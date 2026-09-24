Dallas running back Marc Saracinaj runs for some of his career-high 155 yards against Wilkes-Barre Area in last season’s matchup.

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Wilkes-Barre Area enters a brutal two-game stretch which could have been worse if not for last Friday night.

The Wolfpack went into Crispin Field in Berwick without a win. They exited with a 22-12 victory against a Berwick team which was playing at a high level.

Now comes another road trip Friday — this one to unbeaten Dallas, which is considered the best outfit in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

After that is a home game against North Pocono, which is currently unbeaten and considered the best team in the Lackawanna Conference (although Dunmore would probably offer a rebuttal).

Had the Wolfpack lost to Berwick, it would have been the first time they started 0-4 since the program started in 2019 with the merger of three Wilkes-Barre high schools.

“We had to stop the bleeding,” WBA coach Ciro Cinti said. “We played well in three games but never played a full game, meaning four quarters of football.

“We’d always played a good half of a game, but by that time, we were behind. (Berwick) was actually the first time we played being ahead and being able to control the ball.”

WBA has qualified for the postseason in six of its previous seven seasons. The exception was 2020 when District 2 held only a championship game in Class 6A because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wolfpack have won the last three D2-6A championships, but last year’s win over District 4 Williamsport in the subregional title game sent them to the state playoffs for the first time.

There have been two changes since then.

First, WBA was hit particularly hard by graduation, especially at the skill positions. Three skill guys who were expected to play prominent roles have been injured.

Second, West Scranton and Wyoming Valley West bumped up from 5A to 6A, putting six teams battling for four playoff spots. In the past two seasons, there were four teams and all four made the playoffs.

The Wolfpack are currently fifth in the D2/4-6A standings but play three teams ahead of them. There are a couple other factors as well.

Williamsport lost for the first time last Friday and still has to play unbeaten Shamokin and a pair of 3-1 teams in Hollidaysburg and Jersey Shore. Jersey Shore’s only loss was to Shamokin last Friday.

Scranton appears like it will be a non-factor. The Knights are 0-4 and have been outscored 158-6.

But before looking ahead, WBA must conquer the present. Here are some points about the Wolfpack’s game at Dallas.

1. Dallas won last season’s matchup 24-21 when Brandon Miller kicked a 22-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

2. Dallas running back Marc Saracinaj ran for a career-high 155 yards against WBA last season.

Saracinaj was a freshman who took over the starting spot when Hunter Pitcavage suffered a season-ending injury a week earlier at Abington Heights.

3. Pitcavage, a senior, is back. He and Saracinaj have formed a power running duo that has combined for 566 yards and 11 TDs on the ground with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

4. Turnovers were huge in the Dallas win. WBA had four of them while Dallas had none.

5. Dallas has four turnovers this season, with all coming in a Week 2 win against Wyoming Valley West. WBA forced three last Friday at Berwick. Anthony Daniel and Ethan Hooper had interceptions and Nic Saracino recovered a fumble.

6. The Wolfpack wanted to run the ball more effectively this season with senior Khalil Smith and junior Aiden Gilmore leading a pack of runners. Injuries have sidelined both. Smith hasn’t carried the ball yet, while Gilmore had three rushes for 20 yards in the season opener.

7. WBA used several runners to gain a season-high 118 rushing yards against Berwick.

The Wolfpack are averaging 75.5 yards per game rushing. Dallas is averaging 226.8.

8. The last three meetings were decided by eight points or less. Dallas won all three.

The other four games were pretty much blowouts, including WBA’s 35-7 win in 2022. It was the only time the Wolfpack defeated the Mountaineers.

WEEK 5 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (2-2) at Pottsville (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (17-10), 3rd year; Pottsville’s Mike Brennan (176-121), 3rd year at Pottsville, 27th overall

Last Meeting: Berwick 27-0 in 2015

First Meeting: Berwick 21-0 in 1930

All-Time Series: Berwick 31-11

Scouting Berwick: Berwick’s offense was flat throughout a 22-12 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area. The Dawgs turned over the ball three times and needed a short field and a big play to score. QB Brady Cleaver ran for 206 yards but was injured on his last carry and missed the final four minutes.

Scouting Pottsville: The Crimson Tide, under former Hazleton Area coach Mike Brennan, lost 44-14 to Blue Mountain. They’ve lost by 27 or more point three times, with their only win a 20-19 victory over Pleasant Valley. Pottsville is a run-heavy attack, but no player has numbers that jump out.

Bottom Line: Even if Cleaver doesn’t play, Berwick should still have enough for a win.

Honesdale (3-1) at Crestwood (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Honesdale’s George Howanitz (123-76), 2nd year at Honesdale, 18th overall; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-37), 8th year

Last Meeting: Honesdale 22-19 in 2001

First Meeting: Crestwood 22-8 in 1969

All-Time Series: Tied 7-7

Scouting Honesdale: The Hornets trampled Carbondale Area 51-20. Their only loss has been 42-0 to LFC power North Pocono. They will run the ball a lot with RB Gabe Duda, who is averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt and has nine TDs. Coach Howanitz is familiar with Crestwood, having faced the Comets while coaching Valley View.

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood led Hazleton Area with five minutes left only to give up a kick return TD and a field goal as time expired in a 17-14 loss. It was the Comets’ second consecutive one-score loss. They have over 200 more yards of offense than their first four opponents but just can’t find the end zone enough.

Bottom Line: The teams are probably closer than their records indicate.

