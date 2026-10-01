Wyoming Valley West running back Gadgidas Reisinger runs into a pair of Nanticoke defenders in the second quarter last Friday. The Spartans have already won more games than in the last four seasons combined.

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One thing is certain halfway through the Wyoming Valley Conference football season. A team could look very good one week and not so good the next.

Dallas has been the exception in the 12-team conference. The Mountaineers have been strong through five weeks.

As for the other 11 — plus Holy Redeemer, which is playing an independent schedule — various factors have played a role. Inexperience and injuries have been the main ones.

Only three teams — Dallas, Hanover Area and Wyoming Valley West — returned quarterbacks who threw at least 100 passes in 2025. Guys counted upon to fill gaps created by graduation have instead found themselves sidelined by injuries.

The WVC hasn’t fared well outside the conference, going 5-13 against teams from the Lackawanna Conference and 0-10 against teams outside District 2.

Here’s a look at where the teams have been and where they could be heading.

BERWICK (2-3)

First Five: After a loss to North Pocono to start the season, the Dawgs rebounded nicely with consecutive wins against Wyoming Area and Pittston Area. The offense, though, went flat the last two games.

Injuries, including one to starting quarterback Brady Cleaver, haven’t helped their cause.

Next Five: Three more wins should be good enough to make the eight-team D2-4A playoffs. The toughest games left are Williamsport (4-1) in Week 8 and Dallas (5-0) to conclude the regular season.

CRESTWOOD (1-4)

First Five: Offense has been the main problem for Crestwood. The Comets scored a lone touchdown in three games and two in another, all resulting in losses.

Aside from last Friday’s 36-7 loss to Honesdale, the defense has kept them in games.

Next Five: The remainder of the schedule is tough. However, that final playoff spot in D2-4A might require just three victories. The offense, though, needs to get some traction to turn things around.

DALLAS (5-0)

First Five: The Mountaineers are averaging 42.2 points per game and allowing 9.8 with some of those coming when the game was in hand. They have the ability to run or throw. Special teams has contributed three TDs.

The only red flag was four fumbles vs. Wyoming Valley West. Overall, they’ve taken care of the ball.

Next Five: None of the remaining opponents has a winning record, and Dallas is capable of running the table. But a 10-0 record might not get the Mountaineers the top seed in the D2-4A playoffs if North Pocono does the same.

The best — and perhaps only – chance for North Pocono to stumble is Week 7 against Scranton Prep.

HANOVER AREA (0-5)

First Five: The schedule is much tougher than last season as the Hawkeyes moved up to Class 4A with a small roster. They were in position to win their last two games, but had things unravel in losses of 26-22 to Wyoming Valley West and 35-24 to Lake-Lehman.

Next Five: The final playoff spot in D2-4A is wide open, but Hanover Area will need three – maybe four – wins to get it. That’s a daunting task with unbeaten Dallas and Shamokin in Weeks 8 and 9.

HAZLETON AREA (1-4)

First Five: Hazleton Area’s only win was 17-14 against Crestwood in Week 4. The losses have all been by double digits. The Cougars are averaging just 13.6 points and injuries to standout running back Xavier Heck and quarterback JJ Lantigua haven’t helped.

Next Five: The good news is the race for four D2/4-6A playoff spots is wide open. Hazleton Area gets a crack at two of those teams – Wyoming Valley West in Week 8 and Wilkes-Barre Area in Week 9.

The bad news is the Cougars already lost to a pair of 6A teams – Williamsport and West Scranton.

HOLY REDEEMER (1-4)

First Five: Despite the record, Redeemer looks like a different team than in recent seasons. There is a semblance of a running game, something that was non-existent for years. Blocking has improved significantly.

The Royals, though, let victory slip away in the final minute vs. Northwest and then lost 31-6 to Nativity BVM, that team’s only win and the Royals’ worst loss.

Next Five: The only opponent left with a winning record is Montrose (4-1), which built its record on a rather weak schedule. There are victory opportunities available and a few more should clinch a District 2 Class 2A playoff spot.

LAKE-LEHMAN (2-3)

First Five: The Black Knights had a difficult three game stretch against Lakeland, Riverside and Dunmore — all unbeaten and the best Class 2A teams in District 2. They showed a lot of mettle rallying from 18 points down to defeat Hanover Area 35-28.

Next Five: Aside from the Old Shoe Game with Dallas next Friday, Lehman should be able to match up with the other four remaining opponents. If the Black Knights win three more, they could be back in the D2-3A playoffs after sitting home Week 11 in 2025.

NANTICOKE AREA (1-4)

First Five: The Trojans rallied in the final five minutes to defeat Tunkhannock 14-12 and snap an 18-game losing streak.

The losses have been a mixed bag. While Nanticoke Area stayed close with Wyoming Valley West late into the second half before losing 47-7, other games have been decided by halftime.

Next Five: There are a couple chances remaining to pick up a win or two, but the main task is building a foundation under first-year coach Joe Shimko. The coaching situation has been tumultuous recently.

PITTSTON AREA (2-3)

First Five: The obvious problem — something acknowledged by coach Paul Russick last Friday — has been defense. The Patriots are on pace to surrender 324 points in the regular season. That number would be the most since 2016 when they allowed 389.

