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Wyoming Area scored on the final play of the first half, then held Western Wayne scoreless in the second half for a 35-13 victory in a Friday night, non-league football game.

The Wildcats had scored consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter to close to within 14-13.

David Favata caught a 32-yard pass from Luke Kopetchny as time expired in the first half. It was the second touchdown connection between the two and Kopetchny went on to add a third scoring pass.

Dominic Bartell gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead after one quarter with a 1-yard run.

Wyoming Area missed a chance to add to its lead early in the second quarter when a field goal attempt was off the mark. The Warriors came back to score on the next possession when Favata went up high in the back of the end zone to pull in a 24-yard pass from Kopetchny.

“That gave us a nice momentum boost going into the half,” coach Randy Spencer said.

The Warriors made the most of it, adding a 37-yard Nicholas Kondrosky touchdown run on a third-and-one play in the third quarter.

Kopetchny rolled right on third-and-goal and found Drew Keating for an 8-yard touchdown.

Wyoming Area improved to 3-2 with its first road victory of the season.

Western Wayne slipped to 3-2.

Pottsville 39, Berwick 14

The Dawgs’ first game against Pottsville in more than a decade resulted in a non-conference loss on the road.

With standout quarterback Brady Cleaver suffering an injury late in last week’s loss to Wilkes-Barre Area, Berwick had Shiloh Escobar under center. The senior accounted for both of the Dawgs’ touchdowns, with the first coming on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7.

But from there, the Crimson Tide — led by former Hazleton Area coach Mike Brennan — scored the next 32 points to take control of the game.

Escobar added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that made it 39-14.

Berwick fell to 2-3 on the season and will make another road trip next Friday to take on Hanover Area.

Panther Valley 27, Tunkhannock 18

For the second straight week, the Panthers knocked off a WVC squad for a non-conference win.

After blanking Nanticoke Area 35-0 at home last week, Panther Valley made the 90-minute trip from Carbon County to Tunkhannock and built an early lead before the Tigers added some late scores.

The Tigers scored their most points in a game this season but are still looking for their first win under new coach RJ Haas, falling to 0-5. Up next is a trip to Montrose next Friday night.