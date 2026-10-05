Wyoming Valley West’s Meghan Singer took silver on Monday at the District 2 individual championships.

Wyoming Seminary’s Michelle Wu, Tunkhannock’s Madison Walker and Montrose’s Victoria Kipar were the District 2 medalists in Class 2A.

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GREENFIELD TWP. — Wyoming Seminary’s Michelle Wu and Abington Heights’ Liz George made winning District 2 individual girls golf titles look easy Monday at Elkview Country Club.

Wu shot an 84 to win the Class 2A title by six strokes and George won Class 3A by nine shots with an 80.

The races for state tournament spots were much more intense.

Wyoming Valley West’s Meghan Singer and Tunkhannock’s Madison Walker each earned silver medals and trips to Penn State for the PIAA Championships.

Wu said “a really good second shot” set her up for the birdie on 3, her eighth hole, and put her in a good spot.

“I made six straight pars, then finished with a bogey,” Wu said. “I think because I was really happy with my score, I was not really nervous.”

Walker’s day was much more difficult as she had to fight back and pass other golfers to get into one of three state spots that were available in each class.

Wind that was consistently at 20-plus miles per hour and gusting past 30 added to the challenge.

“It affected me a lot,” she said. “It was a very rough day for me.”

Walker overcame two triple bogeys with five straight bogeys followed up by consecutive pars. She tied Montrose’s Victoria Kipar for second.

“Toward the end, I got it together,” Walker said. “I just knew I had to get to third place to qualify.”

Singer was also rattled by the conditions at times. She got a shot up in the wind and flew the green on 18, landing near a wall, leading to a quadruple bogey. When she made her way to 5, another shot that the wind carried long led to a ball lost in the trees and a triple bogey.

After playing her first nine in the shot-gun start in 12-over, Singer played her last nine in 5-over.

“I’m very proud,” the senior said of posting her best-ever competitive round score under such circumstances. “It’s a very good way to go out.”

Singer was happy to be settling into bogey golf, which she said “is perfect for my game.” Near-perfection followed.

The tee shot on 12 was the closest she ever came to an ace.

“It landed about a foot from the hole,” Singer said. “I really wished for a hole-in-one. It was really close, but a birdie was perfect.”

North Pocono’s Julia Biko beat Valley View’s Ella Mackrell in a playoff for the third spot after each shot 92.