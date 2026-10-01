One thing is certain halfway through the Wyoming Valley Conference football season. A team could look very good one week and not so good the next.
Dallas has been the exception in the 12-team conference. The Mountaineers have been strong through five weeks.
As for the other 11 — plus Holy Redeemer, which is playing an independent schedule — various factors have played a role. Inexperience and injuries have been the main ones.
Only three teams — Dallas, Hanover Area and Wyoming Valley West — returned quarterbacks who threw at least 100 passes in 2025. Guys counted upon to fill gaps created by graduation have instead found themselves sidelined by injuries.
The WVC hasn’t fared well outside the conference, going 5-13 against teams from the Lackawanna Conference and 0-10 against teams outside District 2.
Here’s a look at where the teams have been and where they could be heading.
BERWICK (2-3)
First Five: After a loss to North Pocono to start the season, the Dawgs rebounded nicely with consecutive wins against Wyoming Area and Pittston Area. The offense, though, went flat the last two games.
Injuries, including one to starting quarterback Brady Cleaver, haven’t helped their cause.
Next Five: Three more wins should be good enough to make the eight-team D2-4A playoffs. The toughest games left are Williamsport (4-1) in Week 8 and Dallas (5-0) to conclude the regular season.
CRESTWOOD (1-4)
First Five: Offense has been the main problem for Crestwood. The Comets scored a lone touchdown in three games and two in another, all resulting in losses.
Aside from last Friday’s 36-7 loss to Honesdale, the defense has kept them in games.
Next Five: The remainder of the schedule is tough. However, that final playoff spot in D2-4A might require just three victories. The offense, though, needs to get some traction to turn things around.
DALLAS (5-0)
First Five: The Mountaineers are averaging 42.2 points per game and allowing 9.8 with some of those coming when the game was in hand. They have the ability to run or throw. Special teams has contributed three TDs.
The only red flag was four fumbles vs. Wyoming Valley West. Overall, they’ve taken care of the ball.
Next Five: None of the remaining opponents has a winning record, and Dallas is capable of running the table. But a 10-0 record might not get the Mountaineers the top seed in the D2-4A playoffs if North Pocono does the same.
The best — and perhaps only – chance for North Pocono to stumble is Week 7 against Scranton Prep.
HANOVER AREA (0-5)
First Five: The schedule is much tougher than last season as the Hawkeyes moved up to Class 4A with a small roster. They were in position to win their last two games, but had things unravel in losses of 26-22 to Wyoming Valley West and 35-24 to Lake-Lehman.
Next Five: The final playoff spot in D2-4A is wide open, but Hanover Area will need three – maybe four – wins to get it. That’s a daunting task with unbeaten Dallas and Shamokin in Weeks 8 and 9.
HAZLETON AREA (1-4)
First Five: Hazleton Area’s only win was 17-14 against Crestwood in Week 4. The losses have all been by double digits. The Cougars are averaging just 13.6 points and injuries to standout running back Xavier Heck and quarterback JJ Lantigua haven’t helped.
Next Five: The good news is the race for four D2/4-6A playoff spots is wide open. Hazleton Area gets a crack at two of those teams – Wyoming Valley West in Week 8 and Wilkes-Barre Area in Week 9.
The bad news is the Cougars already lost to a pair of 6A teams – Williamsport and West Scranton.
HOLY REDEEMER (1-4)
First Five: Despite the record, Redeemer looks like a different team than in recent seasons. There is a semblance of a running game, something that was non-existent for years. Blocking has improved significantly.
The Royals, though, let victory slip away in the final minute vs. Northwest and then lost 31-6 to Nativity BVM, that team’s only win and the Royals’ worst loss.
Next Five: The only opponent left with a winning record is Montrose (4-1), which built its record on a rather weak schedule. There are victory opportunities available and a few more should clinch a District 2 Class 2A playoff spot.
LAKE-LEHMAN (2-3)
First Five: The Black Knights had a difficult three game stretch against Lakeland, Riverside and Dunmore — all unbeaten and the best Class 2A teams in District 2. They showed a lot of mettle rallying from 18 points down to defeat Hanover Area 35-28.
