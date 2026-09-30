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BEREA, Ohio — Aaron Rodgers’ NFL farewell tour continues with his final scheduled Thursday night game when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cleveland Browns.

Even though Rodgers is one win shy of tying Tom Brady (14) for the most QB wins on Thursdays, the Steelers have not had the same success. Pittsburgh is 0-9 on the road when facing an AFC North team on Thursday.

“Because there’s not enough damn time to embrace the tape,” defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “But the great thing about it is they got to deal with the same problems we are. So it’s an even playing field.”

Four of those nine losses have been against Cleveland. The Browns won 24-19 two years ago when the second half was played in a snowstorm. There was also the 2019 game when former Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got in a late-game scuffle with Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet, swung it and hit him in the head.

“We had that snowball a couple years ago, which was crazy,” Heyward said. “Yeah, it can become a little bit more gimmicky because it’s not as sharp as a Sunday. But we’re just gonna embrace it and be ready for it.”

Thursday night also marks the 150th meeting all-time between the rivals, which are separated by only 135 miles.

Rodgers is 13-7 on Thursdays with 46 touchdowns and seven interceptions. One of those losses, though, came last season at Cincinnati when the Bengals rallied for a 33-31 victory.

“I just suck it up for those three hours and then know you get a reward on the back end. I think it’s part of the game now because of the money that’s in it. I think I’m just excited about the weekend,” said Rodgers, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in five games against the Browns.

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy is 11-5 on Thursday nights, with wins in four of the past five games.

Cleveland has won seven straight games on Thursday night, the longest active streak and tied for fourth longest in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson has four touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games as the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2023. The 10-year veteran has lost to Pittsburgh in his three starts, though, including taking 18 sacks.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what we’re about on a big national stage. And yeah, we’re super excited,” Watson said. “We’re playing a very tough opponent, experienced opponent, and we got to make sure that we have all our things locked in going into that game.”

Matchup to watch

Browns offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard vs. Steelers linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. Browns tackles have allowed a 13.5% quarterback pressure rate, second highest in the league. Howard is tied for most pressures allowed by a right tackle with 17. Pittsburgh has the highest pressure rate when using four or fewer pass rushers. Watt has 17 1/2 sacks in 15 meetings against the Browns while Highsmith has 11 1/2 in 11 games.