Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes improved to 7-0 lifetime at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, picking up his sixth win over the Raiders on Sunday to go with one Super Bowl victory at the venue.

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LAS VEGAS — Patrick Mahomes said he loves playing in Allegiant Stadium, and it’s no wonder, given his perfect record in one of the NFL’s newer venues.

He’s rarely been pushed as much as he was Sunday against a Raiders team out to show its quick start wasn’t a fluke.

As he has so often, Mahomes came through, passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He got a big assist from Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 177 yards and two TDs to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over Las Vegas.

Walker’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left put the Chiefs (4-0) ahead for good at 23-19. It was set up by Tyquan Thornton’s 55-yard reception on the previous play. Thornton, who had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, suffered a gruesome-looking left ankle injury on the play and was carted off.

“I think you have to stay with it,” Mahomes said, describing the back-and-forth game. “I keep saying it, but it’s not always going to be pretty. That’s a good football team, a good defense. It’s not going to always be light it up and go out there and scoring 50 points or whatever. It’s if you stay with the process, it’s going to come.”

Kirk Cousins passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, ending his seven-game winning streak that included the final four games last season with Atlanta. Brock Bowers, who played with an illness, caught six passes for 86 yards and a TD.

Las Vegas’ running game produced just 72 yards, averaging 2.8 per carry.

“We’ve got to find that answer,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said of the run game struggles. “That will be a big factor in us being a better football team.”

One of the NFL’s early-season surprises, the Raiders put up a strong fight against their AFC West rivals, and Kubiak expressed confidence in his team at halftime.

“We’re winning,” Kubiak said on the CBS broadcast. “We’re going to win the game.”

Las Vegas certainly gave it a shot, taking a 13-10 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The lead didn’t last long. Walker ended the third by busting free for a 76-yard run before he was chased down from behind by Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson at the 8-yard line. Walker ran 21.21 mph on that play, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

“(Johnson) probably was going 23,” Walker said. “I thought I was out of there until I started hearing breathing.”

Two plays later, the Chiefs took their first lead on Mahomes’ 8-yard scoring pass to Thornton.

It was the first time the Raiders’ defense had been scored on in the fourth quarter this season.

Las Vegas came right back, with Matt Gay making field goals of 44 and 48 yards for a 19-17 lead with 4:53 left.

But it’s hard to count out Mahomes in Las Vegas — or most places.

He led the go-ahead touchdown drive and then took advantage of a fumble on the ensuing kickoff by handing the ball to Walker for another TD. Mahomes has won all six of his starts at Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders, plus the Super Bowl after the 2023 season.

“I trust him to do that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I don’t expect anything, but I do trust that he’s going to do the right thing when the ball’s in his hand.”

Reid, amazingly, has the most wins of any coach at Allegiant with seven. He broke a tie with former Raiders coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce. Reid is 7-1 at the stadium, which opened in 2020.

Backed by plenty of their red-clad fans, the Chiefs held off a frantic comeback attempt in the final minutes. Cousins hit Bowers for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:46 left and the Raiders got the ball back, moving to midfield before Cousins was intercepted.

Reid said left guard Kingsley Suamataia didn’t start for disciplinary reasons. Mike Caliendo took his place.

“That’s between Kingsley and I,” Reid said. “We’ll figure it out, and down the road, we’ll be better as a team for it and Kingsley will be better for it.”

BEARS 23, JETS 12

CHICAGO — Kyle Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago stuffed New York for a victory.

Devin Bush, Austin Booker and Dayo Odeyingbo each had a sack as Chicago limited New York to seven first downs and 157 yards overall. The Bears have allowed a total of 28 points in three games since their wild 59-37 victory at Carolina in their season opener.

Tyson Bagent passed for 268 yards for Chicago (3-1) and Cairo Santos kicked three field goals. Rome Odunze had six receptions for 94 yards.

Minkah Fitzpatrick stopped New York’s NFL-record interception drought at 20 games, but the Jets (1-3) dropped their third consecutive game since their season-opening win at Tennessee.

