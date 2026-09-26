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Jaelin Mims tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duana with just 14 seconds on the clock, and King’s managed to stave off a comeback bid from Widener to defeat the Pride 18-13 on Saturday afternoon at McCarthy Stadium.

It turned out to be a happy Homecoming for the Monarchs after all, though Widener tried their best to ruin the occasion with a 10-0 run that took them from a touchdown behind at the half to a point ahead with 5:37 left to play.

The Pride took a 13-12 lead with their first and only touchdown of the afternoon, a Michael Turner two-yard run for the score, putting the Monarchs behind for the first time since early in the first quarter.

King’s got the ball back, drove downfield but came up a yard short on a fourth-down play with three minutes remaining to put the team on the brink of a loss.

The Monarchs defense was able to step up and force a quick three-and-out, getting Mims and the offense the ball back with just under two minutes to play.

A 21-yard completion to Eric Zebrowski got King’s into the red zone, and Mims found Duana for the go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.

Mims finished with 142 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception. His first touchdown pass was to Kival Clarke in the opening quarter.

Reynaldo Carter ran for 124 yards to lead the Monarchs. On defense, Will Mecca picked off a pass, while Xander Murray and Jacob Mullery each recorded a sack.

King’s improved to 1-2 overall and in the MAC with the win. The Monarchs will be on a bye next weekend and then travel to Eastern University on Oct. 10.

Misericordia 15, Albright 14

Ronnie Borden’s touchdown pass to Jassan Whittaker capped off an 86-yard drive with 12 seconds to go as Misericordia made a fourth-quarter comeback to take down Albright on Saturday.

Misericordia’s only points entering the fourth quarter came on a Chance Hall field goal in the first half, and the Cougars found themselves down 14-3 after a Chase Roberts touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for Albright.

Angelo Fluri made it a one-score game with a one-yard touchdown run at the 6:06 mark in the final quarter, cutting Albright’s lead to 14-9 after a failed two-point attempt.

The Lions ran about four minutes of time off the clock on the ensuing drive but were forced to punt the ball back to Misericordia with 1:38 left to play.

On third down at the Misericordia 45, Borden stepped up and found Jordan Alston for 46 yards down to the Albright 9-yard line with 21 seconds to play.

Borden hit Whittaker for eight yards to get to the goal line, then connected with the junior wideout for the touchdown to put the Cougars ahead 15-14, where the score would remain when the final whistle blew.

Fluri carried the ball 32 times for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Borden struggled with his completion percentage, going 15-for-37, but racked up 185 yards and that all-important touchdown to Whittaker.

Owen Norman forced two fumbles and recovered one of them for the Misericordia defense. Austin Lyons had a sack that knocked Albright back 10 yards.

Misericordia improved to 3-1 on the year and 2-1 in the MAC. Like King’s, the Cougars will have a bye next weekend, and then will travel to Alvernia on Oct. 10.

Montclair State 26, Wilkes 9

It wasn’t a pretty night for either team’s offense, but the turnover bug hurt Wilkes as the Colonels fell at Montclair State in their final game before Landmark Conference play starts up.

The Montclair State defense picked off two Trey Dogmanits passes and recovered a fumble, and broke through with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to run away from the Colonels.

Wilkes wasn’t able to find the end zone until the fourth quarter, a Dogmanits touchdown pass to JuJu Fears to make it a 19-9 game.

The Red Hawks took a 6-0 lead at halftime with a pair of second-quarter field goals. Wilkes answered with a field goal of its own in the third quarter, a 25-yarder from Sebastian Hess, to make it 6-3.

The backbreaker for the Colonels came when Montclair State embarked on an eight-minute drive that ended with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, making it a 13-3 two-score game.

Wilkes’s offense, hampered by bad weather, didn’t have the firepower to keep up. Dogmanits’ second interception of the night capped off the next Colonels drive, and Montclair State drove down and added an insurance touchdown to put the game out of reach.

The next drive was the Colonels’ best of the night, ending in points when Dogmanits found Fears for a 15-yard score.

Fears finished his night with six catches for 120 yards, by far the most productive member of the Wilkes offense.

The Colonels fall to 1-2 wirth the loss and will begin Landmark play on the road at Juniata next weekend.