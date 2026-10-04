🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost 3-2 to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday night at Mohegan Arena.

For the second-straight game, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (0-1-1-0) reached 40 shots on goal but did not secure its first win of the 2026-27 season. The two Penguins goals came both early and late in the contest, leading to a feverish finish.

Jake Livanavage gave the Penguins the lead 89 seconds into the game with his first AHL goal. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton proceeded to out-bid Hartford 13-6 in the first period but never pushed its lead past 1-0.

Hartford tied things up on a power-play goal by Marc Del Gaizo early in the middle frame. Taylor Raddysh put the Wolf Pack ahead, 2-1, with a one-time blast from the left hashmark at 14:44 of the second period.

The 2-1 score persisted until late in regulation. Hartford extended its lead to two with another man-advantage marker. This time, Nathan Aspinall tucked in a rebound at 17:23 for his first AHL tally.

Undeterred, the Penguins scored a power-play, extra-attacker goal to revive the crowd and pull back within one. Avery Hayes chopped a loose puck underneath Wolf Pack goalie Callum Tung with 1:14 remaining, his first goal of the season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was awarded another power play, creating another six-on-four situation for the last half-minute of action. During that time, the Penguins came close to tying, but failed to solve Tung for the equalizer.

Tung finished the night with 38 saves. Penguins netminder Taylor Gauthier logged 20 saves in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is also against Hartford, as the Wolf Pack host their home opener on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. at PeoplesBank Arena.