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Ava Mullery turned in a big performance for Wyoming Valley West field hockey on Monday, scoring all three Spartans goals in a 3-1 win over Lackawanna Trail in a battle of WVC contenders.

Mullery opened the scoring the first quarter and then broke a tie in the fourth with two more goals in a span of 1:11 for the hat trick.

Charlotte Yelen assisted on all three goals for Valley West. Kaylah Sewell had six saves for the win.

Emma Thomas scored in the third for the Lions to tie the game.

Wyoming Area 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Talia Pizano’s early goal stood up as the game-winner and Claudia Rehill and Shannon Kearns added insurance markers for the Warriors in a home win.

Wyoming Area allowed just one shot on goal as Adriana Fanti had the shutout in net. Juliana Siani added an assist as the Warriors scored twice off of corners.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Honesdale 1

Freshman Faylinn Fernandes figured in on three goals, scoring twice and setting up another for the Blue Knights in a home win.

Apollonia Bruno and Chloe Fiske had the other goals for Seminary while Bruno, Charlotte Fissler, Anna Rolland and Emma Ey also had helpers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Kinley Purdy scored her fourth goal with five minutes left in regulation to help the Black Knights earn a tie with the Wolfpack, capping off a franctic second half that saw the teams combine for eight goals.

Not to be outdone, Wilkes-Barre Area’s Addison Corchado also scored four times, including twice in a span of 4:29 to give her team a 5-4 lead.

Ava Blazes had a goal and an assist for Lehman while Betsy DiGiovanni had two helpers. Alaina Reese scored for the Wolfpack, who got two assists from Ella Mahmoud.

Holy Redeemer 10, Wyoming Seminary 1

Lia Limongelli racked up four goals to power the Royals to a decisive win.

Emily Werner scored twice and set up another goal while Elyse Kunec (two assists), Sophia Miller (assist), Nina Lombardi and Olivia Langdon all added a goal apiece.

Ellie Kersey had the lone goal for the Blue Knights.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Jason Dyrli and Kevin Osipower scored for the Mountaineers, who remained unbeaten in WVC play.

Brandon Miller came up with six saves for the shutout. Wolfpack keeper Braeden Hollingshead finished with seven.

Lake-Lehman 1, Hanover Area 1

Ethan Noe tied it up for the Hawkeyes early in the second half and the score stood for the rest of regulation.

Kason Wojnarski opened the scoring for the Black Knights midway through the first.

Christopher Griffin finished with nine saves for Hanover Area while Lehman counterpart Brady Windsor had four.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 3, Lackawanna Trail 1

Lackawanna Trail`0`0`1`0 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`1`0`0`2 — 3

First — 1. WVW, Ava Mullery (Charlotte Yelen), 12:47. Third — 2. LT, Emma Thomas, 12:47. Fourth — 3. WVW, Mullery (Yelen), 6:39; 4. WVW, Mullery (Yelen), 5:28.

Shots — LT 8; WVW 21. Saves — LT not reported (Payton Laytos); WVW 6 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — LT 1; WVW 10.

Wyoming Area 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`1`0`2`0 — 3

First — 1. WA, Talia Pizano, 9:14. Third — 2. WA, Claudia Rehill, 8:22; 3. WA, Shannon Kearns (Juliana Siani), 1:38.

Shots — LL 1; WA 4. Saves — LL 2 (Gigi Kirkutis); WA 1 (Adriana Fanti). Corners — LL 2; WA 10.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Honesdale 1

Honesdale`0`0`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Seminary`0`3`0`1 — 4

Second — 1. WS, Faylinn Fernandes (Apollonia Bruno), 12:32; 2. WS, Bruno (Charlotte Fissler, Anna Rolland), 9:23; 3. WS, Fernandes (Emma Ey), 7:45. Fourth — 4. HON, Jaydan Beisner, 3:57; 5. WS, Chloe Fiske (Fernandes), 2:29.

Shots — HON 6; WS 12. Saves — HON 9 (Brielle Knapp); WS 6 (Lizzie Vankuyk). Corners — HON 3; WS 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Wilkes-Barre Area`1`4 — 5

Lake-Lehman`1`4 — 5

First half — 1. WBA, Addison Corchado (Ella Mahmoud), 10th minute; 2. LL, Kinley Purdy (Betsy DiGiovanni), 40th. Second half — 3. LL, Ava Blazes (Ava Jones), 49th; 4. LL, Purdy, 51st; 5. WBA, Corchado, 57th; 6. WBA, Alaina Reese, 58th; 7. LL, Purdy (Blazes), 61st; 8. WBA, Corchado (Mahmoud), 62nd; 9. WBA, Corchado (Jordan Prushinski), 66th; 10. LL, Purdy (DiGiovanni), 75th.

Shots — WBA 8; LL 19. Saves — WBA 14 (not reported); LL 3 (Keira Middleton). Corners — WBA 1; LL 3.

Holy Redeemer 10, Wyoming Seminary 1

Wyo. Seminary`1`0 — 1

Holy Redeemer`8`2 — 10

First half — 1. HR, Lia Limongelli (Elyse Kunec), 7th minute; 2. HR, Sophia Miller (Emily Werner), 8th; 3. HR, Limongelli (Miller), 12th; 4. HR, Kunec, 15th; 5. WS, Ellie Kersey, 16th; 6. HR, Limongelli (Kunec), 16th; 7. HR, Werner, 21st; 8. HR, Nina Lombardi, 31st; 9. HR, Olivia Langdon, 39th. Second half — 10. HR, Limongelli, 43rd; 11. HR, Werner, 45th.

Shots — WS 1; HR 10. Saves — WS 9 (Gemma Ciravolo); HR 0 (Sadie Werner). Corners — WS 3; HR 6.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 1, Hanover Area 1

Hanover Area`0`1 — 1

Lake-Lehman`1`0 — 1

First half — 1. LL, Kason Wojnarski, 26th minute. Second half — 2. HAN, Ethan Noe, 49th.

Shots — HAN 4; LL 31. Saves — HAN 9 (Christopher Griffin); LL 4 (Brady Windsor). Corners — HAN 2; LL 7.

Dallas 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Scoring — 1. DAL, Jason Dyrli (Evan Hensley); 2. DAL, Kevin Osipower (Brandon Miller).

Shots — WBA 6; DAL 9. Saves —WBA 7 (Braeden Hollingshead); DAL 6 (Miller). Corners —WBA 2; DAL 6.