Next Five: Aside from the Old Shoe Game with Dallas next Friday, Lehman should be able to match up with the other four remaining opponents. If the Black Knights win three more, they could be back in the D2-3A playoffs after sitting home Week 11 in 2025.
NANTICOKE AREA (1-4)
First Five: The Trojans rallied in the final five minutes to defeat Tunkhannock 14-12 and snap an 18-game losing streak.
The losses have been a mixed bag. While Nanticoke Area stayed close with Wyoming Valley West late into the second half before losing 47-7, other games have been decided by halftime.
Next Five: There are a couple chances remaining to pick up a win or two, but the main task is building a foundation under first-year coach Joe Shimko. The coaching situation has been tumultuous recently.
PITTSTON AREA (2-3)
First Five: The obvious problem — something acknowledged by coach Paul Russick last Friday — has been defense. The Patriots are on pace to surrender 324 points in the regular season. That number would be the most since 2016 when they allowed 389.
A prime example was Week 2 when Pittston Area was tied with Berwick 17-17 late in the third quarter and ended up losing 36-17.
Next Five: Pittston Area plays three consecutive 1-4 opponents, all of which have struggled on offense. So the opportunity is there to correct the defensive flaws.
The Patriots are battling Abington Heights (2-3) and Delaware Valley (1-4) for two places in the D2-5A title game. Those two teams play Week 10 and Pittston Area plays rival Wyoming Area, so it could be an interesting climax to the regular season.
TUNKHANNOCK (0-5)
First Five: The Tigers have been able to run and pass the ball somewhat but not consistently enough to avoid a winless start. Their best chance at a victory came Week 3 when they led Nanticoke Area 12-0 with under five minutes left and lost 14-12.
Tunkhannock is averaging 9.8 points per game, lowest in the WVC and well off its mark of 18.7 in 2025.
Next Five: There are at least three decent chances to break into the win column. The best opportunities are Week 8 at Holy Redeemer (1-4) and Week 9 against Susquehanna (0-5). However, the Tigers will likely need at least four wins to make the D2-4A playoffs.
WILKES-BARRE AREA (1-4)
First Five: The Wolfpack entered the season with plenty of holes to fill offensively at the skill positions and numerous injuries have hampered that chore. They played well enough defensively in losses to Whitehall and Valley View but were unable to muster enough offense.
WBA couldn’t build off the momentum of a solid performance in a 22-12 win vs. Berwick in Week 4 and was routed by unbeaten Dallas 47-7 last Friday.
Next Five: The Wolfpack won the D2/4-6A championship last season as the top seed but currently hold the fourth and final spot. They get a crack at two teams ahead of them — Williamsport and Wyoming Valley West — and another behind them in Hazleton Area.
Friday’s game against unbeaten North Pocono will be extremely tough, but if the Wolfpack can win three of their other four games, they should be in the postseason.
WYOMING AREA (3-2)
First Five: The first half of the schedule has played out pretty much as expected considering the numerous losses to graduation. However, better performances were expected in losses of 42-0 to Dunmore and 39-0 to Berwick.
Still, the Warriors sit in second place in the D2-3A playoff race where four teams qualify.
Next Five: None of the remaining opponents has a winning record, but that doesn’t mean Wyoming Area will run the table to the postseason.
Friday’s opponent, Crestwood, has struggled offensively but has play well several times on defense. Lake-Lehman has some nice young skill guys and some big fellas up front. Rival Pittston Area is a game both teams circle on the calendar.
WYOMING VALLEY WEST (3-2)
First Five: After a couple lopsided losses, the Spartans have ripped off three consecutive wins for the first time since 2018. Granted, the schedule was softer than in the past, but they still had to go out and win those games.
The offense has become more balanced as the season wore on.
Next Five: All the remaining opponents have losing records, but Valley West — which was 2-40 over the past four years — can’t take anyone lightly or look ahead. The Spartans’ next three games are against opponents they are in direct competition for those D2/4-6A playoff berths.
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