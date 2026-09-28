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In a battle of Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey contenders, a fourth quarter penalty corner proved to be the difference.

Emma Ey broke a scoreless tie in the final frame, scoring off a corner at the 8:56 mark to lift Wyoming Seminary to a 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area on Monday. The goal was the 100th career point for Ey, a sophomore.

Seminary coach Kelsie Sincavage credited Ava Sanders speed in the backfield and a defensive save from Erin Cavanaugh that preserved the lead.

Lizzy VanKuyk picked up the shutout with help from the defensive penalty corner unit of Cavanaugh, Ey, Faylinn Fernandes and Chole Fisk.

The Blue Knights narrowly edged the Warriors 2-1 when the teams met to open the season in August. They also bounced back from their first loss of the season, an overtime setback against Wyoming Valley West last week.

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Orianna Contreras’ goal in the first quarter stood up for the Wolfpack, who blanked the Buckhorns for a home win.

The lone goal came off a corner with Kaytie Marx picking up the assist.

Wilkes-Barre Area didn’t allow a shot on goal in the win.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Dallas 0

Chelsea Hummel scored two goals and assisted on a third as the Spartans shut out Dallas.

Miley Cunningham, Ava Mullery and Lily Watchilla added a goal each for Valley West. Kaylah Sewell made 14 saves.

Alyssa Traver made 15 saves for Dallas.

Crestwood 3, Lake-Lehman 0

The Comets improved to 3-0-1 in Division 1 with a win over Lake-Lehman.

Gabby Catlin, Allie Myers and Kasey Obes scored a goal each. Myers and Emily King both added an assist.

Gigi Kirkutis made seven saves for Lake-Lehman.

Lackawanna Trail 9, Hazleton Area 2

The first-place Lions got three straight goals from Alana Edwards in the middle of the game to take control of things on the road. Lyla Ryon and Kacie Higgins each scored twice in the win.

Jacelyn Pena and Alanna Filler scored for the Cougars.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Crestwood 3, Lake-Lehman 2

The Comets ralled from a 2-1 deficit for a 25-20, 18-25, 12-25, 25-15, 15-7 victory.

Lilah Barrett led the Comets offense with 20 kills and 19 digs while Lindsay Stec added seven kills. Lexi Chandler had 43 assists and nine service points. Liv Lazo finished with three aces, 19 service points and 19 digs.

Topping the Black Knights were Giolla Biscotto (19 assists), Abby Fugok (3 aces 17 service points), Aspen Marchakitus (21 digs) and Alexandra Patla (16 kills).

Wyoming Valley West 3, Hanover Area 0

The Spartans earned a 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of the Hawkeyes.

Leading the effort were Payton Sullivan with 11 service points, nine aces and 15 digs as well as Vega Bevan, who had six kills and eight service points.

Hanover Area got contributions from Olivia Eastman (5 service points, 4 digs, 5 assists), Madeline Martin (2 kills, 1 block, 3 service points) and Alexis Castellino (7 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs).

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Mountaineers continued a strong start to their season with a win in straight sets. Set scores were 25-13, 25-10, 25-12.

Ava Adams (12 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 4 service points, 2 digs), Natalie Hinsdale (9 kills, 4 aces, 9 service points, 4 digs), Brynlee Herron (6 kills, 2 aces, 2 service points, 1 dig) and Karly Kovitch (3 kills, 1 block, 16 assists, 7 aces, 8 service points, 2 digs) topped Dallas’ performance.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Kira Millard racked up 24 kills and added two blocks and five service points as the Royals won 25-23, 21-25, 26-25, 25-21.

More top performances came from Gillian Parsons (12 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 12 service points), Elizabeth Bilbow (11 kills, 2 blocks, 18 assists, 14 service points and Olivia Dutko (25 assists, 1 block, 5 service points).

Hazleton Area 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Set scores were 25-14, 25-18 and 25-22 for Hazleton Area in a straight-sets victory.

Haley Verazin had 14 kills for Nanticoke Area in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke Area 0, Holy Redeemer 0

The Royals outshot Nanticoke Area 19-8 but the two teams couldn’t find the back of the net and played to a draw.

The goalie combo of Penelope Serrano and Lillian Larson made 15 saves for Nanticoke Area.

Sadie Werner made five saves for Holy Redeemer, who remains in second place in Division 2 behind Lake-Lehman.

