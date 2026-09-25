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Wilkes-Barre/Scranton players were ready to return to their home arena on Friday. The arena didn’t cooperate.

With the Penguins set to host Lehigh Valley in their preseason opener, the team announced that the game had been canceled “due to a mechanical issue at the arena” roughly an hour before the scheduled puck drop at Mohegan Arena.

According to the team, fans who purchased tickets for the game “will receive more information from the Penguins in coming days” about their options.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is not scheduled to have another preseason home game, traveling to play Hershey at 3 p.m. Sunday and Lehigh Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The next scheduled game at Mohegan Arena is the 2026-27 season-opener against Springfield at 6:05 p.m. on Oct. 3. The Penguins last faced the Thunderbirds in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Finals back in the spring.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton reached the Eastern Conference Finals before being eliminated by eventual Calder Cup champion Toronto.

Parent club Pittsburgh has begun reducing its roster during training camp ahead of Wednesday’s season opener. Earlier Friday, Pittsburgh assigned five regulars from last season’s playoff run to the AHL — forwards Atley Calvert, Avery Hayes, Tanner Howe and Mikhail Ilyin as well as defenseman Phil Kemp, who served as team captain.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Holy Redeemer 0

From Thursday, Kinley Purdy scored five goals as Lake-Lehman took over first place in Division 2 with a commanding win over Holy Redeemer.

Ava Blazes had a hat trick for the Black Knights, and Lexi Peiffer added a goal.

Sadie Werner made 10 saves for Holy Redeemer.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

From Thursday, the Spartans scored the game-winner in overtime to hand Wyoming Seminary its first loss of the season.

Ava Mullery and Charlotte Yelen each scored for Valley West.

Erin Cavanaugh and Faylinn Fernandes had a goal apiece for Wyoming Seminary.

Holy Redeemer 2, Tunkhannock 0

From Thursday, Addie Brill’s two first-half goals were enough to lift Holy Redeemer to a win.

Hailey Pius and Aubrianna Rinus had the assists for the Royals.

Emma Dickinson made five saves for Tunkhannock.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MMI Prep 3, Pittston Area 1

From Thursday, Alexa Fazio had 12 kills and 14 service points as the Preppers beat Pittston Area in four sets.

Pittston Area won the first set 25-21. MMI Prep won the next three 25-20, 25-21 and 25-17.

Shreeya Parikh added 23 assists, 21 service points and 12 digs for MMI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`7`2 — 9

First Half — 1. LL, Kinley Purdy (Meghan Griffith) 38:27; 2. LL, Ava Blazes (Purdy) 28:58; 3. LL, Purdy (Macie Sell) 19:29; 4. LL, Purdy (Ellie Kontra) 16:54; 5. LL, Purdy (Grace Martin) 14:58; 6. LL, Blazes 8:59; 7. LL, Blazes (Griffith) 7:58. Second — 1. LL, Purdy (Sell) 10:48; 2. LL, Lexi Peiffer (Betsy DiGiovanni) 3:22.

Shots — HR 8, LL 19. Saves — HR 10 (Sadie Werner), LL 8 (Keira Middleton). Corners — HR 7, LL 3.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Wyoming Valley West`1`1`0`0`1 — 3

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`1`1`0 — 2

First Quarter — 1. WVW, Charlotte Yelen (Savannah Rafuse-Franco) 1:20. Second — 1. WVW, Ava Mullery 3:51. Third — 1. SEM, Erin Cavanaugh (Chloe Fiske) 10:11. Fourth — 1. SEM, Faylinn Fernandes, no time recorded. Overtime — 1. WVW, name not submitted.

Shots — WVW 3, SEM 4. Saves — WVW 3 (Kaylah Sewell), SEM 1 (Lizzy Vankuyk). Corners — WVW 2, SEM 5.