Lake-Lehman (1-3) at Hanover Area (0-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Mike Mully (1-3), 1st year; Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (6-9), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 35-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Lehman 19-12 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 34-24

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights completed their gauntlet of playing the three best D2-2A teams with a 35-0 loss at Dunmore. They were held to under 100 yards rushing against the state-ranked Bucks. They are averaging 12.3 points, but the schedule has been tough.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes were tied 14-14 with Wyoming Valley West before falling 26-22 for their fifth consecutive loss. They were able to move the ball through the air but didn’t get any traction with the running game. The good news is the offense has perked up after a couple of flat performances to start the season.

Bottom Line: Hanover Area has more balance offensively, and that could be the difference.

Panther Valley (2-2) at Tunkhannock (0-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Panther Valley’s Mark Lavine (13-33), 5th year; Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (0-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Panther Valley: The Panthers shut out Nanticoke Area 35-0. They didn’t deviate much from their offensive attack. QB Cy Maynard ran for two touchdowns and passed for another. He has run the ball more than he’s thrown it. WR Chase McArdle, a 6-foot-3 junior, has been his main target.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers lost to Old Forge 36-6. They were mistake-prone with seven turnovers, most in a game by any WVC team this season. RB Lucas Ciprich rushed for 154 yards, but a majority came on an 80-yard TD run. The defense gave up two TD passes, but Panther Valley isn’t expected to throw much.

Bottom Line: Panther Valley’s long bus ride should result in a victory.

Pittston Area (1-3) at Hazleton Area (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (29-36), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall; Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (2-13), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 49-13 in 2025

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 31-0 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 20-10

Scouting Pittston Area: Things unraveled late in the second quarter against Dallas, as a 7-0 deficit turned into 21-0 by halftime in a 35-7 loss. The offense was held to season-lows of 77 yards rushing and 68 passing against the undefeated Mountaineers. The next three opponents have losing records, so perhaps the Patriots can get on track.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars used an 82-yard kick return TD by Wilmington Fabres with 4:45 left and a field goal by Derek Radzwich as time expired to defeat Crestwood 17-14, snapping an 11-game losing streak. RB Xavier Heck, one of the best runners in the WVC, had one carry and then limped off the field. He would be a huge loss.

Bottom Line: Both teams’ inconsistency on offense makes this game difficult to determine.

Wilkes-Barre Area (1-3) at Dallas (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (112-112), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (95-42), 12th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 24-21 in 2025

First Meeting: Dallas 35-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Dallas 6-1

Scouting WBA: After a disastrous first series on offense, the Wolfpack regrouped to defeat Berwick 22-12. The defense forced three turnovers and was strong except for Berwick scoring on a short field and a long run. The running back by committee approach kept the chains moving.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers pulled away late in the second quarter for a 35-7 win against Pittston Area. A blocked punt for a touchdown — the second time Dallas has done so this season — sealed the victory. The Mountaineers are on a roll and WBA is one of three consecutive opponents currently with 1-3 records.

Bottom Line: While WBA rebounded nicely last Friday, Dallas has been playing at a different level all season.

Wyoming Area (2-2) at Western Wayne (3-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (126-68) 18th year; Western Wayne’s Dave Shimkosky (3-1), 1st year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 50-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 9-3 in 2010

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 3-2

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors bounced back from a 39-0 loss to Berwick to defeat Mid Valley 38-20. A couple late Mid Valley TDs made the score look closer than it was. RB Nicholas Kondrasky ran for a career-high 103 yards. Lavell Brock had a pick-6, the second time the Warriors have returned an interception for a touchdown.

Scouting Western Wayne: The Wildcats won just two games in 2025, but were playing with a boatload of inexperience underclassmen. While their three wins have come against opponents a combined 2-10, they are wins nonetheless. RB Quinn Swartz ran for over 200 yards in last Friday’s 28-7 win over Holy Redeemer.

Bottom Line: Both teams are in a bit of a rebuild, although Wyoming Area seems to have more pieces in place.

Wyoming Valley West (2-2) at Nanticoke Area (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (2-2), 1st year; Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (1-3), 1st year

Last Meeting: Valley West 42-0 in 2020

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 13-7 in 1967

All-Time Series: Valley West 21-5

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans edged Hanover Area 26-22 to win consecutive games for the first time since 2021. They haven’t won three in a row since 2018. QB Damien Eastman isn’t throwing as much as in the first two games, but that’s a good thing because the running game behind RB Malique Campbell is clicking.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: After snapping an 18-game losing streak, Nanticoke Area was routed by Panther Valley 35-0. Panther Valley attacked mainly on the ground. The Trojans haven’t faced an opponent yet that has the ability to move the ball via the pass like Valley West.

Bottom Line: Valley West will likely make it three wins in a row.

Holy Redeemer (1-3) at Pine Grove (1-3)

7 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (4-31), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall; Pine Grove’s Dave Shiffer (8-37), 5th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Redeemer: Despite the record, the Royals look like a much different team than last year. The blocking has improved tremendously. The running game is acceptable enough that QB Brady McDermott isn’t passing on nearly every play. The offense, though, backslid somewhat in a 28-7 loss to Western Wayne.

Scouting Pine Grove: The Cardinals picked up their first win, a 21-12 victory over New Hope-Solebury. RB Logan Troup is on pace for 2,000 yards rushing. Prior to the win, Pine Grove gave up a bushel of points, a problem that was prevalent last season.

Bottom Line: This could end up the highest scoring game involving a local team.