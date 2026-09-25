The Dallas defense swarms the ball-carrier during Friday night’s decisive win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Dallas quarterback Talan Geskey (15) throws a touchdown during a big first half for the Mountaineers.

Dallas’ Hunter Pitcavage (4) avoids a tackle at the end of a run on Friday night.

Mountaineers quarterback Talan Geskey (15) fights through a tackle for extra yardage on Friday night against Wilkes-Barre Area.

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DALLAS TWP. — Dallas arrived at the midway point in the high school football regular season with its perfect record still intact.

The Mountaineers got there Friday night with arguably their most impressive victory of the season.

Six players reached the end zone and Dallas again got a wide variety of contributions on offense, defense and special teams on the way to a 47-7 romp over visiting Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Wyoming Valley Conference’s only 5-0 team reached its season scoring high and put a game into the running clock of the mercy rule for the fourth time.

The job is far from complete, according to coach Rich Mannello.

“We’ll start off with a big zero and zero on that grease board in there,” Mannello said before leaving the field. “If we lose sight of starting all over, we’re going to have an ending that’s not so good one of these nights, and we can’t allow that.”

Dallas had a perfect start in its latest outing against the defending District 2 Class 6A champions.

Trevor Slavinski took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score.

“(Slavinski) has got some speed, which everyone saw there on the first play,” Mannello said.

Talan Geskey and Hunter Pitcavage led a balanced effort that saw the Mountaineers pile up 464 yards of total offense, 348 of it while scoring 33 points in the middle two quarters.

Geskey completed eight of 14 passes, hitting four different receivers with every completion covering at least 10 yards. He finished with 191 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Tyce Mason, who had four of the catches. Geskey also ran for 38 yards on four carries.

Pitcavage was the only player with two touchdowns and was also in on three tackles for losses, along with making another stop at the line of scrimmage.

The most productive of the 10 Dallas ballcarriers, Pitcavage finished with 84 yards on 12 carries. He had a 7-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead after one quarter and added an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 34-7 at halftime.

“When you combine three grades together. you can get a lot done,” Pitcavage said. “As a team, we’re starting to develop that.

“We’re on a roll right now.”

Mason took a slant pass, stopped and raced to the corner for his 46-yard touchdown on the third play of the second quarter.

Two offensive plays later, Dallas had a 27-0 lead.

Bobby Gallagher went up between two defenders for a 41-yard catch from Geskey, then ran it in from the 5 on the next play.

Wilkes-Barre Area (1-4) answered with its only touchdown when Wonder Woods went around right end, then weaved through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown.

Dallas restored the four-touchdown lead before halftime on Pitcavage’s second touchdown. The 11-yard run came one play after a 38-yard catch by Pitcavage.

The Mountaineers put the game away with touchdowns less than five minutes apart in the third quarter.

Marc Saracinaj, who ran for 71 yards on nice carries, had a 9-yard touchdown to cap a drive in which he also had a 27-yard run.

Owen Oldt ran 2 yards for the last score.

“We’ve all worked so hard for this,” Pitcavage said. “We’re firing on all cylinders.”

Dallas 47, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`7`0`0 — 7

Dallas`14`20`13`0 — 47

First quarter

DAL – Trevor Slavinski 99 kickoff return (Brandon Miller kick), 11:44

DAL – Hunter Pitcavage 7 run (Miller kick), 5:16

Second quarter

DAL – Tyce Mason 46 pass from Talan Geskey (Miller kick), 11:14

DAL – Bobby Gallagher 5 run (kick failed), 8:39

WBA – Wonder Woods 75 run (Johnny Mendola kick), , 5:33

DAL – Pitcavage 11 run (Miller kick), 2:16

Third quarter

DAL – Marc Saracinaj 9 run (pass failed), 6:50

DAL – Owen Oldt 2 run (David Worth kick), 2:07

Team Statistics`WBA`DAL

First downs`11`21

Rushes-yards`27-180`43-273

Passing yards`64`195

Total yards`244`468

Passing`11-23-2`9-15-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-13`0-0

Punts-avg.`6-26.8`0-02

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`6-73`10-84

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, Woods 2-76, Anthony Daniel 13-74, Matthew Cinti 4-14, Noah Monsour 2-10, Latonia Jones 1-7, Gavin Griffith 1-5, Ethan Hooper 1-3, Kymani Hubbard-Jones 1-1, Declan Gregor 2-minus 10. DAL, Pitcavage 12-84, Saracinaj 9-71, Geskey 4-38, Oldt 4-30, Tom Fostock 6-28, Carver Jones 2-6, Jim Youngblood 2-6, Slavinski 1-5, Gallagher 1-5, Team 1-minus 1, Mason 1-minus 2.

PASSING — WBA, George 9-19-2-54, George 2-4-0-10. DAL, Geskey 8-14-0-191, Jesse Berlew 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING – WBA, Nic Saracino 4-17, Jayson Sanchez 2-16, Woods 2-12, Omar Contreras 1-9, Gino Dallesandro 1-8, Pena 1-2. DAL, Mason 4-91, Pitcavage 2-48, Gallagher 1-41, McCann 1-11, Billy Moran 1-6.

INTERCEPTIONS — DAL, Gallagher 1-0, McCann 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.