A prime example was Week 2 when Pittston Area was tied with Berwick 17-17 late in the third quarter and ended up losing 36-17.

Next Five: Pittston Area plays three consecutive 1-4 opponents, all of which have struggled on offense. So the opportunity is there to correct the defensive flaws.

The Patriots are battling Abington Heights (2-3) and Delaware Valley (1-4) for two places in the D2-5A title game. Those two teams play Week 10 and Pittston Area plays rival Wyoming Area, so it could be an interesting climax to the regular season.

TUNKHANNOCK (0-5)

First Five: The Tigers have been able to run and pass the ball somewhat but not consistently enough to avoid a winless start. Their best chance at a victory came Week 3 when they led Nanticoke Area 12-0 with under five minutes left and lost 14-12.

Tunkhannock is averaging 9.8 points per game, lowest in the WVC and well off its mark of 18.7 in 2025.

Next Five: There are at least three decent chances to break into the win column. The best opportunities are Week 8 at Holy Redeemer (1-4) and Week 9 against Susquehanna (0-5). However, the Tigers will likely need at least four wins to make the D2-4A playoffs.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (1-4)

First Five: The Wolfpack entered the season with plenty of holes to fill offensively at the skill positions and numerous injuries have hampered that chore. They played well enough defensively in losses to Whitehall and Valley View but were unable to muster enough offense.

WBA couldn’t build off the momentum of a solid performance in a 22-12 win vs. Berwick in Week 4 and was routed by unbeaten Dallas 47-7 last Friday.

Next Five: The Wolfpack won the D2/4-6A championship last season as the top seed but currently hold the fourth and final spot. They get a crack at two teams ahead of them — Williamsport and Wyoming Valley West — and another behind them in Hazleton Area.

Friday’s game against unbeaten North Pocono will be extremely tough, but if the Wolfpack can win three of their other four games, they should be in the postseason.

WYOMING AREA (3-2)

First Five: The first half of the schedule has played out pretty much as expected considering the numerous losses to graduation. However, better performances were expected in losses of 42-0 to Dunmore and 39-0 to Berwick.

Still, the Warriors sit in second place in the D2-3A playoff race where four teams qualify.

Next Five: None of the remaining opponents has a winning record, but that doesn’t mean Wyoming Area will run the table to the postseason.

Friday’s opponent, Crestwood, has struggled offensively but has play well several times on defense. Lake-Lehman has some nice young skill guys and some big fellas up front. Rival Pittston Area is a game both teams circle on the calendar.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (3-2)

First Five: After a couple lopsided losses, the Spartans have ripped off three consecutive wins for the first time since 2018. Granted, the schedule was softer than in the past, but they still had to go out and win those games.

The offense has become more balanced as the season wore on.

Next Five: All the remaining opponents have losing records, but Valley West — which was 2-40 over the past four years — can’t take anyone lightly or look ahead. The Spartans’ next three games are against opponents they are in direct competition for those D2/4-6A playoff berths.

WEEK 6 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (2-3) at Hanover Area (0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (17-11), 3rd year; Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (6-10), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 49-9 in 2025

First Meeting: Berwick 48-7 in 2024

All-Time Series: Berwick 3-0

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs lost their second in a row, falling 39-14 at Pottsville. Starting QB Brady Cleaver, who was injured a week earlier, didn’t play. The offense resorted to a formation resembling the banned Flying Wedge in an effort to pound the ball downfield. Backup QB Shiloh Escobar ran for two touchdowns.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes led 24-6 with under a minute left in the first half, but turnovers flipped the momentum and led to a 35-24 loss to Lake-Lehman. The offense suffered a big loss when QB Logan Richardson was injured in the third quarter and didn’t return. The running game was stifled in the second half.

Bottom Line: In a battle of banged-up teams, Berwick has the edge.

Crestwood (1-4) at Wyoming Area (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-38), 8th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (127-68), 18th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 24-14

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 41-27 in 1981

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 18-6

Scouting Crestwood: After some close losses where the defense kept them in the game, the dam finally broke for the Comets. Honesdale’s running game amassed nearly 300 yards in a 36-7 win. As has been the case all season, Crestwood couldn’t muster much offense and was held to a season-low 92 yards rushing.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors had their best offensive performance in a 35-13 victory over Western Wayne, totaling a season-high 380 yards. QB Luke Kopetchny threw three TD passes and RB Nicholas Kondrasky rushed for over 100 yards for a second consecutive game.

Bottom Line: Wyoming Area is trending upward and that should continue.

Hazleton Area (1-4) at Dallas (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (2-14), 2nd year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (96-42), 12th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 37-7 in 2025

First Meeting: Dallas 23-15 in 2000

All-Time Series: Dallas 8-6

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars suffered their worst loss of the season, falling 46-7 to Pittston Area. Standout RB Xavier Heck didn’t play due to an injury. Then QB JJ Lantigua and WR Jose Lopez left the game with injuries. The running defense gave up well over 200 yards for a fourth consecutive game.

