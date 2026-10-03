Wyoming Seminary alum Tim O’Donnell recently returned to the area for speaking engagements that chronicled his battles with adversity — including a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack — during a decorated career as a championship endurance racer.

Wyoming Seminary alum Tim O’Donnell recently returned to the area for speaking engagements that chronicled his battles with adversity — including a ‘widowmaker’ heart attack — during a decorated career as a championship endurance racer.

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World champion triathlete Tim O’Donnell, formerly of Shavertown, returned to the Wyoming Valley recently as the keynote speaker for Allied Services 50th Anniversary Celebration of National Rehabilitation Week, a recognition Allied founded in 1976.

He addressed students at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, as well as staff and guests at the John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, about his career competing on the world stage, the challenges along the way and the Built Forward System he developed to lead others on their paths to success.

“It is about resilience and having the courage to let adversity change you,” he said. “You have to embrace the change in order to build forward and that is something the staff at Allied helps patients do every day. These patients are finding the courage to stand up again and their future is worth building toward. Your future is worth it, too.”

The Built Forward System applies to everyone, not just professional athletes. It centers on resetting, rebuilding and reframing situations to learn from them and take control of the narrative.

“I returned here to talk about what it takes to rebuild when your world goes dark,” he said. “Because champions aren’t made when the medal goes around your neck or you stand on top of that podium. Champions are made in those moments when everything around you comes tumbling down and you choose to build forward.”

O’Donnell could fill a house with the numerous medals, trophies and awards he won during his years as an active competitor in long-distance endurance events around the world.

The 2009 International Triathlon Union long distance world champion, he is a two-time Ironman champion, 11-time Ironman 70.3 champion, five-time top American at the Ironman World Championships and six-time Ironman World Championship top-10 finisher. He earned five World Championship podiums and two Ironman World Championship podiums.

O’Donnell, the son of Gerry and Barbara O’Donnell of Shavertown, was an all-state swimmer at Wyoming Seminary and the first American to finish under eight hours at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. He competed in that event despite having a broken foot.

“I spent 20 years preparing for the 2019 Kona triathlon and finished second overall with a time of 7:59:41,” he said. “The physical and mental preparation provided the foundation for me to keep going and cross the finish line.”

O’Donnell attained his career-best time of 7:55:56 at the Ironman Brazil event in 2015 and later retired from active competition with 25-plus professional victories and 50-plus professional podiums.

He knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a champion, including dedication, perseverance, resilience and maintaining composure under pressure.

While competing in the Lisbon World Cup he was involved in a bicycle crash and literally carried his bike for the last mile to finish that segment of the triathlon.

While grueling, the bike crash was not the biggest test he had to face. That came during a race in Miami in 2021 when O’Donnell suffered a “widowmaker” heart attack.

“One moment I was doing what I’d done for most of my adult life,” he said. “The next, everything changed. Recovery became less about getting back to where I had been and more about accepting that life was never going to look exactly the same again.”

A physician who opened his heart artery with a stent procedure told him only 12% of widowmaker heart attack patients survive outside a hospital.

“You have to find a new career,” the doctor said.

O’Donnell, though, returned to active competition and continued to attain world-class results.

“I wanted to get back to show the world that nothing can stop me,” he said. “I knew the only thing that could possibly deter me was myself. The lesson wasn’t in winning again, it was in reframing, rebuilding and playing the cards I was dealt.”

He challenges everyone to prepare for the difficult challenges that will no doubt occur in life.

“Everyone will have their own version of a widowmaker moment. The question you must answer is what you will do with yours,” O’Donnell said. “At the end of my time as a triathlete, I moved into a new career developing and sharing a practical framework for leading through uncertainty with clarity, confidence and purpose.”

He recommends assessing challenges by doing an audit of the situation and asking three important questions: What is true? What is noise? And what can I influence?

With those answers in mind, O’Donnell encourages taking small steps forward.

“It is progress over perfection. Small steps build momentum and marginal gains compound over time with persistence,” he said.

Mindset is an important component.

“Don’t be miserable in advance,” he advised. “The cards we’re dealt are what they are, but we get to choose how to play them. High performance is messy and resilience is a system, not a trait. Under pressure, we fall to our operating system, and that is why Built Forward exists.”

O’Donnell now resides in Boulder, Colorado, with his wife, Mirinda Carfrae, a three-time Ironman World Champion herself, and their three children. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy and University of California, Berkeley, he is a former United States Naval Officer and the co-founder and former co-president of the Professional Triathletes Organization.

He also serves as an advisory board member of Team Red, White & Blue, a non-profit that helps veterans build healthier lives through fitness, community, and meaningful connection.

“Champions aren’t defined by what they achieve,” O’Donnell said. “They’re defined by who they become.”

Thankfully, he is sharing that message far and wide, including here in his old hometown.

Now it is up to us to build forward.

For more information about Tim or to bring his keynote to your organization or event, visit timothyodonnell.com.

David Jolley is a writer, author, public relations and marketing communications consultant, sports fan and historian. For more content, visit davidajolley.com.