🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West achieved a couple things Friday night it hadn’t in quite some time.

The 32-7 victory over winless Scranton marked the first four-game winning streak since 2017. Those four wins are also the most in a season since a five-win 2018.

As special as those accomplishments were, the Spartans know there is still room for improvement.

“We’re a young team in a lot of senses and we’re still trying to build this program,” said first-year Valley West coach Brydon Rukstalis, who took over a team which won only two games the past four years. “This isn’t a one-and-done. We haven’t arrived yet, I don’t feel.

“I’m just excited to continue to grow with these kids and show them what to do to get better.”

Valley West (4-2) received a 119-yard, three-touchdown performance from running back Malique Campbell and a strong passing game from quarterback Damien Eastman, who finished 14-of-16 for 211 yards and a touchdown.

But there were also penalties like last Friday against Nanticoke Area. The Spartans were flagged 15 times for 162 yards.

Fortunately for Valley West those infractions came against a Scranton team seeking its first win and with an offense which was the lowest scoring in District 2. The Knights (0-6) entered with just 28 points. They were also hit hard by penalties with 17 for 112 yards.

Valley West scored on its first three drives with Campbell scoring on runs of 42 and 2 yards and Eastman connecting on a 33-yard scoring pass to Noah Council. The 19-0 hole Scranton found itself in after one quarter was a familiar situation.

“The last three games we gave up 28, 21 and 19 in the first quarter,” first-year Scranton coach Jack Miles said. “Our games were basically out of reach with our team being so young and undersized.

“But I give my kids credit. They just keep playing hard, and maybe one of these days we’ll be able to hang onto the ball and it will be a 0-0 or 7-7 first quarter and we could see what happens.”

Ten of Scranton’s 17 penalties came in the first quarter.

Valley West scored just before halftime to boost its lead to 25-0. Campbell made a leaping catch for a 27-yard gain down to the Scranton 3-yard line. He ran in from there.

The Spartans were primed for their first shutout win since 2020 after stopping Scranton on downs at their 23 with about six minutes left. But Valley West fumbled the ball back to the Knights, who scored on a 1-yard run by quarterback Chris Manning with 5:09 to play.

Gadgidas Reisinger scored Valley West’s final touchdown on a 2-yard run with a minute remaining.

Wyo. Valley West 32, Scranton 7

Scranton`0`0`0`7 — 7

Wyo. Valley West`19`6`0`7 — 32

First quarter

WVW — Malique Campbell 42 run (pass failed), 6:14

WVW — Campbell 2 run (Xander Jones kick), 4:54

WVW — Noah Council 33 pass from Damien Eastman (run failed), 3:02

Second quarter

WVW — Campbell 3 run (run failed), 1:32

Fourth quarter

SCR — Chris Manning 1 run (Ben Fried kick), 5:09

WVW — Gadgidas Reisinger 3 run (Xander Jones kick), 1:00

Team statistics`SCR`WVW

First downs`11`15

Rushes-yards`33-105`32-201

Passing yards`78`211

Total yards`183`412

Passing`5-11-0`14-16-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`1-8

Punts-avg.`4-31.5`1-52

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`17-112`15-162

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Scranton, Sean Fairweather 19-57, Trevon Castellano 1-1, Manning 8-22, Ian McAndrew 2-1, Jalil Spears 3-14. Valley West, Tanner Ragukas 3-11, Campbell 15-119, Colton Kocher 3-14, Reisinger 9-66, Eastman 1-(minus-8), team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Scranton, Manning 5-11-0-78. Valley West, Eastman 14-16-0-21.

RECEIVING — Scranton, Castellano 1-4, McAndrew 3-37, Jeriel Pinero 1-37. Valley West, Reisinger 4-61, Council 3-72, Campbell 2-35, Izrel Davis 1-6, Ragukas 2-19, Jaheir Cooper-Mickens 2-18.

INTERCEPTIONS — none

MISSED FGs — none