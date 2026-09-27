Ravens kicker Tyler Loop is hoisted up by teammates after hitting a 56-yard field goal with time expired to beat the Cowboys on Sunday in the first NFL game played in Rio de Janeiro.

🔊 Listen to this

RIO DE JANEIRO — Lamar Jackson used his big right arm and a little bit of quick thinking to lead the Baltimore Ravens to one of their shortest and most memorable drives in franchise history.

Jackson completed a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and alertly called a timeout with 1 second left, setting up Tyler Loop’s 56-yard field goal to cap a stunning 7-second drive that gave the Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Brazil.

“Everyone was on the same timing,” Jackson said of the final drive. “The line did a great job protecting, Zay ran a great route and I just had to deliver the baby. He caught it and as soon as he got down, I was like ‘Please see me ref!’”

The Ravens (2-1) and Cowboys (1-2) put on a entertaining show in front of an announced crowd of 72,792 during the NFL’s third game in Brazil and first in the city of Rio de Janeiro, engaging in a back-and-forth contest that featured plenty of big plays.

“Unbelievable play by Lamar and Zay,” Ravens coach Jesse Minter said. ”Heads up on the time. You practice for those moments, you wait for them to come up and it came up today and we were ready.”

For a moment, it looked as though the Cowboys would win in regulation.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was called for pass interference with 23 seconds left when his arms locked with CeeDee Lamb, giving the Cowboys the ball at the Ravens 2. After an incomplete pass, the Cowboys were called for a false start, which backed them up to the 7. Dallas settled for Brandon Aubrey’s 23-yard field goal to tie it at 31 with 7 seconds left.

And that set up the Ravens’ improbable finish that was capped by Loop’s kick sailing through the uprights and the jubilant Ravens swarming their kicker during a wild celebration at the Maracana.

“I am hurting, they are hurting,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “It is a long trip (to Rio), but no one cares. We also have a long flight back.”

Jackson found rookie tight end Matt Hibner for a 2-yard touchdown for a 31-28 lead with 1:30 remaining. That gave the Cowboys and Dak Prescott enough time for the tying drive.

Baltimore’s Derrick Henry ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens were in control with a 24-13 lead in the third quarter, but the Cowboys weren’t done. Jake Ferguson atoned for a previous turnover when Prescott found him for a 19-yard touchdown. Dallas added a 2-point conversion on a nice catch by Lamb, cutting the deficit to 24-21.

Baltimore appeared it was about to go up by 10 a few minutes later, but Henry was stuffed in the backfield on fourth-and-inches at the goal line when rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham sliced through the offensive line and made the tackle.

Dallas kept the momentum in its favor with a 96-yard touchdown drive that included a 49-yard pass to Lamb. KaVontae Turpin had a 9-yard TD run to give the Cowboys a 28-24 lead with just under 10 minutes left.

The Ravens’ defense came up big in the third quarter, forcing a Cowboys turnover when Ferguson fumbled a shovel pass from Prescott. Dallas tried for a 59-yard field goal later in the third, but Keondre Jackson blocked Aubrey’s kick to preserve the Ravens’ 17-13 lead and regain possession at mid field.

Jackson hit Chris Moore for a 4-yard touchdown four plays later and a 24-13 lead.

The Ravens recovered from a rough start, scoring 17 straight points to take a 17-13 lead into halftime.

Henry had a 5-yard run early in the second quarter to move into ninth place on the NFL’s career rushing list, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who had 13,259. If the five-time Pro Bowl selection continues at his current pace, he could also pass Jerome Bettis (13,662), LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) and even Curtis Martin (14,101) this season.

After concerns about the playing surface this week, the grass field at the Maracana appeared to hold up pretty well.

The NFL has been playing in Brazil since 2024, but the two previous games were at the 48,000-seat NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo. In the first year of the Brazil game, its turf was also criticized and forced players of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers to change their cleats to stop slipping.

GIANTS 12, TITANS 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Relying on running the ball in their first game without quarterback Jaxson Dart, New York held on to beat Tennessee but lost its most important defensive player, Brian Burns, to a knee injury.

Burns went down grabbing at his right knee midway through the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field by offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Aaron Stinnie. Burns played six days after spraining his left ankle in a defeat at the Los Angeles Rams, despite not practicing all week.

If it is significant like Dart’s injury, which has him out for at least the remainder of the regular season, it is another blow to the Giants (2-1) after John Harbaugh’s tenure as coach got off to a promising start. Burns ranked second in the NFL in sacks last season behind record-setter Myles Garrett.

In his first start in place of Dart, Jameis Winston did what he needed to do, completing 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and scrambling 15 yards for a first down. With a nor’easter pounding the region, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy kept the ball on the ground on a rainy, windy afternoon, piling up 141 yards rushing and getting four field goals from rookie kicker Dominic Zvada.

