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Bella Boyle’s fourth goal of the day was a game-winner for Hazleton Area as the Cougars defeated Northampton 5-4 in a non-conference field hockey game on Saturday.

Boyle’s winner, scored with 6:30 left to play, was assisted by Alanna Filler. Boyle added an assist on Jacelyn Pena’s game-tying goal in the third quarter.

Jas Pena made six saves in the win for Hazleton Area.

Crestwood 2, Easton 1

Kasey Obes scored early in the fourth quarter to put the Comets ahead, and they stayed there to grind out a win over Easton from District 11.

Addison Korpusik also scored for Crestwood, and Allie Myers had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Valley View 0

The Wolfpack scored six first-half goals and cruised to a non-conference win over Valley View.

Johnny Mendola and Libenson Charles had two goals each. Mickelby Cadet, Ronaldo Mejia and Axel Andrade scored a goal apiece for Wilkes-Barre Area.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Western Wayne 0

Kira Millard had 12 kills as Holy Redeemer picked up a non-conference win in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16 for the Royals. Gillian Parsons added 10 kills, Elizabeth Bilbow had 17 service points and Olivia Dutko dished out 15 assists.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes 3, Elizabethtown 0

It was a successful start to conference play as the Colonels posted a shutout to open up Landmark Conference action.

Pittston area grad Maddie Karp had a goal and an assist. Former Lake-Lehman and Northwest standouts Sage Morgan and Morgan Hermanofski added a goal apiece.

MEN’S SOCCER

Elizabethtown 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels fell to 0-7 overall on the year with a Landmark Conference loss to Elizabethtown.

Matthew Conti made five saves for Wilkes.

H.S. Field Hockey

Hazleton Area 5, Northampton 4

Hazleton Area`1`2`1`1 — 5

Northampton`1`2`1`0 — 4

First Quarter — 1. NH, Madison Williamson (Grace Jones) 11:33; 2. HAZ, Bella Boyle 8:51. Second — 1. NH, Williamson (Hayden Lopato) 9:48; 2. HAZ, Boyle 9:33; 3. HAZ, Boyle 2:22; 4. NH, Williamson (Jones) 0:45. Third — 1. NH, Lopato (Emma Schall) 12:33; 2. HAZ, Jacelyn Pena (Boyle) 11:16. Fourth — 1. HAZ, Boyle (Alanna Filler) 6:30.

Shots — HAZ 14, NH 11. Saves — HAZ 6 (Jas Pena), NH 8 (Kaya Pietryka). Corners — HAZ 3, NH 8.

Crestwood 2, Easton 1

Easton`1`0`0`0 — 1

Crestwood`1`0`0`1 — 2

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Addison Korpusik (Allie Myers) 10:33; 2. EAST, Lexi Tice (Lexi Cavo) 1:12. Fourth — 1. CRE, Kasey Obes 9:55.

Shots — EAST 2, CRE 13. Saves — EAST 11 (Morgan Bilger), CRE 1 (Isla Centak). Corners — EAST 2, CRE 8.

H.S. Boys Soccer

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Valley View 0

Valley View`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre`6`1 — 7

First Half — 1. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Michael Schneikart) 7:23; 2. WBA, Mickelby Cadet (Leandro Espinoza) 22:33; 3. WBA, Mendola 23:03; 4. WBA, Libenson Charles (Espinoza) 31:17; 5. WBA, Charles (Mendola) 33:26; 6. WBA, Ronaldo Mejia (Charles) 39:59. Second — 1. WBA, Axel Andrade (Edosky Lucas) 63:56.

Shots — VV 2, WBA 17. Saves — VV 10 (Jazib Chohan, Jack Kelly) WBA 2 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners — VV 4, WBA 5.