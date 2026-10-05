Seminary’s Katie Zhang focuses on hitting a forehand against Wallenpaupack’s Addy Ezzo at No. 2 singles during D2-2A semifinal action at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Seminary’s Katie Zhang rallies against Wallenpaupack’s Addy Ezzo at No. 2 singles during D2-2A semifinal action at Kirby Park.

Lefty CeCe Pons hits a slice forehand at No. 3 singles against Wallenpaupack’s Alexis Lopes-Torres in District 2 action on Monday afternoon.

Wyoming Seminary’s Anita Ma returns a Wallenpaupack serve at No. 2 doubles with partner Grace Switzer looking on at PIAA D2-2A semifinals action at Kirby Park on Monday.

Scranton Prep won a fifth straight District 2 Class 2A team title, winning a 3-2 thriller over Wyoming Seminary to capture the championship on Monday.

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WILKES-BARRE — After nearly three hours of action in Monday’s District 2 Class 2A girls team tennis championship, it all came down to one final singles match.

Scranton Prep’s Hannah LaCoe had dropped the first set of her No. 3 singles match against Wyoming Seminary’s CeCe Pons, and had to fight through a tough second set to even things up.

With all eyes in Kirby Park firmly on her, LaCoe summoned up some of her very best tennis for the biggest moment of the day — and she didn’t miss.

LaCoe managed to fight past Pons in a three-set thriller, and Scranton Prep survived a stout test from Wyoming Seminary to win a 3-2 final and a fifth straight District 2 Class 2A team championship.

“Districts is a big time, there’s a lot of people and a lot of distractions but it’s really important to keep your eye on the blue as my coach says,” LaCoe said. “The whole match was close, CeCe’s an amazing player … that last point, I wanted it and I got it.”

Now the Classics could turn their attention to an even bigger title defense, looking to repeat as state champions after winning it all a year ago.

Also heading to states, and also extending a long District 2 streak, was Abington Heights in Class 3A: the Comets breezed to a 3-0 win over North Pocono to hoist a ninth straight district championship plaque.

Both teams will play at Birchwood Racquet Club on Oct. 27 in the first round of the state tournament, with times and opponents yet to be announced.

Scranton Prep will play the District 11 champion in the Class 2A opening round, while Abington Heights will await the fourth-place team out of District 1.

Class 2A

For Prep, it was a slightly trickier path to the finals this season: the Classics entered the playoffs as the fourth seed after a particularly difficult league schedule in the Lackawanna Conference.

A semifinal win over top-seeded Montrose, while Sem took down Wallenpaupack in the other Class 2A semi, set the stage for a Prep-Sem final for the sixth straight season.

The match split along the singles/doubles line to start: Scranton Prep’s Lily Lengyel won the No. 1 singles match in short order, followed soon after by Adithi Velaga.

Wyoming Seminary responded with two big doubles wins from the teams of Kate Minella/Kimi Li and Anita Ma/Grace Switzer to even things up, with Ma and Switzer winning a particularly tight three-setter to even the championship up 2-2.

From there, it was all down to LaCoe and Pons, and the two players went back and forth, making shot after shot and pulling each other to the brink.

The crowd that had fanned out across all five Class 2A courts to start had converged on this final court, and the Prep fans roared in approval as LaCoe hit a brilliant passing shot on match point that landed just inside the line for the win.

“I love the pressure but I will admit, watching players leave the court and not getting pulled off my court, it is stressful knowing that it comes down to you,” LaCoe said.

In the semifinals, Pons was a 6-0, 6-0 winner in her singles match as Sem beat Wallenpaupack 3-1. Lizzie Weaver added a singles win, and Minella and Li clinched it with a win at No. 1 doubles.

Wyoming Seminary was the only Wyoming Valley Conference program in either class to reach the semifinal round.

Class 3A

There were no such dramatics in the larger classification, as Abington Heights continued to set the standard for tennis in District 2 with a ninth straight district championship.

The Comets didn’t lose a match within the district all season, and that streak would continue on Monday at Kirby Park.

North Pocono, entering the playoffs as the sixth seed, knocked off two-seed Honesdale in a rout in the semifinal round to earn the chance to take a shot at Abington Heights.

As has been the case for nearly a decade now, that shot couldn’t land as the Comets swept North Pocono to win the district title.

“The girls work hard, they come in having prepared and they play in the summer and they make each other better,” Abington Heights head coach Susan Arp said.

Amishi Amit was first to win for the Comets in the final, winning her No. 3 singles match in short order. Sammy Rosenstein and Margot Rubner won a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 1 doubles to make it 2-0.

Addie Stark, the No. 1 singles player for Abington Heights, was also the one to seal the deal for the Comets with a win in straight sets.

Kate Arp was on her way to a win at No. 2 singles for Abington Heights when the match was halted.

Kayleigh Hiza and Julia Shandar had a set lead in the No. 2 doubles match for North Pocono, winning the first set 6-4 and leading the second 3-2 before the match was halted.

Abington Heights swept West Scranton in the semifinals to reach the championship, with wins from Amit and both doubles teams leading the way.