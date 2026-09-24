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Kason Wojnarski recorded a hat trick as Lake-Lehman defeated Holy Redeemer 3-1 Thursday in a battle of two of the top teams in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer.

Redeemer (4-1-1) was knocked out of a first-place tie with Wyoming Seminary (4-0-1). Lehman (5-1) jumped to second place.

Justin Morris assisted Wojnarski about four minutes into the game. Wojnarski scored unassisted midway through the first half and then with 12 seconds until the break. Evan Fike assisted that goal.

Waseem Juma scored off an assist by Charlie Schaffer for Redeemer.

Wyoming Valley West 8, Pittston Area 0

Chase Evanofski scored three goals and assisted another as the Spartans shut out Pittston Area.

Noah Fetko had two goals and an assist. Schuyler Davis, Eli Sieminski and Brady Buonsante also scored.

Hazleton Area 1, Berwick 0

Maikel Suarez scored the game’s only goal in the first half as the Cougars edged Berwick.

Airam Avila assisted the score.

Hazleton Area keeper Anthony Romero had five saves. Berwick keeper Clayton Walck made 10 saves.

Dallas 5, Crestwood 1

Abe Hobson-Tomascik had two goals and added an assist as Dallas defeated Crestwood.

Myer Casey-Williams scored two goals for the Mountaineers. David Da Silva had a goal and an assist. Jason Dyrli and Luke Tellis each had an assist.

Nathan Ciocco scored for Crestwood.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, MMI Prep 1

The doubles teams of Mia Collins/Addison Knorr and Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta won in straight sets for Crestwood.

In singles, Crestwood’s Sophia Biscotti took the first set 6-1 in a match she won by injury default. The Comets also picked up a forfeit win.

MMI Prep’s Avery Orosco won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Maria Dimopoulos, Sophia Biscotti and Kayla Brown swept the singles competition for Crestwood in a match played Wednesday.

GIRLS GOLF

Abington Heights sweeps tri-match

Abington Heights posted wins of 135-143 over Tunkhannock and 135-161 over Dallas in a tri-match at par-37 Shadowbrook. Tunkhannock defeated Dallas 143-161.

Brianna Moffatt led Abington Heights and captured medalist honors with a 42. Liz George was close behind with a 44 and Margot Grad carded a 49.

Tunkhannock’s Madison Walker finished just one stroke off the medalist pace with a 43. Madelyn Bevan added a 49, while Paige Spudis rounded out the scores with a 52.

Dallas was led by Layla Gover, who matched Bevan and Grad with a 49. Riley Withrow followed with a 52, and Gianna Hoover contributed a 60.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Berwick won in a sweep 25-9, 25-14, 25-9.

Leading Berwick were Lea Adamo (5 aces, 25 service points, 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Maliyah Esquilin (8 kills, 1 assist), Lexi Bowman (3 kills), Jaiden Laidacker (5 digs), Carly Force (5 digs), Grace Robbins (6 kills) and Julia Rauch (35 assists).

Berwick plays Trinity and Spring-Ford at home on Saturday.

Dallas 3, Tunkhannock 0

Dallas won in three sets 28-26, 25-12, 25-10.

McKenzie Bevan had four kills and five digs for Tunkhannock. Jailie McGoff had seven digs.

Lake-Lehman 3, Delaware Valley 2

Lake-Lehman outlasted Delaware Valley 8-25, 25-21, 25-14, 12-25, 15-11.

Giolla Biscotto (2 aces, 8 service points, 20 assists), Alexandra Patla (16 kills), Abby Fugok (6 aces, 7 service points, 33 digs) and Amara Makarczyk (4 blocks) paced Lehman.

Crestwood 3, Hazleton Area 0

Crestwood defeated Hazleton Area 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.

Top players for Crestwood were Lindsay Stec (14 kills), Zoe Meckes (10 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks), Lilah Barret (12 kills, 4 aces, 15 service points), Kennady Korpusik (22 digs, 5 aces) and Lexi Chandler (38 assists, 13 serve points, 6 aces).

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 3, Holy Redeemer 1

Lake-Lehman`3`0 — 3

Holy Redeemer `1`0 — 1

First half: 1. LL, Kason Wojnarski (Justin Morris) 36:15; 2. LL, Wojnarski 17:35; 3. HR, Waseem Juma (Charlie Schaffer) 10:24; 4. LL, Wojnarski (Evan Fike) 0:12.

Shots: LL 11, HR 6, Saves: LL 5 (Brady Windsor), HR 7 (William Conkin). Corners: LL 2, HR 4.

Wyoming Valley West 8 – Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`3`5 — 8

First Half: 1. WVW, Chase Evanofski (Noah Fetko) 9:12; 2. WVW, Fetko (Evanofski) 31:26; 3. WVW, Schuyler Davis (Jake Jaskulka) 32:53; Second Half: 4. WVW, Eli Sieminski (Fetko) 42:31; 5. WVW, Evanofski (Maks Iracki) 54:59; 6. WVW, Fetko (Sergio Gonzalez) 56:57; 7. WVW, Evanofski (Fetko) 59:10; 8. WVW, Brady Buonsante (Nick Huanga) 71:50

Shots: PA 6, WVW 23. Saves: PA 9 (Jackson Duddek), WVW 2 (Sergio Gonzalez 2/Hunter Davis 0). Corners: WVW 7, PA 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles: 1. Avery Orosco (MMI) def. Emma Lehman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sophia Biscotti (CRE) def. Maia Laverts 6-1, injury default; 3. Kayla Brown (CRE) forfeit over MMI.

Doubles: 1. Mia Collins/Addison Knorr (CRE) def. Jade Casrera/Keirsi Mooney 6-0, 6-1; 2. Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta (CRE) def. Janielle Cabrera/Sophia Schultz 6-1, 6-1.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: 1. Maria Dimopoulos (CRE) def. Rylee Rivera 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sophia Biscotti (CRE) def. Brooke Albertelli 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kayla Brown (CRE) def. Ambree Sherin 5-7, 6-4, (10-6).

Doubles: 1. Addison Knorr/Mia Collins (CRE) def. Maggie Philbin/Nevaeh Suckoo 6-1, 5-1; 2. Annika Leino/Amelia Pesta (CRE) def. Peyton Bailey/Layla Marks 6-0, 6-0.