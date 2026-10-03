Waterways Conservation Officer Seth Strawser empties a net full of Rainbow Trout into Holman Lake at Little Buffalo State Park, Perry County.

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Some of the best stocked trout fishing opportunities of the year are approaching on dozens of waterways across the Commonwealth.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2026, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 114,700 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in 117 stream sections and lakes.

These stockings will immediately replenish many popular fishing spots just as the fall season begins and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter. Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately.

In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 86,100 adult trout into 92 waters, including 52 lakes and 40 stream sections, including 16 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations.

An additional 25 lakes will be stocked with approximately 28,600 trout during November and December.

Anglers and stocking volunteers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Extended Trout Season Regulations

Trout anglers can take advantage of the Extended Trout Season which began on Sept. 8, and lasts through Feb. 14, 2027. During the extended season, the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches through Dec. 31, then nine inches the remainder of the extended season, unless a water is managed under special regulations.

For more information on year-round fishing and boating opportunities in Pennsylvania, visit Fishandboat.com.

Statewide archery deer season underway

For archery deer hunters, it’s about to be the best time of the year.

Pennsylvania’s statewide archery deer season opened on Oct. 3, and runs through Nov. 20.

Deer hunters can harvest one antlered deer per license year, and an antlerless deer with each required license or permit. After regular firearms deer season, archery deer season reopens Dec. 26, and runs through Jan. 24, 2027.

MORE SUNDAYS TO HUNT

On the heels of last year’s historic legislation, 2026-27 marks the first Pennsylvania hunting season with Sunday hunting expanded to include all Sundays that fall within the seasons start and end dates, with the exception of migratory game bird seasons.

Many seasons that previously ended on Saturdays now end on Sundays, providing more weekend hunting opportunities throughout the year. While Sunday hunting is open for all state game lands and state forests, it’s limited in some state parks and state preserves.

BE SAFE, BE SEEN

Non-hunters using state game lands are also encouraged to be safe and be seen during hunting seasons. Between Oct. 1, and Jan. 30, non-hunters must wear a fluorescent orange hat or 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest, and back combined while using state game lands.

TAG IT, REPORT IT

Successful hunters are reminded to report their harvest this season in one of three ways:

• Online at huntfish.pa.gov

• By phone at 1-800-838-4431

• By mail using a harvest report card enclosed in the 2026-27 Hunting & Trapping Digest.

By reporting big game harvests, hunters provide wildlife biologists with information for future decision-making and tag allocations.

Horse hay the topic of Penn State Extension webinar

For those horse owners seeking to better understand hay and its role in equine nutrition, Penn State Extension is offering a webinar, “Horse Hay Workshop,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

This webinar is designed for horse owners, horse farm managers and horse hay producers who want to learn more about equine clients’ needs.

The first session will cover how hay is produced, safe storage practices, and practical considerations for buying and selling. The second session will focus on interpreting hay analysis, the impact of mold and toxic plants, and the role of sugars in equine diets.

Participants must register by 6 p.m. Oct. 6 to receive the link to access the live webinar. A $10 registration fee accompanies the event. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/horse-hay-workshop.

AG sues alleged scammer selling fraudulent ‘spotted lanternfly permits’

Attorney General Dave Sunday this week announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against an Idaho man and his business for allegedly deceiving Pennsylvanians and businesses into purchasing fraudulent spotted lanternfly permits and associated training.

The lawsuit alleges that Kevin Wardell and Diverse Solutions, LLC, solicited and sold the fraudulent permits and training under the name “Spotted Lanternfly Commission.”

According to the lawsuit, Wardell and his business solicited Pennsylvanians — in some cases, successfully — by mailing letters that included deceptive logos and terminology to appear as if they were from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Pennsylvania remains under a Quarantine Order issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to address the infestation of the spotted lanternfly. This order requires certain businesses to obtain a permit from the Department of Agriculture to ensure the spotted lanternfly population does not grow or expand to neighboring areas.

To obtain a license, individuals and businesses must attend a training offered by the Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension, then take a test. There is no cost to attend the training or obtain the permit.

Letters sent by Wardell and his business threatened civil and criminal penalties if compliance was not immediately obtained, while offering for sale permits and training (created by Wardell). Numerous individuals and businesses, unaware the letter was not from the Department of Agriculture, responded to the letter and purchased the fraudulent permits and training.

The lawsuit asks the court to prohibit Wardell and Diverse Solutions from conducting business in Pennsylvania. It also seeks restitution for all consumers who purchased the fraudulent permits or training, and pursues civil penalties.

BACK WOODS BASS RESULTS

Week of Sept. 21

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Lunker Tournament, the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament and the Monday Night River Tournament.

Harveys Lake

Wednesday Night Championship

1st Place: Jake Seymour 5.22 lbs

2nd Place: Kenny Kosloski 4.50 lbs

3rd Place: Kyle Drake 4.44 lbs

4th Place: Gregory Mikulski 3.85 lbs

5th Place: George Gendler Jr. 3.85 lbs

6th Place: Kevin Seymour 3.68 lbs

7th Place: Justin Kubilus 3.62 lbs

8th Place: Gary Mikulski 3.08 lbs

9th Place: Jimmy Roberts 2.91 lbs

10th Place: Ryan Reklaitis 2.82 lbs