Geno Smith found Isaiah Williams for a 58-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, trimming New York’s deficit to 23-12 with 9:16 left. It was Williams’ first TD in his 27th career game.

COWBOYS 34, TEXANS 30

HOUSTON — CeeDee Lamb had a career-high 17 catches for 189 yards and his 12-yard TD reception with 40 seconds left lifted Dallas to a win over Houston to keep the Texans winless.

Javonte Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns — all in the second half — to help the Cowboys to the victory.

Dallas (2-2) trailed by 4 after a 6-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks with about 2 ½ minutes to play. The Texans were facing third-and-14 when a hook-and-ladder play with a 2-yard catch by Dalton Schultz and a 19-yard run by David Montgomery set up that score.

Dak Prescott then orchestrated an 11-play, 74-yard drive that included a fourth down conversion and capped it with the throw to Lamb to give the Cowboys the victory.

The Texans (0-4) had a last chance after that, but C.J. Stroud’s desperation pass fell incomplete.

PATRIOTS 29, BILLS 26

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes, including Efton Chism’s one-handed catch with 1:50 remaining, and New England defeated Buffalo.

Romeo Doubs had touchdown catches of 2 and 14 yards, and Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1-yard run.

Though Maye’s turnover troubles continued with an interception and a lost fumble in the first half, the third-year starter was sharp in the final minutes after New England fell behind 26-21.

Maye’s 23-yard TD pass to Chism came on third-and-5, with the receiver bringing in the ball with his right hand and maintaining control in the end zone. Maye then hit Stevenson for the 2-point conversion.

Despite having a minute left and the ball at their 40, Josh Allen turned overly aggressive. On second-and-6, he spun out of Dre’Mont Jones’ sack attempt, stepped up in the pocket and went deep only to have his underthrown pass intended for Josh Palmer intercepted by Craig Woodson.

SEAHAWKS 30, CHARGERS 23

SEATTLE — Emanuel Wilson caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score and Seattle handed Los Angeles a fourth straight loss to start the season with a victory.

Sam Darnold threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Super Bowl champions, who are 3-1 after rebounding from last week’s 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Wilson rushed for 81 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 39 yards. The backup running back, in his first year with the Seahawks, was thrust into a greater role when rookie Jadarian Price was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after aggravating a chest injury during practice.

Justin Herbert threw for 189 yards a touchdown and two interceptions for the Chargers (0-4). Herbert has been intercepted six times this season and sacked 12 times, including four for 35 yards on Sunday.

The only team to reach the playoffs after a four-loss start is the 1992 San Diego Chargers. That squad started 0-4, then beat Seattle 17-6 on Oct. 4 and went on to finish 11-5 and win AFC West.

Seattle won Sunday despite having 14 penalties for a franchise-record 150 yards.

COLTS 30, COMMANDERS 13

LONDON — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones ran one in and Indianapolis beat Washington after the Commanders lost yet another quarterback to injury.

Marcus Mariota, who was starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, left the game after Washington’s second drive because of a knee injury. The veteran quarterback was sacked and didn’t return for the Commanders (1-3).

Third-string rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw his first NFL touchdown pass to cut Indy’s lead to 17-13 in the third quarter, but the Colts (2-2) answered with Spencer Shrader’s 52-yard field goal and Jones’ 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Taylor rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries as the Colts overcame two turnovers from Jones, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 134 yards with an interception and a fumble.

PACKERS 17, BUCCANEERS 14

TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and Green Bay overcame two fourth-quarter turnovers to beat Tampa Bay.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels threw two picks that led to 10 points in his first career start filling in for Baker Mayfield, who missed a game for the first time in his three-plus seasons in Tampa Bay because of a dislocated thumb.

The Packers (2-2) wasted two opportunities to extend a three-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Buccaneers couldn’t capitalize.

Tykee Smith forced Kaleb Johnson to fumble inside the 5 with just over nine minutes left in the game. A’Shawn Robinson recovered at the 4 but the ensuing drive went nowhere.