Scouting Dallas: Trevor Slavinski started Dallas’ game with WBA with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Mountaineers rolled from there to a 47-7 win. Special teams have accounted for three TDs this season. Expect plenty of RBs Hunter Pitcavage and Marc Saracinaj considering Hazleton Area’s difficulty stopping the run.

Bottom Line: Dallas has too much firepower for Hazleton Area to pull off an upset.

Nanticoke Area (1-4) at Lake-Lehman (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (1-4), 1st year; Lehman’s Mike Mully (2-3), 1st year

Last Meeting: Lehman 42-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 38-20 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 28-26

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans kept the game close deep into the second quarter before being overwhelmed 47-7 by Wyoming Valley West. They finished with season lows in rushing and passing yards while turning over the ball three times.

Scouting Lake-Lehman: The Black Knights trailed by 18 late in the second quarter, but an interception by DL Zachary Koval flipped the momentum. They scored the final 29 points in a 35-24 victory over Hanover Area. Lehman picked off four passes total. QB Jesse Strenfel threw just eight times but showed some nice touch on three TD passes.

Bottom Line: The Black Knights should be able to even their record.

North Pocono (5-0) at Wilkes-Barre Area (1-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (82-75), 15th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (112-113), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans posted their second shutout of the season with a 21-0 victory over Abington Heights. They lost star RB Joe Briskie for the season in Week 3, but junior Jayden Taylor has filled in admirably. WR/DB Cole West is one of the best two-way players in the state.

Scouting WBA: After an impressive victory at Berwick, the Wolfpack were routed by unbeaten Dallas 47-7. The run defense has been a little leaky the past two weeks, but those opponents thrive on the ground game. WR Wonder Woods had a 75-yard TD run and has shown big-play ability in his first year as a starter.

Bottom Line: Despite the loss of Briskie, North Pocono still packs a punch on offense.

Oxford Area (1-4) at Pittston Area (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Oxford’s Mike Means (45-69), 12th year; Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (30-36), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Oxford Area: The Hornets, a Class 5A school from District 1, lost their fourth in a row with a 49-0 loss to Downingtown East. They’ve scored 28 points in their last four games. However, three of those opponents are unbeaten. QB Nolan Neskie and WR Jake Patterson are a solid pitch-catch combination.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots enter off their best game of the season, a 46-7 win over injury-riddled Hazleton Area. The defense held Hazleton Area to under 100 yards and the Cougars’ only score was on a kick return. QB Santino Salvo threw a career-high four TD passes.

Bottom Line: Home field usually means a lot when one team has a long bus ride.

Scranton (0-5) at Wyoming Valley West (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Scranton’s Jack Miles (0-5), 1st year; Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (3-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Scranton 45-7 in 2025

First Meeting: Valley West 42-6 in 2000

All-Time Series: Valley West 14-12

Scouting Scranton: It’s been a rough year for the Knights. They’ve scored just 28 points and surrendered 214, both the worst in the Lackawanna Conference. They scored a season-high 22 points in a 56-22 loss to Valley View, but two TDs came while the game was sewn up. No player has stats that jump off the page.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans defeated Nanticoke Area 47-7 to win three consecutive games for the first time since 2018. The offense piled up 466 yards, topping 400 for a second time this season. They had four touchdowns of 27 or more yards, with Iszrel Davis leading the way with an 78-yard TD catch.

Bottom Line: The Spartans can edge closer to a postseason berth while hurting one of their competitors.

Tunkhannock (0-5) at Montrose (4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (0-5), 1st year; Montrose’s Brett Stage (4-1), 1st year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 15-10 in 2025

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 34-0 in 2024

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 2-0

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers battled Panther Valley but fell 27-18. WRs Brandon Carter and Jayden Newell caught TD pass from QB Tye Cokely, marking the first time Tunkhannock had two touchdown passes in a game this season. RB Lucas Ciprich topped 100 yards rushing.

Scouting Montrose: The Meteors returned to the Lackawanna Conference this season after playing a JV or independent schedule to rebuild the program. While the record is impressive, it’s been built against lesser competition. RB Liam MacNamee is Montrose’s best weapon.

Bottom Line: The teams are probably closer than their records indicate.

Holy Cross (2-3) at Holy Redeemer (1-4)

7 p.m. Saturday

at King’s College

The Coaches: Holy Cross’ Joe Giorgio (15-43), 6th year; Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (4-32), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall

Last Meeting: Holy Cross 44-38 in 2025

First Meeting: Redeemer 62-7 in 2008

All-Time Series: Redeemer 11-7

Scouting Holy Cross: After forfeiting their opener vs. Lakeland, the Crusaders have done a solid job with a roster of under 20 players. They enter off a 41-16 victory against winless Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. While Holy Cross hasn’t run the ball effectively, the combo of QB Chase Rutkoski and WR Luca Berardi has been clicking.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals lost 29-14 to Pine Grove in a game where they trailed by one in the third quarter. Pine Grove’s rushing attack took over from there. Redeemer has been improving it running game, but struggled against the Cardinals. QB Brady McDermott and WR Josh Grohowski had big games.

Bottom Line: Gut feeling is we’ll see a lot of passing.