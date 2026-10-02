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In a battle of WVC girls volleyball contenders, Berwick remained unbeated in conference play with a 3-0 victory over Delaware Valley on Friday, closing out the sweep with a pair of narrow wins in the second and third sets.

The Bulldogs won by scores of 25-15, 28-26, 26-24.

Leading Berwick were Julia Rauch (4 blocks, 6 kills, 38 assists, 13 digs), Grace Robbins (16 kills, 13 digs), Jaiden Laidacker (2 aces, 9 service points, 6 digs), Maliyah Esquilin (7 kills), Lexi Bowman (4 kills), Taylor Riera-Gomez (11 kills, 4 digs), Lea Adamo (4 aces, 8 service points, 4 kills), Emmy Superko (13 digs) and Carly Force (12 digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 5, Northampton 1

The Comets took control of a non-conference game in the third quarter with goals by Piper Kleban-Harden and Addison Korpusik to go up 3-0.

Emily King added a pair of goals in the fourth to seal things up. Gabby Carlin opened the scoring in the first quarter.

Isla Centak made two saves in net for Crestwood.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Scranton 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels dropped their Landmark Conference opener on the road, falling 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.

Mia Leon led the Colonels with 10 kills, three aces and two blocks. Maddy Durfee had 13 assists while Rachael Anderson eclipsed the 1,000-career assist milestone with seven. Annalyse Santowasso led the defensive efforts with 13 digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 5, Northampton 1

Crestwood`1`0`2`2 — 5

Northampton`0`0`0`1 — 1

First — 1. CRE, Gabby Carlin (Allie Myers), 1:40. Third — 2. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden, 13:03; 3. CRE, Addison Korpusik, 5:14. Fourth — 4. CRE, Emily King (Kasey Obes), 11:33; 5. CRE, King, 9:30; 6. NH, Hayden Lopata (Paige Hamilton), 3:52.

Shots — CRE 24; NOR 3. Saves — CRE 2 (Isla Centak); NOR 19 (Kaya Pietryka). Corners — CRE 13; NOR 5.