The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) fall foliage report will feature regional updates, photos, and tips released weekly beginning Oct. 1.

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Autumn adventures await now that fall is finally here, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has the perfect tool to help plan a fall foliage viewing experience.

The weekly fall foliage report will resume Oct. 1, featuring regional updates, photos, and expert tips to help people experience the Commonwealth’s vibrant seasonal landscapes.

Posted every Thursday during peak foliage season on DCNR’s website, the report will resume with dedicated pages for each week, including pictures and detailed information by region.

Visitors can also explore Pennsylvania’s fall offerings through Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway — a statewide campaign highlighting public lands, scenic drives, festivals, pick-your-own farms, and family-friendly autumn activities.

Fall foliage typically peaks in October, and DCNR’s weekly reports will feature updated photos and tips on the best places to see the colors.

“Fall is a great time to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty of Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks and explore our 2.2 million acres of state forestland,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Whether you’re hiking, camping, or taking a scenic drive, DCNR’s weekly fall foliage report is a great tool for planning trips and discovering new seasonal activities across the Commonwealth.”

Fall is a major driver of Pennsylvania’s tourism industry, which generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported more than 514,000 jobs, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors in 2024, according to a Pennsylvania Tourism Office report. Under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership, the industry grew by $7 billion from 2023 to 2024, creating 30,000 additional jobs across the Commonwealth.

“Fall in Pennsylvania is something you have to experience,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary for Tourism at DCED. “Our mountains and small towns come alive with color, the air gets a little crisper, and there’s a sense of nostalgia that makes you want to slow down and enjoy it. Whether it’s a scenic drive or train ride, a hike through peak foliage, a stop at a local farm or simply an afternoon exploring a Main Street, fall gives visitors a chance to experience Pennsylvania at its very best. It’s beautiful, it’s welcoming, and it’s the perfect season to get out and take a trip.”

Gov. Shapiro has prioritized strengthening Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation industry. Since he took office, the industry has grown 21% and supports more than 177,000 jobs. Today, outdoor recreation represents 2% of the Commonwealth’s GDP and delivers $9.5 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

For fall-inspired festivals and experiences, go to visitPA.com.

Pennsylvania celebrated National Hunting and Fishing day Sept. 26

Pennsylvania celebrated National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 26, to recognize the significant contributions of hunters and anglers to wildlife conservation efforts across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania is proud to have more than 1.1 million licensed anglers and 850,000 licensed hunters.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) annually observe Hunting and Fishing Day to recognize the generations of hunters and anglers who have contributed to the state’s rich conservation legacy. These efforts have played a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the work being done in both agencies on behalf of a diverse array of wildlife and their habitats.

Currently, the PGC manages more than 300 state game lands, which span more than 1.5 million acres in 66 counties. The agency manages 480 species of wild birds and mammals, as well as their habitats, while promoting hunting and trapping to current and future generations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in 2022, estimated approximately 6.4 million hunting trips are taken each year in Pennsylvania. Of those, 2.1 million are estimated to take place on public land, with a third of them (700,000, or possibly more) occurring on State Game Lands.

According to the American Sportfishing Association, recreational fishing provides a $5.7 billion total economic impact, as well as 32,280 jobs related to fishing, and contributes $304 million to state and local taxes.

Penn State Extension field survey workshop to help build conservation skills

Those interested in building practical field survey skills can attend an upcoming hands-on workshop from the Center for Agricultural Conservation Assistance Training, administered by Penn State Extension.

The “Field Survey for Conservation Practices” workshop will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3, at the Agricultural Engineering Building, 436 Shortlidge Road, Room 312, State College.

The workshop is aimed at students or anyone interested in learning the basics of field surveying to apply in the agricultural sector.

“There is a growing and critical workforce demand in this agricultural conservation sector that many students don’t know about,” said Weiyun Hua, assistant teaching professor of agricultural and biological engineering. “Many of them do not know the basic surveying skills required for this kind of career, so we would like to organize this training to help prepare them.”

The experience will provide participants with hands-on training in field survey tools for mapping agricultural topography and supporting conservation planning and engineering solutions.

The field day begins with a lecture covering surveying fundamentals, field measurements and equipment, followed by afternoon fieldwork where participants apply technical skills at a field site. The experience concludes with a collaborative team survey competition that puts newly developed skills to the test.

The Center for Agricultural Conservation Assistance Training at Penn State Extension is supported by funding from the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program, administered by the Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission.

Organizers note that space is limited, so preregistration by Oct. 1 is required. Preregistration carries a $20 fee. Students can register for a discounted fee of $5. Lunch will be provided.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/field-survey-for-conservation-practices.

BACK WOODS BASS RESULTS

Week of Sept. 14

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Lunker Tournament, the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament and the Monday Night River Tournament.

Monday Night

River Tournament

(No tournament)

Wednesday Night

Harveys Lake Lunker Tournament

1st Place: Andy Judge 5.17 lbs

2nd Place: Joe McGraw Jr. 4.94 lbs

3rd Place: Steve Hovanec 3.88 lbs

4th Place: George Gendler Jr. 3.01 lbs

5th Place: George Gendler Sr. 2.98 lbs

6th Place: Kyle Drake 2.94 lbs

7th Place: Gregory Mikulski 2.92 lbs

8th Place: Joe Simko 2.89 lbs

9th Place: Joe Kosloski 2.87 lbs

10th Place: Kenny Kosloski 2.80 lbs

Friday Night

Harveys Lake Championship

1st Place: Duane Deno 14 lbs

Also won Lunker Award 4.81 lbs

2nd Place: Kevin & Jake Seymour 13.97 lbs

3rd Place: Al Arnot/Jeff Siegfried 12.34 lbs

4th Place: Kenny Kosloski/Ron Dopko 12.20 lbs

5th Place: Pete Sulla 11.21 lbs

6th Place: Matt Fredmonski/Bruce Rhin. 9.84 lbs

7th Place: Eric Jarnot/Ron Burd 8.65 lbs

8th Place: Chuck Peterman & Duke 8.07 lbs