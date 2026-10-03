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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Holy Redeemer has a successful homecoming Saturday night thanks to a potent passing game and an opportunistic defense.

Brady McDermott threw four touchdown passes and the defense forced three turnovers and recorded five sacks as the Royals defeated Holy Cross 39-14 in a non-conference game at King’s College.

Redeemer improved to 2-4 overall. Holy Cross fell to 2-4.

McDermott finished 13-of-17 for 270 yards. He threw TD passes of 6 and 13 yards to receiver Mike Zbierski, 7 yards to running back Jerry Fino and 75 yards to running back Lucas Shrader.

The final TD pass gave the Royals a 39-7 lead with 10:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. It started a short pass to Shrader, who tipped it in the air. The ball was tipped again and right back to Shrader who outran the defense to the end zone.

As for the defense, Zbierski intercepted a pass at his team’s 10-yard line late in the first half. Josh Grohowski had another pick at the goal line to stop another scoring threat by the Crusaders earlier in the third quarter.

Redeemer scored on its first four possessions.

McDermott hit Zbierski with a 6-yard TD pass as the Royals drove 57 yards after the opening kickoff. Fino busted up the middle untouched for a 23-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

After Holy Cross scored to cut the deficit to 14-7 to close out the first quarter, Redeemer scored twice in the second quarter to take a 26-7 halftime lead. The Royals scored those touchdowns less than three minutes apart.

The first was a 13-yard pass to Zbierski. McDermott had defenders grabbing him as he flipped a shuffle pass to Zbierski, who had to battled through several players to the end zone. The second came after the Holy Cross punter had to go to his knees to field the snap and was ruled down at his team’s 16-yard line. McDermott connected with Fino two plays later on a 7-yard TD pass.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Wildy Rodriguez in the third quarter bumped the lead to 32-7.

Holy Redeemer 39, Holy Cross 14

Holy Cross`7`0`0`7 — 14

Holy Redeemer`14`12`6`7 — 39

First quarter

HR — Mike Zbierski 6 pass from Brady McDermott (pass failed), 9:17

HR — Jerry Fino 23 run (Ryan Zelinka from McDermott), 6:12

HC — Chris Transue 14 pass from Chase Rutkoski (Joel Patino kick), 0:47

Second quarter

HR — Zbierski 13 pass from McDermott (kick failed), 10:29

HR — Fino 7 pass from McDermott (pass failed), 7:46

Third quarter

HR — Wildy Rodriguez 3 run (run failed), 5:22

Fourth quarter

HR — Lucas Shrader 75 pass from McDermott (Max Mohutsky kick), 10:55

HC — Luca Berardi 2 run (Patino kick), 0:52

Team statistics`HC`HR

First downs`14`17

Rushes-yards`34-59`23-128

Passing yards`165`270

Total yards`224`398

Passing`10-17-2`13-17-0

Sacked-yards lost`5-42`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-29.5`0-0

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-44`5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Holy Cross, Transue 13-35, Naim Ortiz 2-(minus-2), Noah Davis 6-43, Rutkoski 11-(minus-8), Riley Gardner 1-(minus-11), Berardi 1-2. Redeemer, Kevin Arroyo 3-28, McDermott 7-51, Fino 3-27, Rodriguez 4-13, Lu.Shrader 1-(minus-1), Logan Shrader 3-18, Brandon Sage 2-(minus-7), team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Holy Cross, Rutkoski 10-17-2-165. Redeemer, McDermott 13-17-0-270.

RECEIVING — Holy Cross, Davis 1-13, Berardi 5-64, Transue 2-29, Ortiz 1-38, Tyler Kohut 1-21. Redeemer, Josh Grohowski 3-94, Fino 2-18, Zbierski 4-29, Zelinka 2-41, Caden Sepkoski 1-13, Lu.Shrader 1-75.

INTERCEPTIONS — Redeemer, Zbierski 1-0, Grochowski 1-22.

MISSED FGs — none