Lake-Lehman 14, Wyoming Seminary 1

Kinley Purdy racked up four goals an assist to lead the Black Knights to a decisive win. Ava Blazes added a hat trick of her own with an assist while Betsy DiGiovanni figured in on six goals, scoring two and setting up four more.

Lexi Peiffer (assist), Ava Jones (two assists), Ella Artiz, Macie Sell and Izzy Texerie all added a goal apiece.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 1, Wyoming Area 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`0`0`1 — 1

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Fourth — 1. WS, Emma Ey, 8:56.

Shots — WS 3; WA 0. Saves — WS (Lizzy Vankuyk); WA 4 (Adriana Fanti). Corners — WS 11; WA 3.

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`0`0`0 — 1

First — 1. WBA, Orianna Contreras (Kaytie Marx), 2:49.

Shots — WAL 0; WBA 10. Saves — WAL 9 (Carly Wolff); WBA 0 (Jackie Ayala Muniz). Corners — WAL 0; WBA 9.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

WVW`2`2`1`0 — 5

First — 1. WVW, Chelsea Hummel (Ava Mullery) 7:37; 2. WVW, Miley Cunningham (Charlotte Yelen) 4:25. Second — 1. WVW, Hummel (Yelen) 11:42; 2. WVW, Mullery 2:28. Third — 1. WVW, Lily Watchilla (Hummel) 6:43.

Shots — DAL 10, WVW 24. Saves — DAL 15 (Alyssa Traver), WVW 14 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — DAL 8, WVW 6.

Crestwood 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`1`0`1`1 — 3

First — 1. CRE, Gabby Carlin (Allie Myers) 5:09. Third — 1. CRE, Myers (Emily King) 7:36. Fourth — 1. CRE, Kasey Obes 7:40.

Shots — LL 0, CRE 10. Saves — LL 7 (Gigi Kirkutis), CRE 0 (Isla Centak). Corners — LL 0, CRE 10.

Lackawanna Trail 9, Hazleton Area 2

Lackawanna Trail`2`2`4`1 — 9

Hazleton Area`1`0`0`1 — 2

First — 1. LT, Lyla Ryon (Kacie Higgins), 12:24; 2. HAZ, Jacelyn Pena (Bella Boyle), 11:25; 3. LT, Higgins, 9:08. Second — 4. LT, Caroline Mimick (L. Ryon), 13:42; 5. LT, Alana Edwards 0:46. Third quarter — 6. LT, Edwards (L. Ryon), 13:28; 7. LT, Edwards, 12:27; 8. LT, Higgins (Edwards), 9:56; 9. LT, Emma Thomas (London Lisk) 0:00. Fourth — 10. LT, L. Ryon, 12:36; 11. HAZ, Alanna Filler, 1:41.

Shots — LT 14; HAZ 9. Saves — LT 6 (Payton Layton); HAZ 5 (Jas Pena). Corners — LT 12; HAZ 10.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke Area 0, Holy Redeemer 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0 — 0

Scoring — none.

Shots — NAN 8, HR 19. Saves — NAN 15 (Penelope Serrano, Lillian Larson), HR 5 (Sadie Werner). Corners — NAN 2, HR 3.

Lake-Lehman 14, Wyoming Seminary 1

Lake-Lehman`9`5 — 14

Wyo. Seminary`0`1 — 1

First half — 1. LL, Ava Blazes (Betsy DiGiovanni), 1st minute; 2. LL, A. Blazes (Lexi Peiffer), 2nd; 3. LL, DiGiovanni (Ava Jones), 3rd; 4. LL, Kinley Purdy (A. Blazes), 6th; 5. LL, Purdy (Jones), 7th; 6. LL, A. Blazes (Purdy), 9th; 7. LL, Ella Artiz (DiGiovanni), 12th; 8. LL, Purdy, 13th; 9. LL, Jones, 29th. Second half — 10. LL, DiGiovanni (Bella Blazes), 47th; 11. LL, Purdy (DiGiovanni), 50th; 12. LL, Peiffer (DiGiovanni), 51st; 13. LL, Macie Sell (Meghan Griffith), 55th; 14. LL, Izzy Texerie (Kaitlin Cool), 66th. 15. WS, Not reported, 78th.

Shots — LL 31; WS 3. Saves — LL 2 (Keira Middleton, Avery Windsor); WS 18 (Gemma Ciravolo). Corners — LL 4; WS 0.