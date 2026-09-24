Wilkes-Barre Area enters a brutal two-game stretch which could have been worse if not for last Friday night.
The Wolfpack went into Crispin Field in Berwick without a win. They exited with a 22-12 victory against a Berwick team which was playing at a high level.
Now comes another road trip Friday — this one to unbeaten Dallas, which is considered the best outfit in the Wyoming Valley Conference.
After that is a home game against North Pocono, which is currently unbeaten and considered the best team in the Lackawanna Conference (although Dunmore would probably offer a rebuttal).
Had the Wolfpack lost to Berwick, it would have been the first time they started 0-4 since the program started in 2019 with the merger of three Wilkes-Barre high schools.
“We had to stop the bleeding,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “We played well in three games but never played a full game, meaning four quarters of football.
“We’d always played a good half of a game, but by that time, we were behind. (Berwick) was actually the first time we played being ahead and being able to control the ball.”
WBA has qualified for the postseason in six of its previous seven seasons. The exception was 2020 when District 2 held only a championship game in Class 6A because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wolfpack have won the last three D2-6A championships, but last year’s win over District 4 Williamsport in the subregional title game sent them to the state playoffs for the first time.
There have been two changes since then.
First, WBA was hit particularly hard by graduation, especially at the skill positions. Three skill guys who were expected to play prominent roles have been injured.
Second, West Scranton and Wyoming Valley West bumped up from 5A to 6A, putting six teams battling for four playoff spots. In the past two seasons, there were four teams and all four made the playoffs.
The Wolfpack are currently fifth in the D2/4-6A standings but play three teams ahead of them. There are a couple other factors as well.
Williamsport lost for the first time last Friday and still has to play unbeaten Shamokin and a pair of 3-1 teams in Hollidaysburg and Jersey Shore. Jersey Shore’s only loss was to Shamokin last Friday.
Scranton appears like it will be a non-factor. The Knights are 0-4 and have been outscored 158-6.
But before looking ahead, WBA must conquer the present. Here are some points about the Wolfpack’s game at Dallas.
1. Dallas won last season’s matchup 24-21 when Brandon Miller kicked a 22-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.
2. Dallas running back Marc Saracinaj ran for a career-high 155 yards against WBA last season.
Saracinaj was a freshman who took over the starting spot when Hunter Pitcavage suffered a season-ending injury a week earlier at Abington Heights.
3. Pitcavage, a senior, is back. He and Saracinaj have formed a power running duo that has combined for 566 yards and 11 TDs on the ground with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.
4. Turnovers were huge in the Dallas win. WBA had four of them while Dallas had none.
5. Dallas has four turnovers this season, with all coming in a Week 2 win against Wyoming Valley West. WBA forced three last Friday at Berwick. Anthony Daniel and Ethan Hooper had interceptions and Nic Saracino recovered a fumble.
6. The Wolfpack wanted to run the ball more effectively this season with senior Khalil Smith and junior Aiden Gilmore leading a pack of runners. Injuries have sidelined both. Smith hasn’t carried the ball yet, while Gilmore had three rushes for 20 yards in the season opener.
7. WBA used several runners to gain a season-high 118 rushing yards against Berwick.
The Wolfpack are averaging 75.5 yards per game rushing. Dallas is averaging 226.8.
8. The last three meetings were decided by eight points or less. Dallas won all three.
The other four games were pretty much blowouts, including WBA’s 35-7 win in 2022. It was the only time the Wolfpack defeated the Mountaineers.
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