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Wyoming Seminary won twice at singles and a doubles match to defeat Wyoming Area 3-0 Thursday in the District 2 Class 2A girls tennis quarterfinals on Thursday.

Lizzie Weaver won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles over Molly Kratz. CeCe Ponds defeated Vivian Sigman 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Kate Minella and Kimi Li defeated Ava Kuharchik and Abigail Dominick 6-0, 6-1.

The other matchups were stopped once the Blue Knights clinched the win.

Crestwood 4, Hazleton Area 1

All four Crestwood victories came in straight sets as the Comets defeated Hazleton Area in their regular-season finale.

Maria Dimopolous and Kayla Brown won in singles for Crestwood. The Comets swept the doubles behind wins from the teams of Mia Collins/Addison Knorr and Araceli Martinez/Hayleigh Marsicano.

Hazleton Area’s Jia Patel won at No. 2 singles.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Trojans swept Wyoming Area 25-8, 25-15, 25-11.

Leading Nanticoke Area were Haley Verazin (10 kills, 12 service points), Callie Welch (12 kills), Aubrey Baron (20 assists) and Abigail Miller (15 assists).

Leading Wyoming Area were Allie Layland (16 digs), Kenzie Galenty (15 digs, 1 assist), Aubrey Lewis (8 digs, 3 kills), Sophia Wardell (8 digs, 3 assists), Amara Tiernan (6 blocks, 2 kills, 2 digs) and Gwyn Pealer (3 kills, 3 blocks).

Lake-Lehman 3, Tunkhannock 0

Lake-Lehman won in three close sets 25-20, 27-25, 25-21.

Pacing the Lehman win were Jess Simoson (2 aces, 6 service points), Alexandra Patla (16 kills), Giolla Biscotto (19 assists), Abby Fugok (28 digs) and Amara Makarczyk (4 blocks).

Top players for Tunkhannock were Layla Myers (5 kills, 8 blocks), Grace Volker (11 kills, 8 digs) and Hailee McGoff (19 service points, 5 digs).

Crestwood 3, MMI Prep 0

Crestwood swept MMI Prep 25-9, 25-16, 25-13.

The Comets were led by Lilah Barrett (7 kills, 6 aces, 19 service points, 12 digs), Lindsay Stec (10 kills, 5 aces, 13 service points), Lexi Chandler (33 assists), Audrey Rymar (11 kills) and Kennady Korpusik (5 aces, 11 service points, 28 digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Hazleton Area 6, Wallenpaupack 2

Bella Boyle scored six goals as Hazleton Area posted a win Wednesday night at Wallenpaupack.

Alanna Filler and Lauren Harmonosky had assists for the Cougars.

Ava Hoffman and Annie James scored for the Buckhorns.

Tunkhannock 1, Hanover Area 1 OT

Hanover Area’s Jillian Weidner scored midway through the fourth quarter to tie the score and neither team was able to win in overtime.

Roxy Brandolino assisted the goal.

Tunkhannock took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter when Ava Voorhees scored off an assist by Hailey Barton.

Hazleton Area goalie Hannah Seine had six saves and Tunkhannock goalie Emma Dickinson had three.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4, Scranton Prep 0

Chase Evanofski and Maks Iracki each had a goal and two assists as Wyoming Valley West shut out Scranton Prep.

Schuyler Davis started the scoring with a goal about six minutes into the game. Brayden Clark capped it with a score with about five minutes to play. Keeper Sergio Gonzalez made three saves to post the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, Hazleton Area 1

Singles: 1. Maria Dimopolous (CRE) def. Debbie Gonzalez 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jia Patel (HA) def. Sophia Biscotti 6-3, 6-1; 3. Kayla Brown (CRE) def. Malia Riciio 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Mia Collins/Addison Knorr (CRE) def. Angelina Bobiz/Kelsey Sandberg 6-0, 6-1; 2. Araceli Martinez/Hayleigh Marsicano (CRE) def. Sophia Abreau/Jade Sterling 6-2, 6-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hazleton Area 6, Wallenpaupack 2

Hazleton Area`2`1`1`2 — 6

Wallenpaupack`1`0`0`1 — 2

First: 1. WAL, Ava Hoffman (Alyssa Galasso) 14:48; 2. HA, Bella Boyle (Alanna Filler) 3:17; 3. HA, Boyle 2:48; Second: 4. HA, Boyle (Lauren Harmonosky) 7:33; Third: 5. HA, Bella Boyle 10:29; Fourth: 6. WAL, Annie James (Charlotte Regenski) 14:00; 7. HA, Bella Boyle 13:46; 8. HA, Bella Boyle 0:05.

Shots: HA 20, WAL 2. Saves: HA 0 (Jas Pena), WAL 13 (Carly Wolff). Corners: HA 7, WAL 2.

Tunkhannock 1, Hanover Area 1 OT

Tunkhannock`0`1`0`0`0 — 1

Hanover Area`0`o`0`1`0 — 1

Second: 1. TUN, Ava Voorhees (Hailey Barton) 6:18; Fourth: 2. HAN, Jillian Weidner (Roxy Brandolino) 4:13.

Shots: HAN 8, TUN 7. Saves: HAN 6 (Hannah Siene), TUN 3 (Emma Dickinson). Corners: HAN 14, TUN 4.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyo. Valley West 4, Scranton Prep 0

Scranton Prep`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`3`1 — 4

First half: 1. WVW, Schuyler Davis (Maks Iracki) 5:55; 2. WVW, Chase Evanofski (Iracki) 31:37; 3. WVW, Iracki (Evanofski) 38:54; Second half: 4. WVW, Brayden Clark (Evanofsk) 75:29.

Shots: SP 8, WVW 16. Saves: SP 6 (Jordan Marsico), WVW 3 (Sergio Gonzalez). Corners: SP 4, WVW 4.