LIONS 31, JETS 24

DETROIT — Jahmyr Gibbs had a go-ahead 11-yard reception with 2:25 left for his third touchdown of the game and Detroit held on to beat New York.

The Lions (2-1) leaned on Gibbs a lot — on the ground and through the year — and he delivered another fantastic performance. The dynamic running back had 20 carries for 99 yards with 17- and 1-yard touchdown runs in the second half, along with seven receptions for 65 yards and score.

The Jets (1-2) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with Geno Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert, a 23-yard throw to Garrett Wilson and a 2-point conversion pass to Sterling Shepard to make it 24-all.

New York’s defense — led by head coach Aaron Glenn, Detroit’s former defensive coordinator — then had two blown coverages as Goff and Gibbs marched the Lions down the field to quickly regain the lead.

With a chance to tie or perhaps go for the win, the Jets were on the Detroit 28 when Smith lost a fumble after blitzing safety Chuck Clark sacked him. That sealed it for the Lions.

COMMANDERS 33, SEAHAWKS 31

LANDOVER, Md. — Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes, and Kain Medrano returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to help Washington hand Seattle its first loss since November.

The Seahawks (2-1) had won 12 straight, including their postseason run to last season’s Super Bowl title, but Mariota was solid in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, and three crucial turnovers enabled Washington (1-2) to win its home opener.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks, and he even completed a short throw on a trick play in the final quarter, but Sam Darnold was intercepted twice in his return from his Week 1 glute injury.

After Washington had taken a 27-24 lead, Medrano picked off Darnold’s pass over the middle and ran it back all the way to put the Commanders two scores ahead with 3:57 to play. However, a penalty during the celebration moved the extra point back 15 yards, and Drew Stevens missed it.

JAGUARS 35, PATRIOTS 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, including one on which Parker Washington made a fingertip catch in the end zone, and Jacksonville bounced back from its worst offensive performance in nearly a year to dominate New England.

Lawrence also strangely gave himself up at the 1-yard line with nearly 9 minutes to play. It created countless laughs on the sideline. Bhayshul Tuten scored on the next play, which surely will cause angst in the fantasy football world.

Regardless, the Jaguars (2-1) won their sixth consecutive regular-season game at home and raised more questions about Drake Maye’s regression for the Patriots.

Maye fumbled twice, losing one, and threw two more interceptions before getting pulled in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. He now has one TD pass and six INTs in three games. He threw 31 touchdowns and eight picks last season for the AFC champion Patriots (1-2).

CHIEFS 24, DOLPHINS 10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kenneth Walker III had a touchdown catch and rushed for a score, Patrick Mahomes threw for 246 yards and two TDs, and Kansas City beat Miami.

The Chiefs (3-0) entered averaging more than 450 yards and 32 points but struggled to pull away from the winless Dolphins, who were missing arguably their best player for much of the game after Pro Bowler De’Von Achane left with a knee injury on the opening drive.

Mahomes completed 20 of 24 passes with an interception. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Walker, and his 11-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce put the game out of reach.

Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone with 2:55 left to put the Chiefs up by two scores after Kansas City stopped the Dolphins on fourth down at Miami’s 48. The Chiefs intercepted Malik Willis on the ensuing drive, and Mahomes moved Kansas City into scoring position before Harrison Butker missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt.

BILLS 24, CHARGERS 16

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen scored two touchdowns rushing and Buffalo overcame a five-turnover outing to pull off a victory over winless Los Angeles.

Allen’s second score, a 1-yard plunge with 7:35 left, gave Buffalo its first lead. The Bills then sealed the win on James Cook’s 3-yard run four minutes later, and after Buffalo’s defense forced Justin Herbert’s incompletion on fourth down at the Chargers 45.

Buffalo improved to 3-0 despite Allen’s two interceptions and lost fumble. Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid also lost fumbles.

The problem for the Chargers was their inability to take advantage — with three of Buffalo’s turnovers occurring in Bills’ territory.

Los Angeles opened the scoring on Herbert’s 1-yard shovel pass to Keaton Mitchell on a drive set up after Cook lost a fumble on Buffalo’s first snap from scrimmage. And the Chargers built a 10-0 first-quarter lead on Cameron Dicker’s 31-yard field goal that followed Allen’s first interception.

BROWNS 21, PANTHERS 18

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes to Harold Fannin Jr., including a 14-yard strike with 1:48 remaining, and Cleveland rallied for a victory over Carolina.

The Panthers went in front 18-13 with 4:25 remaining when John Metchie III hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young. But the Browns (2-1) went 65 yards in eight plays for their second straight comeback win.

Watson was 10 of 21 for 67 yards during the first three quarters but was 6 of 9 for 77 yards over the final 15 minutes.

Watson and teammates feared that the 10-year veteran would be showered with boos after he got a negative reception during a preseason game against Buffalo on Aug. 22. But Watson was cheered by most of the fans during the fourth quarter when he came back into the game after taking a hard hit.

