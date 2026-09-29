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With a singles win from Maria Dimopoulos and a sweep of the two doubles points, Crestwood managed to play its way into the District 2 Class 2A team playoff picture with a 3-2 win over Tunkhannock in the Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis regular season finale for both teams.

The win brought Crestwood to an even 6-6 record to end the year. All teams with a record of .500 or better qualify for the team playoffs.

The doubles teams of Annika Lenio/Amelia Pesta and Mia Collins/Addison Knorr each won to seal things for Crestwood.

The Comets will be the 10th seed in the D2-2A field, and will play seventh-seeded Wyoming Area on Wednesday in the first round of the team playoffs.

Holy Redeemer and Riverside will also play in the first round on Wednesday, and the quarterfinal round will be held on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 2, Delaware Valley 1 (OT)

Emma Brown’s overtime score lifted the Trojanettes to a victory over Delaware Valley.

With the win, Nanticoke Area became the last undefeated team in Division 2 with a 7-0 record. Madison Falkowski also scored for the Trojanettes.

Savannah Liz had the lone goal for Delaware Valley.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Tunkhannock 1

Kolby Shook and Lucas Moyer each scored as Lake-Lehman held off Tunkhannock for a Division 2 win.

Evan Fike and Justin Morris had an assist each for the Black Knights.

Isaac Costello had the lone goal for Tunkhannock, assisted by Elijah Faux.

Pittston Area 1, Crestwood 1

Crestwood’s Meyer Duncanson scored early in the second half to tie things up, and that’s where things ended with the Comets playing Pittston Area to a draw.

Aiden Egan converted on a penalty kick in the first half to give the Patriots the lead.

Wyoming Valley West 6, Berwick 1

Chase Evanofski notched a hat trick and added an assist as the Spartans routed Berwick.

Eli Sieminski scored two goals for Valley West, and Schuyler Davis scored once.

Kaleb Rupp scored the lone goal for Berwick.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Tunkhannock 0

Grace Robbins had 16 kills, 13 digs and 12 service points to lead the Dawgs in a sweep of Tunkhannock.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-20 and 25-16 for Berwick. Emmy Superko had 15 digs and seven aces, and Carly Force had 12 digs.

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Cougars won their third match in a row, all in straight sets, with a win over Wyoming Area.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-20 and 25-9 for Hazleton Area.

Amara Tiernan had seven kills for Wyoming Area.

Holy Redeemer 3, Nanticoke Area 2

The Royals battled back to win the final two sets of a highly competitive five-setter and take the win over Nanticoke Area.

Nanticoke Area won the first set 25-17, the Royals took the second 25-22 and the Trojanettes went up 2-1 with a 25-22 win in the third.

Redeemer rallied to win the final two sets 25-15 and 15-7.

Girls Tennis

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 2

Singles — 1. Maria Dimopoulos (CRE) def. Miranda Anderson 6-3, 6-3; 2. Larissa Harding (TUN) def. Sophia Biscotti 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kynzi Newell (TUN) def. Kayla Brown 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — 1. Mia Collins/Addison Knorr (CRE) def. Varyn Lewis/Addison Stull 6-0, 6-2; 2. Amelia Pesta/Annika Lenio (CRE) def. Megan Patton/Sarah Van Ness 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

Field Hockey

Nanticoke Area 2, Delaware Valley 1 (OT)

Delaware Valley`0`0`0`1`0 — 1

Nanticoke Area`1`0`0`0`1 — 2

First Quarter — 1. NAN, Madison Falkowski 2:48. Fourth — DV, Savannah Liz (Haleigh McHugh) 11:04. Overtime — NAN, Emma Brown 9:42.

Shots — DV 10, NAN 7. Saves — DV 5 (Caitlin Luciano), NAN 9 (Adriana Monska). Corners — DV 8, NAN 10.

Boys Soccer

Lake-Lehman 2, Tunkhannock 1

Tunkhannock`0`1 — 1

Lake-Lehman`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. LL, Kolby Shook (Evan Fike) 21:02. Second — 1. LL, Lucas Moyer (Justin Morris) 26:51; 2. TUN, Isaac Costello (Elijah Faux) 18:15.

Shots — TUN 3, LL 20. Saves — TUN 6 (Daniel Dillon), LL 2 (Brady Windsor).

Pittston Area 1, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`0`1 — 1

Pittston Area`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. PA Aiden Egan 11:23. Second Half — 1. CRE, Meyer Duncanson 34:09.

Shots — CRE 10, PA 8. Saves — CRE 7 (Bryce Wenzel), PA 9 (Jackson Duddek). Corners — CRE 6, PA 2.

Wyoming Valley West 6, Berwick 1

Berwick`0`1 — 1

WVW`5`1 — 6

First Half — 1. WVW, Schuyler Davis (Chase Evanofski) 2:15; 2. WVW, Evanofski (Brayden Clark) 7:19; 3. WVW, Evanofski (Noah Fetko) 9:11; 4. WVW, Evanofski (Quinn Buzinkai) 20:25; 5. WVW, Eli Sieminski 28:49. Second — 1. WVW, Sieminski (Maks Iracki) 47:23; 2. BER, Kaleb Rupp 56:34.

Shots — BER 10, WVW 29. Saves — BER 11 (Parker Anewalt, Clayton Walck), WVW 4 (Sergio Gonzalez, Sam Whalen). Corners — BER 0, WVW 6.