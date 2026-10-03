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Abe Hobson-Tomascik scored four goals as Dallas defeated Wyoming Valley West 5-1 Saturday afternoon to take over sole possession of first place in Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer.

Dallas improved to 6-0-1 in the division while Valley West fell to 5-1-1. The teams played to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 10.

Hobson-Tomascik scored unassisted on his first three goals. Griffin Clark assisted his fourth score. David Da Silva completed the scoring for the Mountaineers off an assist from Brandon Miller.

Miller also had five saves in the net.

Brayden Clark scored for the Spartans.

Wyoming Seminary 0, Lake-Lehman 0 OT

A showdown between two of the top teams in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer solved nothing Saturday morning.

Instead, first-place Wyoming Seminary and third-place Lake-Lehman played to an overtime tie.

The teams stayed in their same spots as Seminary’s record went to 7-0-2 and Lehman’s to 6-1-2. Holy Redeemer posted a win over Hanover Area to improve to 7-1-1.

Seminary outshot Lehman 9-7. Seminary keeper Cash Hanson-Richart made four saves, while Lehman keeper Brady Windsor made seven.

Seminary had a 5-1 corner advantage.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 6, Abington Heights 4

The Black Knights wiped out an early own goal by scoring five consecutive times before halftime to defeat Abington Heights.

Kinley Purdy started the five-goal barrage, Ava Blazes then scored three times and Purdy finished it off with about nine minutes left until halftime. Betsy DiGiovanni assisted both of Purdy’s goals. Ava Jones and Lexi Peiffer had assists on goals by Blazes.

Abington Heights stormed back to pull within 5-4, but Purdy scored off an assist by Bella Blazes with just under eight minutes remaining.

Allison Stanton had three goals and an assist for the Comets.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 5, Hazleton Area 2

Ava Mullery scored three goals and assisted another as Wyoming Valley West prevailed.

Charlotte Yelen added a goal and three assists for the Spartans. Chelsea Hummel also scored while Lily Watchilla contributed an assist.

Bella Boyle had two goals for Hazleton Area, with Alanna Filler assisting her first score.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Lehman 6 Abington Heights 4

Abington Heights`1`3 — 4

Lake-Lehman`5`1 — 6

First half: 1. AH, own goal (credit Allison Stanton) 36:14; 2. LL, Kinley Purdy (Betsy DiGiovanni) 32:46; 3. LL, Ava Blazes (Ava Jones) 26:08; 4. LL, A.Blazes 18:56; 5. LL, A.Blazes (Lexi Peiffer) 12:38; 6. LL, Purdy (DiGiovanni) 8:46; Second half: 7. AH, Stanton 32:00;

8. AH, Maddie Webster (Stanton) 21:23; 9. AH, Stanton 9:25; 10. LL, Purdy f(Bella Blazes) 7:44.

Shots: AH 9, LL 22. Saves: AH 16 (Sara Horsley), LL 5 (Keira Middleton). Corners: AH 4, LL 2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyo. Valley West 5, Hazleton Area 2

Wyo. Valley West`0`4`1`0 — 5

Hazleton Area`0`1`0`1 — 2

Second: 1. WVW, Charlotte Yelen (Ava Mullery) 13:43; 2. WVW, Mullery (Yelen) 8:55; 3. WVW, Chelsea Hummel (Yelen) 7:55; 4. WVW, Mullery (Lily Watchilla) 4:35; 5. HA, Bella Boyle (Alanna Filler) 2:23; Third: 6. WVW, Mullery (Yelen) 6:50; Fourth: 7. HA, Bella Boyle 9:20.

Shots WVW 12, HA 11. Saves: WVW 9 (Kaylah Sewell), HA 6 (Jas Pena). Corners: WVW 5, HA 5.