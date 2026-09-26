The Holy Redeemer football team huddles before a play against Holy Redeemer on Saturday.

The Holy Redeemer football team huddles before a play against Holy Redeemer on Saturday.

The Holy Redeemer football team huddles before a play against Holy Redeemer on Saturday.

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PINE GROVE — The Holy Redeemer Royals lost a tough ground-and-pound game against an energized Pine Grove Area Cardinals team on Saturday.

Despite the final scoreline of 29-14, only Pine Grove managed to get on the board through the first quarter. Pine Grove Area’s star senior running back Logan Troup eventually picked up the pace and scored two touchdowns on the ground against the Redeemer defense.

The Royals put points on the board in the third quarter, but a missed extra point kept them from a tie game.

The contest remained a one-score game going into the final stretch, but, in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals picked up the pace. They scored two more touchdowns and a two-point conversion off the rushes of Troup and Zach Kurtz.

Troup eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season with the two-point play.

The Royals added to their tally in the fourth quarter with senior tight end Kaden Sepkoski’s long touchdown catch. Senior wide receiver Josh Grochowski then converted on a two-point play to add the final points for the Royals.

Redeemer, now 1-4, is back in action on Saturday against Holy Cross.

Dunmore 56, Susquehanna 6

Weston Yannone ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns as the Bucks routed Susquehanna on Saturday.

Josef Wolff and Xavier Burke added touchdowns on the ground for Dunmore, who improved to 5-0 with a trip to Mid Valley next on the schedule.