It appeared as if the Browns’ chances for a comeback were dashed when Akayleb Evans picked off Watson’s pass intended for KC Concepcion in the end zone with 2:29 remaining. But Carolina linebacker Bobby Okereke was called for roughing the passer to nullify the play. Three plays later, Watson gave the Browns the lead. Watson then connected with Denzel Boston for a 2-point conversion to push the margin to a field goal.

COLTS 19, TEXANS 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Spencer Shrader fought through a groin injury to make four field goals, including a 43-yarder with 16 seconds to go, and Indianapolis’ beleaguered defense barely held up long enough to close out a victory over Houston.

The Colts (1-2) snapped a nine-game losing streak, the longest active skid in the NFL, and won its first game since Nov. 2 at Berlin. It was the Colts’ first victory on American soil since Oct. 26, 2025.

Daniel Jones was 24 of 36 for 235 yards and one touchdown, but also fumbled three times and lost two. The second set up Houston’s late go-ahead touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor had 23 carries for 68 yards for Indianapolis. Keenan Allen hauled in six passes for 63 yards and his first TD with the Colts, while Josh Downs caught five passes for 77 yards.

Houston is off to its second straight 0-3 start and it was a rugged day for the offense. C.J. Stroud was 16 of 27 for 167 yards with one TD as the Texans finished with just 70 yards on 21 carries and had 223 total yards against a defense that allowed more than 500 yards in each of its first two games. The loss was Houston’s first in the last six games of this series.

RAIDERS 35, SAINTS 27

NEW ORLEANS — Kirk Cousins passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns, and Las Vegas overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat New Orleans and remain unbeaten under rookie coach Klint Kubiak.

The game shifted on a play that will be seen as controversial and unjust by some — and certainly Saints fans.

The series that led to the Raiders’ go-ahead score began when Las Vegas defensive end Malcolm Koonce sacked Tyler Shough as the Saints QB started his throwing motion.

The ball went backward and was ruled a fumble that was recovered by the Raiders — a different ruling than was made after a similar play involving the Saints in Week 1 at Detroit. On that play, an apparent New Orleans strip-sack of the Lions’ Jared Goff was ruled incomplete on video review after the Saints thought they had recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Superdome crowd booed as officials, following a video review, upheld the call that the play had resulted in a turnover on the New Orleans 45.

Six plays later, Cousins connected with Cody White for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 28-27.

Cousins gave Las Vegas (3-0) an eight-point lead with a 4-yard TD pass to Brock Bowers. The Saints (1-2) got the ball twice more with a chance to tie it, but one drive stalled on fourth down and another on Juwan Johnson’s fumble with 1:02 left.

Shough passed for 255 yards and a career-high four touchdowns — including two to Johnson. Shough’s other scoring passes went to Noah Fant from short range. But the second-year QB also turned the ball over twice, first on his fumble and later on an interception that set up the Raiders’ final scoring drive.

VIKINGS 23, BUCANEERS 16

TAMPA, Fla. — Myles Price returned a punt 86 yards for a score, Kyler Murray threw a 41-yard TD pass to Jordan Addison and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

It was a costly game for both teams.

Baker Mayfield hurt his thumb on a desperation pass late in the fourth quarter. He was screaming in pain on the ground before walking off and was replaced by rookie Jalon Daniels in the final minute.

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t return for Minnesota after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter.

The Vikings are 3-0 for the second time in three years. The Buccaneers are 0-3 for the first time since 2014, when they finished 2-14 and got the No. 1 overall draft pick, taking Jameis Winston.

Murray was 15 of 29 for 168 yards with one TD pass and one interception in his first full game with the Vikings. He sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the season opener and Carson Wentz led Minnesota to consecutive wins.

49ERS 36, CARDINALS 30

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes, with the first coming on a trick play, and the injury-depleted San Francisco held on for a victory over Arizona.

San Francisco lost wide receiver Mike Evans to a rib injury in the first half and left tackle Trent Williams to a stinger in the second half, but still managed to hold on to start 3-0 for the third time in the last four seasons.

The game began well for the Niners before the injuries started mounting and they found themselves in a tight game against the Cardinals (1-2), who have lost 22 of their last 26 games in the division.

Purdy helped ice it when he threw a 20-yard TD pass to George Kittle with 1:31 to play. The Cardinals added a late field goal, but Deebo Samuel recovered an onside kick to seal the win.

Coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a hook-and-ladder call on San Francisco’s third play from scrimmage to turn a precarious third-and-12 from deep in 49ers territory into an 82-yard score. Purdy threw a quick 6-yard pass to Evans, who flipped it back 4 yards to a sprinting Samuel as he was being tackled well short of the first down. Samuel then sprinted down the sideline, broke a tackle near midfield and scored to make it 7-0 on an 82-yard play.

Purdy then connected on a 23-yard TD pass to Evans on the second drive and the Niners built the lead to 23-6 when Christian McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard run on the opening drive of the second half.