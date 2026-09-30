Dallas defeated Pittston Area 322-344 to win the Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A golf championship on Wednesday at Irem Country Club.

Holy Redeemer captured the Wyoming Valley Conference Class 2A championship with a 340-342 win over Tunkhannock on Wednesday at Irem Country Club in Dallas.

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DALLAS — A punishing test awaited Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference golfers as four teams vied for two conference championships and a trip to next week’s District 2 final.

One golfer seemed almost impervious to the tough pins and tricky conditions at Irem Country Club — Dallas senior Ryan Roman, who navigated himself to the top of the individual leaderboard and navigated his Mountaineers to a conference championship.

Roman fired off a 73, just one stroke over par, as the Mountaineers climbed back to the top of the conference with a 322-344 win over Pittston Area in the WVC Class 3A team golf championship on Wednesday evening.

In the Class 2A conference final, Holy Redeemer managed to hold off a strong effort from Tunkhannock to win a 340-342 nailbiter for the championship.

Across both matches, only one golfer managed to shoot under 80 as the Irem course presented many a challenge for even the conference’s best players.

Roman shot a 36 on the front nine, good for even par on the front, and carded a 37 on the back nine to cap off a consistent round that put him seven shots ahead of the next-lowest score in the Class 3A match.

“He’s (Roman) been doing a great job, it’s always very helpful when you have someone like that who could create a gap to help build the confidence of the other players coming through,” Dallas coach Joyce Kilduff-Molino said. “He’s been competing a lot, putting up really good numbers … it’s nice to see him have these outcomes as well.”

Landon Moser, who along with Roman will be the two Dallas players competing in the District 2 individual championships next week, had the next-lowest score for Dallas with an 80.

Logan Moser added an 84 and Josh Salvaterra rounded out Dallas’ top four scorers with an 85.

All four of Pittston Area’s scores were within two shots of one another. Ryan Reza shot an 85, Gianni Bartorillo and Ryan Noone both posted 86s and Marco Agolino rounded the group out with an 87.

Redeemer reigns in Class 2A

It hasn’t happened often this year, but it happened on Wednesday. Holy Redeemer’s Liam Gill was matched by his counterpart from Tunkhannock.

Gill and Tunkhannock’s Mason Berkhimer both shot 80 at Irem playing as their teams’ number ones, but it was the depth of the Royals that delivered a conference title by the slimmest of margins.

Brady DePhillips posted an 86, and a pair of seniors came up big on the back end as Evan Dubaskas and Cole Kramer each shot 87 to bring Redeemer to that 340 final.

Tunkhannock’s top two scores, Berkhimer’s 80 and Chad Corby’s 83, were three shots better than the combined efforts of Gill and DePhillips.

Those two 87s from Dubaskas and Kramer got those strokes back and then some for Redeemer, ultimately vaulting the Royals just past Tunkhannock.

“I think the whole difference was we were just a little bit deeper,” Redeemer coach Art Brunn said. “You have to hope that some of the guys further down the lineup come to play.”

That deep lineup has already shown up in a fairly prominent spot for Redeemer this week. Five of the six Royals in Wednesday’s lineup qualified for the District 2 individual championships on Monday.

Ben Landon shot an 89 and Alex Pieretti rounded out the top four scorers for the Tigers with a 90.

Both Pittston Area and Holy Redeemer will be at Fox Hill Country Club on Oct. 8 for the District 2 Team Championships, each facing off against a Lackawanna Conference team yet to be determined.

Tunkhannock girls win District 2 team title

On Tuesday, the Tiger girls made it a three-peat in emphatic fashion, defeating five other teams to win a third straight District 2 Class 2A girls team championship at Tall Pines Players Club in Susquehanna County.

Tunkhannock’s team score of 256 put the Tigers 15 strokes ahead of second-place Elk Lake, which shot a team total of 271.

Madison Walker, fresh off a terrific showing at WVC pre-districts on Monday, led the way for Tunkhannock with a 79 on Tuesday — the best individual round of the Class 2A portion of the championships.

Paige Spudis shot an 88 and Madelyn Bevan posted an 89 to round out the championship total for the Tigers.

Tunkhannock was the only WVC team competing in either classification.

Abington Heights won the Class 3A district title with a team score of 248. Liz George’s 73 was the best round of the day in either classification.