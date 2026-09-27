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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opened their preseason by toppling the Hershey Bears 6-3 at Giant Center on Sunday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received six goals from six different players, and four skaters posted multiple points in the club’s first game since June. Brayden Edwards led all Penguins with three points (1G-2A), while Mikhail Ilyin also delivered a goal and an assist.

Penguins captain Phil Kemp opened the scoring a mere 3:14 into the game, blasting a slap shot past 10th-year-pro netminder Cal Petersen. Fewer than five minutes later, Ilyin swept in a rebound and put the Penguins up by a pair.

Ilyin later made a shifty play to set up Hugh McGing for a one-timer on the power play, and McGing buried his opportunity to make it 3-0 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 10:30 of the first period.

Hershey was held to two total shots in the opening frame, but the second of those shots put the Bears on the board. Alex Suzdalev had his slap shot from the right half wall deflect off of a Penguin and under the crossbar behind Taylor Gauthier at 15:57.

A pair of rookies from Michigan State University provided the offense for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the second period, as the team extended its lead to 5-1. First, Tiernan Shoudy took advantage of a loose puck in the slot and snapped it past Petersen’s blocker at 11:28 of the middle frame. Five minutes later, Daniel Russell polished off a pretty passing display strung together by Edwards and Daniel Laatsch.

Suzdalev tucked in his second goal of the day at 4:30 of the third period, then set up Jérémie Biakabutuka at 16:47 to bring the Bears within two.

With the goalie pulled, Edwards fired in an empty netter to seal Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s victory.

Gauthier made 11 saves in the win, as the Penguins held Hershey to just 14 shots. Petersen recorded 15 saves on 20 shots faced in 40 minutes of work before being replaced by Garin Bjorklund at the second intermission. Bjorklund denied all eight shots faced during the third period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has one more exhibition tuneup on its schedule set for Tuesday against Lehigh Valley. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins then open the 2026-27 regular season when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday. A pregame party outside of Mohegan Arena will start at 3 p.m., including live music, inflatable obstacle course, concessions and player arrivals. Puck drop will take place at 6:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick drops two

From Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered their first two losses of the season with a pair of non-conference sweeps at the hands of Trinity and Spring-Ford.

Berwick lost 3-0 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 to Trinity and 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 to Spring-Ford.

Grace Robbins totaled 30 kills and 23 digs on the day; Julia Rauch had 53 assists and 15 digs; Carly Force had 19 digs and 10 service points; and Emmy Superko had 19 digs and 5 assists.

Berwick remains unbeaten in Wyoming Valley Conference play and will host Tunkhannock on Tuesday.