Yankees players celebrate in the clubhouse after sweeping away the archrival Red Sox in the Wild Card round on Wednesday night.

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NEW YORK — Having bashed Boston without Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees face a far different task when they face the pesky Tampa Bay Rays in an AL Division Series starting Saturday,

Riding powerful pitching led by Cam Schlitter and Max Fried, Yankees batters broke though just enough against Red Sox starters and beat up Boston’s bullpen in sweeping their rival in the Wild Card Series.

“We’re going to continue to rely on amazing starting pitching like we have all year,” Ben Rice said after Wednesday night’s 9-2 win. ”Especially in the postseason, that’s what you need.”

Schlittler and Fried combined to go 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA against the Red Sox with 16 strikeouts and two walks in 12 1/3 innings.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone must decide whether to open against the Rays with Gerrit Cole, who was set to start a Game 3 against Boston, or Carlos Rodón.

“Obviously, Gerrit’s lined up for that. Carlos is very much in play for that,” Boone said. “We have a ton of confidence in both guys. I think they’re both throwing the ball really well.”

Boone said it was possible Schlittler, Fried, Cole and Rodón all will start against the Rays. New York’s starters led the major leagues with a 3.30 ERA.

“That’s been the biggest strength for us throughout the year,” Boone said. “It sustained us. It got us through some difficult times. And I feel like they’re all in a good place right now.”

New York’s best-of-five series against the Rays has an extra off day between Games 1 and 2, allowing Schlittler to start the second game and come back on normal rest for a Game 5.

Whether Judge will return to the lineup remains unclear.

Sidelined since Sept. 16 by a strained right calf, Judge has resumed hitting.

“Saturday’s a long ways away, but I’m doing everything I can, all morning, night, during the game, everything to prepare myself to be ready to go,” Judge said. “So I want to be in there. So we’ll see what happens.”

Tampa Bay won the season series 7-6 en route to an AL-best 98-64 record, their runners often spinning around the bases like a roulette ball going around the wheel. The Rays were sixth in the major leagues with a .326 on-base percentage and tied for second with 164 stolen bases.

Rays batters struck out the fewest times in the major leagues at 1,145, an average of about two per game fewer than the Yankees.

Because they won the AL East and had a bye, the Rays will enter the series with five days’ rest — which some in baseball is convinced causes rust.

“The alternative is playing three must-win games or two out of three. I’ll take where we’re at,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Rays left-handed pitchers held lefty batters to a .205 average during the regular season. Yankees lefty batters hit .500 (11 for 22) against Boston southpaws.

“They faced so many guys for months there where we were very left-handed, where in the fifth inning every day it was one lefty and then another one because that’s how they attack us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So I’d like to think some of that familiarity and reps and all that prepared us well.”

New York was second in the majors with 223 home runs, three behind Houston. What was often a home-run-or-bust batting order diversified in the Wild Card Series.

Homegrown players — Rice, Spencer Jones, George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells — combined for 11 RBIs.

“The young guys have done a tremendous job,” outfielder Cody Bellinger said. “It’s been fun to watch. It’s fun to watch them grow and they’ve been a huge part of our success.”