The Buccaneers then had a first-and-15 at the Packers 26 when Jacob Parrish picked Love’s pass and gave Tampa Bay the ball at the 15 and a chance for a comeback win.

RAVENS 24, TITANS 18

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with an ankle injury, Derrick Henry scored against his former team, and Baltimore handled Tennessee.

Zay Flowers had eight catches for 118 yards and a TD for the Ravens, who snapped a four-game home losing streak but now have to deal with more health concerns about their two-time MVP quarterback. Jackson took a sack in the final seconds of the first half, and his left ankle appeared to roll under a Tennessee defender.

Baltimore kicked a field goal on the next play, and when the third quarter started, Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson.

By then, the Ravens (3-1) were already up 24-7. With something of a patchwork offensive line at the moment, they built the lead mostly through passing. Huntley went 8 of 9 for 63 yards, but Baltimore was scoreless after halftime on a drizzly day in Charm City.

Tennessee (0-4) is now 6-32 since Henry left the Titans to join the Ravens via free agency before the 2024 season. This was the teams’ first meeting since then.

JAGUARS 22, BENGALS 17

CINCINNATI — Trevor Lawrence passed for 227 yards and a touchdown, Jacksonville’s defense forced two critical turnovers and the Jaguars held off Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow passed for 428 yards for the Bengals, who lost All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to a concussion in the second quarter. Tee Higgins had 11 receptions for 151 yards.

Burrow, who completed 39 of 54 passes, also had two interceptions — one that Jacksonville converted into a touchdown and the other when the Bengals were in the red zone.

The Bengals had a final chance to rally and drove to the Jaguars 21, but Chase Brown was stopped 1 yard short at the 12 after a catch on fourth-and-10, allowing the Jaguars to go 3-1 for the second straight year.

VIKINGS 15, DOLPHINS 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota stayed undefeated with more dominance by their defense and five field goals from Will Reichard, sidestepping their early passing game problems to secure a victory over the winless Miami.

T.J. Hockenson had a career-high-tying 13 receptions for 119 yards on 13 targets from Kyler Murray, including the game-sealing 8-yard catch on third-and-5 from the 10. Hockenson was wide open and could’ve coasted into the end zone, but he wisely slid in front of the goal line to drain the clock down to the two-minute warning.

With the Dolphins out of timeouts, the Vikings had Murray take three straight kneel-downs to move to 4-0 for the second time in three years.

The Dolphins, who are 0-4 for the first time since 2019 in their first season under coach Brian Flores, were crushed by a combination of unforced mistakes and a bit of bad luck.

New Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis went just 9 for 17 for 85 yards, losing a fumble during one of the two sacks by Dallas Turner. Willis thought he had escaped the relentless Vikings pass rush to float a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell early in the second quarter, but Bell was flagged for illegal touching after stepping out of bounds as he moved to get open while Willis scrambled toward the sideline.

49ERS 24, BRONCOS 14

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and Christian McCaffrey ran for a score to lead the undefeated San Francisco to a victory over Denver.

Both offenses struggled to generate offense on a hot day in the Bay Area, but the 49ers (4-0) took advantage of a fumbled punt return by Marvin Mims Jr. to set up a short touchdown drive in the third quarter that gave them the lead for good.

Purdy capped the 28-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel that made it 10-3 late in the third quarter. He then engineered a 74-yard drive that McCaffrey finished with a 1-yard run to extend the lead to 17-6 midway through the fourth after the Broncos (2-2) had settled for a field goal on fourth-and-2.

Bo Nix, who has thrived in late-game comeback situations, tried to mount another for Denver with his 13-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle cutting the Niners’ lead to 17-14 with a 2-point conversion with 4:05 to play.

But Purdy sealed the win with a 56-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle with 2:15 to go. Purdy finished 19 of 30 for 218 yards and avoided taking a sack for a fourth straight game and committing no turnovers.