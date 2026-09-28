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EXETER — The task at hand on Monday for the Wyoming Valley Conference was to figure out which select few golfers would be earning their way into a spot at next week’s District 2 Individual Championships.

Along the way, two of the league’s top teams provided a preview of their program strength ahead of Wednesday’s WVC team championship matches.

Pittston Area topped the chart in Class 3A with seven qualifiers in Monday’s WVC Pre-district qualifying tournament at Fox Hill Country Club, while Holy Redeemer took up half of the available Class 2A spots with six district qualifiers.

Before either of those schools could fully turn their attention to districts, some league business needs settling on Wednesday, when both the Patriots and the Royals will play for a conference title in their respective classifications and a spot in the District 2 Team finals.

“High confidence, high momentum, we grind,” Pittston Area coach Jason Miller said. “I feel great, seven qualifiers is a school record for us.”

Six of those Pittston Area golfers qualified in regulation, led by senior Max Mihalka who finished in fourth place with a 78.

The final Patriot to qualify, sophomore Marco Agolino, had to play two more holes to make it happen.

Agolino’s score of 86 landed him in a five-man playoff with three spots available. With him were teammate Joe Racavitch, Hanover Area’s Alex Knapich, Dallas’ Logan Moser and Wyoming Valley West’s Maks Iracki.

All five golfers tied the first playoff hole. Agolino, Knapich and Iracki earned the final three spots on the second playoff hole, outlasting Racavitch and Moser.

In between Mihalka and Agolino were Ryan Tonte, Gianni Bartorillo, Ryan Reza and David Homschek, making it seven Patriots headed to Class 3A districts.

The team that Pittston Area will play for the WVC Class 3A title, Dallas, didn’t have as many qualifiers, but the Mountaineers made theirs count.

Ryan Roman finished in first place for the second straight year at pre-districts, shooting a 73 to edge out Hazleton Area’s Liam Woznicki by a single stroke.

“It was a really good match, playing with Liam, we were going back and forth,” Roman said. “My putting was good, but my irons were off.”

Roman will be joined at districts by Dallas teammate Landon Moser, who finished third with a 77. Woznicki and Jayson Rush were the two qualifiers for Hazleton Area.

Each Class 3A school had at least one qualifier make it through. Berwick had two, with top-five finisher Emmitt Scheirer and Marcus Temple (tied for 11th).

Ryan Vida will represent Nanticoke Area, Kelten Rivera made it through for Crestwood and Tyler Daugherty qualified for Wilkes-Barre Area, in addition to Knapich and Iracki for Hanover Area and Valley West, respectively.

Gill wins tiebreaker to top Class 2A

With 12 spots available, the Class 2A qualifier didn’t need a tiebreaker to determine the final entrants into next week’s district field.

It did, however, need one to break a tie at the top of the leaderboard. Holy Redeemer’s Liam Gill broke that tie with a long putt on his second playoff hole to make it happen.

Gill and Lake-Lehman’s Jack Oliver each shot 72 to finish tied for first place, seven shots clear of the rest of the field.

The two went to Fox Hill’s 10th hole to settle things, and then moved over to the 11th when one hole wasn’t enough to decide a winner.

“On 11, I hit my shot on the green and Jack hit in the bunker,” Gill said. “He made a pretty good bunker shot, but I drained a 25-footer to win.”

Gill’s was the strongest performance of the day, but far from the only impressive one out of the Holy Redeemer squad.

The Royals took six of the 12 qualifying spots, including three of the top five spots with Gill, third-place finisher Dylan Hughes and Brady DePhillips, who ended up tied for fourth.

Gill’s front-nine score of 37 was matched only by his teammates, Hughes and fellow qualifier Evan Dubaskas.

Dubaskas shot an 81 to make the cut, as did Brayden Nilon. Mason Wolf rounded out the six Royals qualifiers in a tie for ninth place with an 82.

Wyoming Area had three qualifiers, led by Aiden August in a tie for fourth place. Mitchell Rusinchak and Cooper Broda both shot 82s to sneak them in the last couple spots of the field.

Oliver and Brady Miller will represent Lake-Lehman in the district tournament, and Wyoming Seminary’s Oliver Neale was the lone Blue Knight to make the cut.

