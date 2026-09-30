New York Giants’ quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, right, and Jameis Winston talk during practice at the team’s facilities in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday.

🔊 Listen to this

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — J.J. McCarthy took the field with the New York Giants on Wednesday in his new No. 18 jersey, practicing for the first time since getting traded from Minnesota.

When he gets into a game is anyone’s guess.

Coach John Harbaugh has said repeatedly that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback Sunday against Arizona. The big question now is how long Winston will remain in that role.

Giving up a fifth-round pick after losing Jaxson Dart and linebacker Brian Burns to season-ending knee injuries suggests the coaching staff and front office believe McCarthy can make a difference. They’re not tipping their hand on how soon that might be.

“It’s been good to get him here,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited about it. It’s an opportunity. … And who knows where it goes or where it doesn’t go.”

Winston was 14 of 22 for 118 yards in a 12-7 defeat of Tennessee, his first start in place of Dart. The Giants had 238 total yards with no touchdowns, winning after rookie kicker Dominic Zvada made four field goals and safety Jevon Holland intercepted Cam Ward in the end zone in the final minute.

“Jameis did what he needed to do to win the last game,” Harbaugh said. “That’s really all that matters. I’m not getting caught up in all the other stuff. Our time is on the Arizona Cardinals. That’s who we spend our time on. That’s what we’re getting ready for.”

McCarthy was acquired less than 24 hours after the Titans game. Asked if he felt challenged or disrespected by New York adding another QB, Winston responded that he feels “challenged to get better every single day.”

“I have to play well regardless,” Winston said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in the building. When you’re the quarterback for the New York Football Giants, you have to give your team a chance to win, and that’s just the business that we’re in.”

McCarthy was not made available to reporters. Each week, the Giants have their head coach and starting quarterback speak at a lectern on Wednesday, along with the locker room being open.

Harbaugh has not said whether McCarthy or Jake Haener, who is on the practice squad, will back up Winston. New teammates are spending time this week getting to know McCarthy beyond what they’ve seen and heard about the 2024 No. 10 overall pick.

“I didn’t know much about J.J.,” tight end Isaiah Likely said Tuesday on a video call with reporters. “Obviously know that he was drafted high, winning quarterback, won when he was at Michigan. Tough runner, tough player.”

McCarthy in 10 NFL starts with the Vikings ran 37 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 10 TDs and 11 interceptions.

The Giants have not scored a touchdown since Winston stepped in when Dart was injured early in what became a 28-6 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old put that performance in the rearview mirror and expressed pride in managing the game against the Titans without turning the ball over.

“I know what I’m capable of, but also I know what’s required of me,” Winston said. “I can make all the throws. I can do anything I put my mind to. I’m blessed to that point. But at the same time, my job is to give the team the best chance to win.”

Harbaugh explains why the Giants cut Odell Beckham Jr.

A day after releasing fan favorite receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Harbaugh said the Giants “just weren’t getting enough.” Beckham was thrown at just once through three games with zero catches.

“It wasn’t working for us,” Harbaugh said. “We didn’t think it would make us better, or we’d have had him on the field. That’s really the end of the conversation.”

Harbaugh insisted it was a football-only decision to part ways with Beckham.

“There’s no conspiracy theory,” he said. “I’m not kidding. I’m not hiding anything. It’s not Watergate.”