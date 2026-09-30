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Three different Warriors scored as Wyoming Area defeated Dallas 3-0 Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey.

Jules Siani started the scoring off an assist from Talia Pizano. She then assisted Ella Campenni to give Wyoming Area a 2-0 lead after one quarter.

Pizano finished up the scoring in the second quarter. Maddie Doblovsky had the assist.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Two fourth-quarter goals helped push Valley West past Lake-Lehman for the win.

Savannah Franco tied the game for the Spartans, and Lily Watchilla scored the game-winner with 2:30 to play.

Sofia Sparacio had the lone goal for Lake-Lehman.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 0

Berwick swept Pittston Area 25-16, 25-11, 25-14.

Pacing Berwick were Lea Adamo (5 kills, 5 aces, 19 service points), Lexi Bowman (3 kills, 2 digs), Delanney McMillan (3 kills), Jaiden Laidacker (7 digs) and Emmy Superko (3 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces, 7 service points).

BOYS SOCCER

Wyo. Seminary 8, MMI Prep 0

Adrian Hinchman scored two goals as the Blue Knights defeated MMI Prep in a game played Tuesday.

Max Magistro had a goal and two assists. Evan Davis, Adam Salam and Liubomyr Vasylynka each had a goal and an assist.

Caden Hoban and Brandon Betnar also scored for Seminary.

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Hazleton Area 0

Johnny Mendola scored late in the second half as the Wolfpack edged Hazleton Area.

Nathaniel Franchella had the assist.

Wilkes-Barre Area had a 24-3 shot advantage, but Hazleton Area keeper Anthony Romeo kept his team in the game with 23 saves.

Dallas 6, Berwick 1

Abe Hobson-Tomascik scored the 50th goal of his career and added another score as Dallas shut out Berwick.

Myer Casey-Williams, David DaSilva and Griffin Clark all had a goal and an assist. Jason Dyrli also scored for the Mountaineers while Lorenzo Zangardi had an assist.

Logan Robinson netted Berwick’s goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 10, Hanover Area 0

Kinley Purdy added four more goals to her season tally as the Black Knights continued their run of dominance in Division 2.

Ava Blazes scored twice for Lake-Lehman. Lexi Peiffer, Bella Blazes, Ava Jones and Betsy DiGiovanni scored a goal each.

The duo of Sophia Zadzura and Brynnlee Prednis made 16 saves for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Area 12, Wyoming Seminary 0

Nine different players scored for the Warriors in a rout of Wyoming Seminary.

Ava Musinski, Jules Potter and Kinley Park scored two goals each. Ellia Yankovich, Teagan Meier, Kaelyn Romanoski, Jailynn Park, Josie Kivak and Sophia Ramirez added a goal each.

GIRLS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 3, Riverside 0

Elizabeth Rich and Lily Durick won in straight sets as the Royals defeated Riverside in a District 2 Class 2A play-in match.

The No. 1 doubles team of Julianna O’Hop and Elizabeth Decowski also won in straight sets. The other two matches were not finished.

Holy Redeemer travels to Montrose for a quarterfinal match at 4 p.m. Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`2`1`0`0 — 3

First: 1. WA, Jules Siani (Talia Pizano) 13:24; 2. WA, Ella Campenni (Siani) 10:20; Second: 3. WA, Pizano (Maddie Doblovsky) 9:11.

Shots: DAL 1, WA 16. Saves: DAL 15 (Alyssa Traver), WA 2 (Adriana Fanti). Corners: DAL 2, WA 10.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Valley West`0`0`0`2 — 2

Lake-Lehman`0`0`1`0 — 1

Third: 1. LL, Sofia Sparacio (Lucia DeCesaris) 13:40. Fourth: 1. WVW, Savannah Franco (Ava Mullery) 12:30; 2. WVW, Lily Watchilla (Charlotte Yelen) 2:30.

Shots: WVW 3, LL 11. Saves: WVW 10 (Kaylah Sewell), LL 1 (Gigi Kirkutis). Corners: WVW 6, LL 9.

Wyoming Area 12, Wyo. Seminary 0

Wyoming Sem`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`7`5 — 12

First half: 1. WA, Ava Musinski 34:40; 2. WA, Ellia Yankovich (Kinley Park) 31:00; 3. WA, Teagan Meier 27:52; 4. WA, K. Park (Musinski) 18:42; 5. WA, Musinski (Jules Potter) 13:40; 6. WA, Potter (Meier) 11:41; 7. WA, Kaelyn Romanoski 1:15. Second half: 1. WA, Jailynn Park; 2. WA, Potter (K. Park); 3. WA, K. Park; 4. WA, Josie Kivak (Meier); 5. WA, Sophia Ramirez.

Shots: SEM 0, WA 31. Saves: SEM 12 (Gemma Ciravolo), WA 1 (Bella Costa). Corners: SEM 1, WA 4.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyo. Seminary 8, MMI Prep 0

MMI Prep`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Seminary`7`1 — 8

First half: 1. WS, Adrian Hinchman (Max Magistro) 35:34; 2. WS, Caden Hoban (Jackson Jones) 31:02; 3. WS, Hinchman (Magistro) 26:47; 4. WS, Magistro (Liubomyr Vasylynka) 21:56; 5. WS, Liubomyr Vasylynka (Adam Salam) 19:56; 6. WS, Salam (Evan Davis) 12:46; 7. WS, Brandon Betnar (Salam) 9:00; Second half: 8. WS, Davis (Keegan Ness) 14:56.

Shots: MMI 3, WS 16. Saves: MMI 5 (Thomas Rodgers), WS 2 (Cash Hanson-Richart). Corners: MMI 2, WS 5.

Wilkes-Barre Area 1, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1 — 1

Second half: 1. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Nathaniel Franchella) 71:58

Shots: HA 3, WBA 24. Saves: HA 23 (Anthony Romero), WBA 3 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners: AH 2, WBA 5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 10, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`6`4 — 10

First half: 1. LL, Kinley Purdy 39:11; 2. LL, Purdy (Betsy DiGiovanni) 38:58; 3. LL, Ava Blazes (Lexi Peiffer) 37:50; 4. LL, Purdy (Ava Jones) 35:12; 5. LL, Peiffer (Purdy) 30:18; 6. LL, Bella Blazes (Grace Martin) 13:57. Second half: 1. LL, Jones 33:51; 2. LL, A. Blazes (Purdy) 28:06; 3. LL, Purdy (B. Blazes) 24:32; 4. LL, DiGiovanni 19:30.

Shots: HAN 2, LL 26. Saves: HAN 16 (Sophia Zadzura, Brynnlee Prednis), LL 3 (Keira Middleton, Avery Windsor). Corners: HAN 0, LL 6.

GIRLS TENNIS

District 2 Class 2A Play-In

Holy Redeemer 3, Riverside 0

Singles: 1. Elizabeth Rich (HR) def. Sadie Fanning 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lily Dudrick (HR) def. Kate Reynolds 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jade Pilarcik (HR) led Kiara Castillo 6-2, 4-3 DNF.

Doubles: 1. Julianna O’Hop/Elizabeth Decowski (HR) def. Claire Koza/Alessandra Barnett 7-5, 6-4; 2. Reagan Martin/Sofia Kroptavich (HR) tie Julia Telipski/Chippy Fox 4-6, 6-0 DNF.