Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert (14) stiff-arms Michigan State safety Devin Vaught (2) during the second half of last Saturday’s win.

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Kevin Kane came back to Purdue to fix one of the nation’s worst defenses.

Through three games, the reunion has been rough.

Fans are already upset the Boilermakers have allowed the most points per game and third most yards per game of any Power 4 team. They might not be any happier with in-state rival No. 3 Notre Dame visiting Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

Even coach Barry Odom is warning that if things don’t get fixed, the problems will only get worse.

“I don’t think anybody on that side of the ball right now would say ‘Yeah, we’re where we want to be or where we expect to be,’” Odom said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and that’s from me all the way down to anyone associated with the defense. The players have that responsibility, too. They understand how we’ve played is not anywhere close to where we need to be.”

It’s a fair assessment given where the Boilermakers (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) are at the moment.

They couldn’t protect an overtime lead two weeks ago against Wake Forest and gave up 52 points and 645 yards in last week’s loss at UCLA. Purdue’s only win in its last 27 matchups against FBS teams came against Ball State in 2025 season opener. That stretch includes 19 consecutive conference games and 25 straight against Power 4 schools and independents.

On paper, Saturday’s game looks like a mismatch.

Notre Dame (3-0) is trying to finish September with a perfect record for the first time since 2021, and CJ Carr has the Irish offense firing on all cylinders, scoring 40.0 points per game — even more than Purdue has surrendered (36.3).

Kane also was calling the defense the last time these teams met in West Lafayette two years ago when Notre Dame handed Purdue what was then the worst loss in school history, 66-7. Two months later, the Boilermakers lost 66-0 to Indiana in the season finale.

Irish coach Marcus Freeman, of course, views this game through a different prism than the general public.

“I think they’re an ascending team,” he said Monday. “I think they’re much improved from last year. Their offense is really good. It presents some challenges that we haven’t seen this year, especially with the quarterback and the way he is protecting the football, making good decisions.”

But if the Purdue defense can’t find some answers, it won’t matter.

“I’m just going to keep swinging and eventually this wall is going to come down,” Odom said. “I owe it to this team, to these players to give every ounce I’ve got in my soul to get that done and it doesn’t matter how close we are. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”

BROWNE’S SURGE

Saturday’s game features a rare battle between quarterbacks who are starting for the second straight year at the same school — Carr and Ryan Browne, whose improvement has largely fallen under the radar. He’s completing 73.3% of his throws, ranks fifth nationally with 1,024 yards passing and has seven TDs and just one interception.

“I think the quarterback play has been outstanding for three weeks,” Odom said. “Ryan’s delivered the ball. He’s had time to do that mostly.”

THE RIVALRY

Notre Dame is playing is playing a rivalry game for the second straight week.

And while its obligations to the ACC have made it more difficult to keep traditional rivalries on Notre Dame’s schedule, Freeman has been a big proponent for keeping them. Odom would like this one to stay on the schedule, too.

“I know both fan bases look forward to this game,” Odom said. “I always look at what’s best for Purdue, and we’ve got to make those decisions administratively on what we think is best for building the program. If Notre Dame falls into that, that’s what the schedule should be.”

JAMES’ EMERGENCE

Notre Dame running back Nolan James entered this season with just 14 carries for 37 yards. Now he’s the team’s top rusher.

James carried 26 times for 121 yards and one TD in last week’s victory over Michigan State. Through three games, he leads the Irish in carries (39), yards (169) and is tied for the team lead in TD runs (three).

“He’s running hard,” Freeman said. “He’s breaking tackles. He’s playing with a velocity, man, like he’s seeing it and committed to it.”