🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes shook off a pair of losses by going on the road and winning its Landmark Conference opener on Saturday, beating Juniata 21-2.

The Colonels held the Eagles to just 119 total yards — minus-1 on the ground with sacks factored in — and eight first downs while coming up with two turnovers, five sacks and a safety.

Trey Dogmanits threw a pair of touchdowns in a span of 2:03 in the first half and the Colonels defense didn’t allow a point. Dogmanits finished 20-for-29 for a career-high 258 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 46 yards on the ground.

Receiver Juju Fears had his third straight 100-yard performance, going for 101 and a touchdown, which came 11 seconds into the second quarter and gave Wilkes (2-2, 1-0) a 19-0 lead.

Nigel Linton opened the scoring late in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run. It was the start of three touchdowns in under four minutes of game time that gave Wilkes control of the game.

Danie Pigga hauled in a 34-yard score after Michael Golay came up with a fourth-down stop for the Colonels defense.

Ryan Opperman came up with his second interception of the season on the following drive to set up Fears’ deep score.

The main blemish for Wilkes on the day was the kicking unit, which had consecutive extra points blocked, with the second one returned all the way by Juniata’s Estuardo Salguero for two points the other way.

Wilkes’ offense wasn’t able to score the rest of the way as Dogmanits was picked off in the end zone before halftime as the Colonels led 19-2 at the break.

Both sides came up with fourth-down stops in the second half, and the only points after the break came from the Wilkes defense. Sidney Catlett III came up with a sack to put the Eagles on their own 1 to set up a safety.

Tyler Wetzel and Jarius Jones led Wilkes with 10 tackles each, while Cohen Creswell made an impact with three sacks. Opperman added a fumble recovery to go with his pick.

Wilkes will host Lycoming next Saturday on Homecoming in another conference game.

In MAC play, both King’s and Misericordia were on their bye week. Both teams are on the road next Saturday with the Monarchs at Eastern and the Cougars traveling to Alvernia.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 3, Juniata 0

Ava Young, Jess Shea and Mia Black all scored for the Colonels in a conference win at home.

Delaney Yaracs finished with one save in net as Wilkes posted its fourth straight shutout.

MEN’S SOCCER

Juniata 3, Wilkes 0

The Colonels dropped their Landmark Conference opener while looking for their first win of the season.

Matthew Conti matched a season-best with eight saves in net.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes drops two

The Colonels lost twice in a tri-match, falling 3-2 against Drew and 3-0 to Stevens.