hazleton Area with a 40. Jayson Rush added a 42 and Bryce Fancher carded a 45 for the Cougars.

Class 2A

Tunkhannock 170, Wyoming Seminary 175

The Tigers had two golfers in a three-way tie for the individual medal and were able to hold off Wyoming Seminary to advance to the Class 2A conference championship match.

Blayne Roosa and Chad Corby each shot a 41 for Tunkhannock. Ben Landon and Mason Berkhimer both shot 44s.

Michelle Wu tied Roosa and Corby with a 41 to lead Wyoming Seminary. Ayden Wilkinson shot a 42 and Caleb Aponick added a 45.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 2

From Tuesday, Izzy Ciavarella scored all five of Hazleton Area’s goals to lead the Cougars past Wyoming Valley West.

Four of those goals came in the second half as Hazleton Area broke a 1-1 halftime wide open.

Kyla Evanofski and Stella Wojciechowski each scored for Valley West.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 6, Berwick 2

From Tuesday, Nate Ciocco had a hat trick and added an assist as the Crestwood offense rolled in a victory over Berwick.

Gage Kaye added two goals and Bryce Williams scored once for the Comets. Meyer Duncanson had two assists.

Kaleb Rupp and Shaken Shardabek each scored for Berwick. Clayton Walck made 15 saves for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Holy Redeemer 0

The Blue Knights officially wrapped up the WVC regular season title with a sweep of Holy Redeemer.

Lizzie Weaver, Katie Zhang and CeCe Pons won in singles for Wyoming Seminary.

Kate Minella and Kimi Li won the first doubles match for Sem. Grace Switzer and Anita Ma won the second to make it a clean sweep.

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 1

Cat Finn and Julia Gavlick won in singles for Dallas as the Mountaineers wrapped up the regular season with a win.

Dallas swept the two doubles points, with the teams of Caroline Sears/Skylar Haydu and Charlie Williams/Norah Banks earning wins.

Larissa Harding had the lone win of the day for Tunkhannock in singles.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

The Comets only dropped one total set across five matches in a sweep of Pittston Area.

Maria Dimopoulos, Sophia Biscotti and Kayla Brown all won in singles for Crestwood.

The doubles teams of Addison Knorr/Mia Collins and Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta swept the two doubles points for the Comets.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 2

From Tuesday, the Tigers won one singles match and swept the two doubles points to emerge victorious over Wyoming Area.

Kynzi Newell had the singles win for Tunkhannock. The teams of Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull and Sarah Van Ness/Megan Patton each won in doubles.

Molly Kratz and Alex Jacobs had singles victories for Wyoming Area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, MMI Prep 0

Haley Verazin had 10 kills as Nanticoke Area took care of MMI Prep in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-23 for Nanticoke Area. Callie Welch added nine kills and four blocks, and Amelia Schneider had 13 service points.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Area 2

A rivalry contest went right down to the wire, but it was Pittston Area that managed to pull out the win.

The two teams traded set wins back and forth: Pittston Area won the first 25-12, only for Wyoming Area to take the second 25-19.

The Patriots won the third set 25-15, the Warriors matched with a 25-19 fourth-set win and Pittston Area won the fifth set 15-4.

MMI Prep 3, Hanover Area 1

From Tuesday, the Preppers rebounded from a first-set loss to overpower Hanover Area for the win.

Hanover Area won the first set 27-25. MMI Prep won the next three by 25-20, 25-21 and 25-9 scores to clinch the match.

Katherine Arias had 12 service points and four aces for the Preppers. Marissa Yamulla had 15 service points and eight aces.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Hazleton Area, Crestwood go 3-0

The two top teams in Division 1 each swept their head-to-head results in Wednesday’s cluster meet.

Crestwood had two of the top three finishers, with Rowan Dietrich finishing second and Johnny Klimek took third.

Damien Vargas was the top finisher for Hazleton Area in fourth place.

Berwick’s Myles DiPippa was the top individual finisher, clocking in with a 17:35 time.

Berwick, Northwest and Columbia Montour Vo-Tech all went 1-2 in the cluster, and MMI Prep went 0-3.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MMI Prep’s Zaroda wins meet

Anna Zaroda crossed the finish line in 21:18 to take first place in Wednesday’s individual race.

Four different schools were represented in the top four: after Zaroda, Crestwood’s Adrienne Shebelock finished in second place.

Ainsley Leib of Hazleton Area was third, and Berwick’s Carly Ashenfelder finished fourth.

H.S. Girls Soccer

Hazleton Area 5, Wyoming Valley West 2

Hazleton Area`1`4 — 5

Wyo. Valley West`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. HAZ, Izzy Ciavarella (Althea Ulanoski) 18:57; 2. WVW, Kyla Evanofski (Meghan Singer) 17:44. Second — 1. HAZ, Ciavarella 38:38; 2. HAZ, Ciavarella 22:10; 3. WVW, Stella Wojciechowski (Payton Coyne) 20:43; 4. HAZ, Ciavarella 19:40; 5. HAZ, Ciavarella (Ulanoski) 8:32.

Shots — HAZ 14, WVW 25. Saves — HAZ 18 (Emme Zanolini), WVW 7 (Lilli Esposito). Corners — HAZ 1, WVW 6.

H.S. Girls Tennis

Wyoming Seminary 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Singles — 1. Lizzie Weaver (SEM) def. Elizabeth Rich 6-2, 6-0; 2. Katie Zhang (SEM) def. Lily Dudrick 6-0, 6-1; 3. CeCe Pons (SEM) def. Jade Pilarcik 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Kate Minella/Kimi Li (SEM) def. Julianna O’Hop/Elizabeth Decowski 6-0, 6-1; 2. Grace Switzer/Anita Ma (SEM) def. Reagan Martin/Sofia Kroptavich 6-0, 6-0.

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 1

Singles — 1. Cat Finn (DAL) def. Miranda Anderson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Larissa Harding (TUN) def. Abby Worth 6-3, 7-5; 3. Julia Gavlick (DAL) def. Kynzi Newell 7-6, 6-4.

Doubles — 1. Caroline Sears/Skylar Haydu (DAL) def. Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull 6-4, 6-3; 2. Charlie Williams/Norah Banks (DAL) def. Megan Patton/Sarah Van Ness 6-3, 6-0.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles — 1. Maria Dimopoulos (CRE) def. Rylee Rivera 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sophia Biscotti (CRE) def. Brooke Albertelli 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kayla Brown (CRE) def. Ambree Sherin 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Doubles — 1. Addison Knorr/Mia Collins (CRE) def. Maggie Philbin/Nevaeh Suckoo 6-1, 6-1; 2. Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta (CRE) def. Peyton Bailey/Layla Marks (CRE) 6-0, 6-0.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 2

Singles — 1. Molly Kratz (WA) def. Miranda Anderson 6-3, 6-0; 2. Alex Jacobs (WA) def. Larissa Harding 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kynzi Newell (TUN) def. Vivian Sigman 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles — 1. Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull (TUN) def. Ava Kuharchik/Katelyn Jacobs 6-2, 6-1; 2. Sarah Van Ness/Megan Patton (TUN) def. Abigail Dominick/Sofia Riddle 6-2, 6-3.