August, Gill, Hughes, Oliver and Rusinchak are all returning qualifiers after making the district field last season.

Walker leads pack of nine Girls qualifiers

One of the single most impressive rounds of the afternoon came from Tunkhannock’s Madison Walker, who fired off a 74 to cruise to the top Class 2A girls qualifying spot.

In total, nine WVC girls golfers will head to next week’s District 2 individual tournament, five in Class 3A and four in Class 2A.

Unlike the boys’ qualifiers, where there was a set number of spots to fill, anybody who could shoot 100 or better made the cut in the girls’ qualifiers.

Tunkhannock, which has become one of the premier girls programs in District 2, occupied three of the four qualifying spots for Class 2A: Walker, Madelyn Bevan and Paige Spudis.

Walker’s 74 was a good 13 shots clear of any other golfer in the girls field, regardless of classification.

“I felt really good, I came in with a lot of confidence that I was going to shoot well,” Walker said. “I’m very proud of our team.”

Michelle Wu from Wyoming Seminary was the only other Class 2A golfer to qualify.

Hazleton Area had two qualifiers in Class 3A including Jillian Hoppe, who finished in a tie for first place.

Hoppe was defeated by Crestwood’s Emily Wyda in a tiebreaker after both golfers finished their rounds with matching scores of 95.

Dallas’s Layla Gover and Hazleton Area’s Mila Marycz each got in by shooting 98. Wyoming Valley West’s Meghan Singer was last in with a score of 99, finishing strong after a first-nine ace of 53 to reach the district field.

WVC Individual Golf Qualifier

(at Fox Hill CC)

* — won tiebreaker

Class 3A Boys

1. Ryan Roman (Dallas) 37-36-73

2. Liam Woznicki (Haz. Area) 35-39-74

3. Landon Moser (Dallas) 37-40-77

4. Max Mihalka (Pitt. Area) 39-39-78

T5. Emmitt Scheirer (Berwick) 39-42-81

T5. Jayson Rush (Haz. Area) 42-39-81

T5. Ryan Vida (Nan. Area) 37-44-81

T5. Ryan Tonte (Pitt. Area) 42-39-81

T9. Gianni Bartorillo (Pitt. Area) 40-43-83

T9. Ryan Reza (Pitt. Area) 40-43-83

T11. Marcus Temple (Berwick) 44-40-84

T11. Kelten Rivera (Crestwood) 42-42-84

T11. David Homschek (Pitt. Area) 42-42-84

T11. Tyler Daugherty (Wilkes-Barre Area) 43-41-84

15. Ryan Noone (Pitt. Area) 40-45-85

T16. Alex Knapich (Han. Area) 45-41-86*

T16. Marco Agolino (Pitt. Area) 42-44-86*

T16. Maks Iracki (Valley West) 43-43-86*

Class 2A Boys

T1. Liam Gill (Holy Redeemer) 37-35-72*

T1. Jack Oliver (Lake-Lehman) 38-34-72

3. Dylan Hughes (Holy Redeemer) 37-42-79

T4. Brady DePhillips (Holy Redeemer) 38-42-80

T4. Aiden August (Wyoming Area) 40-40-80

T6. Evan Dubaskas (Holy Redeemer) 37-44-81

T6. Brayden Nilon (Holy Redeemer) 38-43-81

T6. Oliver Neale (Wyo. Seminary) 41-40-81

T9. Mason Wolf (Holy Redeemer) 38-44-82

T9. Brady Miller (Lake-Lehman) 43-39-82

T9. Mitchell Rusinchak (Wyoming Area) 44-38-82

T9. Cooper Broda (Wyoming Area) 40-42-82

GIRLS

Class 2A

1. Madison Walker (Tunkhannock) 35-39-74

2. Madelyn Bevan (Tunkhannock) 44-43-87

3. Michelle Wu (Wyo. Seminary 43-47-90

4. Paige Spudis (Tunkhannock) 44-51-95

Class 3A

T1. Emily Wyda (Crestwood) 45-50-95*

T1. Jillian Hoppe (Haz. Area) 47-48-95

T3. Mila Marycz (Haz. Area) 52-46-98

T3. Layla Gover (Dallas) 49-49-98

5. Meghan Singer (Valley West) 46-53-99